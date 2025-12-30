8 jewellery trends for 2026 you'll actually want to wear

For spring/summer 2026, jewellery is having a moment. Bold and detailed designs, meaningful charms and splashes of colour – pieces that actually say something rather than just finishing an outfit. In fact, this season, when it comes to the jewellery trends of 2026, your accessories are making your outfit, not just supporting it.

Brands such as Balenciaga and Ralph Lauren showcased bold, sculptural designs, while Etro and Versace brought back joyful colour with bright gemstones. Those spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 you've been seeing? They're showing up in jewellery too, brightening necklaces, rings and earrings in shades that lift your whole look.

Better still, you don't need designer prices. Affordable jewellery is thriving right now, with high street and independent brands offering pieces that look far more expensive than they are. Here are the jewellery trends 2026 has in store.

Jewellery trends 2026: What's big for spring/summer?

1. SCULPTURAL SILVER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cool-toned silver made a confident return on the SS26 catwalks at Ralph Lauren and Bottega Veneta, where polished, architectural shapes felt sharp, modern and minimal, making it one of the defining jewellery trends 2026 is championing.

“Silver is quietly reclaiming the spotlight,” says Judit Kovacs, Online Merchandiser at FARFETCH. “It’s fresh, modern, and works beautifully with crisp shirting and minimal tailoring.”

While silver can feel bold, experts suggest it’s the form rather than the shine that makes it wearable.

“We’ve noticed a real shift toward jewellery that feels comforting in its form – soft, rounded silhouettes that you instinctively want to touch,” says Lynette Omg, founder of Edge of Ember. “It’s about simplicity, but also sensuality.”

Think rounded cuffs, fluid rings, and softly rounded pendants – pieces that add impact to smart casual outfits without looking harsh.

2. THE BIGGER-IS-BETTER EARRING

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designers went big – really big – when it came to earrings for SS26. Valentino, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Acne Studios were just a few of the designers who showcased oversized hoops, dramatic drops and sculptural shapes.

“Bold, statement earrings are perfect to accessorise your look on holidays," say the experts at Golden. "They take you from the beach to the evening and they’re also great to finish off your summer wedding or occasion look.”

Justin Daughters, MD of Berganza, says when it comes to showstopper earrings, styling is everything.

“Wearing them successfully requires considered styling. Minimise distractions: pull the hair back to fully reveal the neck and ear. Forego a necklace. Let the earrings... be the sole focus.”

And if you want to be totally on trend for 2026, don't be afraid to be mismatched. Asymmetric pairings (or even just one major statement earring) were big on the SS26 catwalks and provide an easy way to look current without trying too hard.

3. JOYFUL GEMSTONES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After seasons of playing it safe with neutrals, SS26 brings colour back. Etro, Versace and Giorgio Armani all showcased semi-precious stones in juicy greens, bright blues and sorbet shades that felt fresh and optimistic. And as a gateway to this look. start by thinking about 'what colour suits me?', as any earrings or necklaces in bold hues will sit close to your face.

“After so many seasons of restraint and minimalism, there’s a renewed desire for colour, joy, and spontaneity,” says Lynette. “Jewellery can be transformative; it can lift your spirit and take you somewhere else entirely.”

Justin believes this trend taps into something more personal, too.

"Colourful stones – peridot, citrine, sapphire, blue topaz – bring energy and personality to everyday wear," he says. "They're less about formality and more about storytelling: reflecting milestones, birthstones, or simply what makes you happy."

How to wear them? Keep your outfit simple and let the jewellery do the talking. They look brilliant with white dresses, crisp shirts or plain tees, especially on holiday.

Or do as the experts at Golden suggest and keep it bold on your fingers. “We love a standout gemstone cocktail ring - they’re not overpowering that it will totally transform your look but give you an edge and make you feel more opulent and elevated!” they say.

4. LAYERED AND STACKED

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stacking isn't new, but for 2026 it's bolder, and one of the key jewellery trends 2026 is really leaning into. The SS26 runways showed necklaces layered over necklaces, rings on multiple fingers and bracelets worn with cuffs – less delicate, more deliberate.

"Think sculptural chains with sleek pieces, chokers making a very triumphant 90s comeback, ear cuffs popping up everywhere, and toe rings suddenly feeling chic again," says Judit. "Summer styling is all about personality: playful, unexpected, and a little undone – the kind of pieces that feel effortless."

She also offers some simple rules for getting the look right.

"Mixing up the weight, material and thickness of the pieces you're layering can help it look more visually appealing while also adding dimension and balance," she says. "Another rule of thumb to go by is that 3 is the magic number when it comes to layering."

Keep it simple: odd numbers work better than even, and mixing metals is fine as long as there's a clear focal point.

5. COASTAL CHIC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every summer needs a bit of seaside influence, and SS26 delivered. Shell jewellery appeared at Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch and Dries Van Noten, cementing its place among the key jewellery trends 2026. These aren't your typical beach souvenirs, though. Think big shell earrings, chunky pendants and multi-shell necklaces that feel polished and sculptural (yes, this term is central to nailing jewellery trends this year) rather than novelty.

The key is treating them like the statement pieces they are. A large shell pendant becomes the focal point over a simple tee, oversized shell earrings work brilliantly when you skip the necklace, and multi-shell necklaces look best worn alone rather than layered.

It's giving a nod to the nautical jewellery trends of 2025 but is a little more elevated, a little more designer-led and statement than previous iterations.

6. CURATED CHARMS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charms are still having a moment, but for 2026 they've grown up. On the SS26 runway at Etro, charm jewellery felt symbolic and considered, less about novelty, more about curation.

"Charms remain so popular because they allow people to express their personality in a playful, fashion-forward way," explains Lynette. "They add storytelling and individuality to any look, which resonates with today's consumers who want their jewellery to reflect who they are."

The modern approach? Fewer charms, chosen more thoughtfully. Instead of overloading one piece, think single meaningful charms on delicate chains, or two or three carefully selected pieces that you can swap depending on your mood or the occasion.

For a more relaxed take, swap traditional chains for a leather cord. It gives charms an unexpectedly cool, slightly bohemian edge that works beautifully with casual summer dressing.

7. MIXED METALS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The old rule about sticking to one metal? Ignore it. Gold is still popular for its warmth, and silver is back in a big way, but the smartest approach for 2026 is mixing the two.

"The coolest way to wear jewellery now is mixing metals," says Judit. "Who says your earrings have to match your necklace? It's liberating, modern, and allows you to play with pieces you already love."

If the idea feels a bit daunting, ease in gradually. Try pairing a silver necklace with gold rings, or wear gold hoops with a silver watch. There are also plenty of ready-made mixed-metal pieces, making this one of the more accessible jewellery trends 2026 has to offer and an easy way to build your jewellery spring capsule wardrobe.

8. PURSE NECKLACES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After microbags came mini necklace pouches. Seen at Coach, Victoria Beckham and Lacoste, these leather styles hold a card, maybe a folded note (and that's about it!)

They're less about practicality and more about the aesthetic. Think refined minimalism in quality leather with proper hardware, a far cry from the cute neck pouches of the 70s and 80s.

Wear them over simple knits or crisp white shirts where they can take centre stage, and keep other jewellery minimal, these work best as the focal point. Pick your size and treat them as the statement piece they are.

Is silver jewellery back in style for 2026?

Yes, silver is very much back. After several seasons dominated by gold, silver jewellery is making a strong comeback for spring/summer 2026, particularly in sculptural, oversized and architectural designs.

"Silver is quietly reclaiming the spotlight," says Judit. "It’s fresh, modern, and works beautifully with crisp shirting and minimal tailoring."

It feels fresh, modern and works especially well with crisp whites and neutral summer outfits.

Are statement earrings in?

Statement earrings are not only fashionable, they're one of the biggest jewellery trends for 2026. Supersized hoops, dramatic drops and sculptural designs were all over the SS26 runways.

Whether you're elevating wedding guest dresses, dressing up for an event or adding impact to everyday looks, they're the quickest way to look polished and current.

How do you layer jewellery without it looking too much?

The key to layering jewellery is balance.

"When stacking your jewellery, you can opt for similar pieces or you can mix and match to create an array of complementary pieces that transform your outfit," advises Judit.

She suggests mixing different chain lengths, textures and thicknesses, but keeping one piece as the anchor. A good rule of thumb is to stick to three pieces when stacking necklaces, rings or bracelets, as it keeps the look intentional and easy to wear.

Can you mix metals when layering?

Absolutely and if you want to look current, consider it essential.

"Mixing metals is definitely on the rise this year and is becoming a trend in its own right," says Judit. "While keeping the same metals throughout creates more of a classic look, mixing metals adds a fresh and stylish edge to your outfit."