Kelly Brook’s new Next swimwear edit is the poolside purchase to make for sunnier weather
The star has pulled together pieces that will make you look and feel amazing this summer
Kelly Brook has teamed up with the high street giant Next to curate a truly gorgeous range of swimsuits and bikinis that will all look great on the beach if you’re currently planning an exotic getaway, or make a chic statement while doing lengths at the local pool.
Packed with trending prints and styles, the range covers everything from bold botanicals and leopard print to nautical shells and understated block colours, and as well as looking good, the range will make you feel good too, as there are plenty of technical features that will give you a confidence boost when taking a dip.
There are supportive tummy control fabrics in swimsuits, longer line bikini tops, high cut bottoms, as well as ruching and seams in all the right places, and the collection caters for an inclusive range of sizes, covering 32A-42G and 6-26, as well as tall and petite options to help you find the best swimwear for your body shape. A curve-loving range, I've selected my favourites below.
Shop the Collection
One of the best tummy control swimsuits. The combination of tropical colours and fruity prints feels seriously fun, and the hidden tummy support mesh will firm and smooth all over. The straps can be swapped to a halter neck, too.
This one is designed for bigger busts and is available in cup sizes F-K. The protective fabrics contain SPF50 to keep you safer too, although don't forget to lather on that suncream regardless. A sort of distorted leopard spot, I love the colourway too.
Beachy and nautical prints are hugely popular for 2026, and this bandeau bikini top shows off the aesthetic perfectly. There is a longer-line tankini version for extra coverage. Team with a raffia bag for a finished, beach-ready look.
The Next x Kelly Brook range really will tick all your boxes when it comes to updating your swimwear collection in time for summer.
As well as looking gorgeous while taking a dip, the swimsuits are so well designed that you can even try wearing your one piece under a floaty skirt and a linen shirt for a post-beach cocktail and dinner too.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
