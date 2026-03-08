Kelly Brook’s new Next swimwear edit is the poolside purchase to make for sunnier weather

Kelly Brook has teamed up with the high street giant Next to curate a truly gorgeous range of swimsuits and bikinis that will all look great on the beach if you’re currently planning an exotic getaway, or make a chic statement while doing lengths at the local pool.

Packed with trending prints and styles, the range covers everything from bold botanicals and leopard print to nautical shells and understated block colours, and as well as looking good, the range will make you feel good too, as there are plenty of technical features that will give you a confidence boost when taking a dip.

There are supportive tummy control fabrics in swimsuits, longer line bikini tops, high cut bottoms, as well as ruching and seams in all the right places, and the collection caters for an inclusive range of sizes, covering 32A-42G and 6-26, as well as tall and petite options to help you find the best swimwear for your body shape. A curve-loving range, I've selected my favourites below.

Shop the Collection

Next x Kelly Brook Coral Pink Tropical Plunge Tummy Control Swimsuit £32 at Next One of the best tummy control swimsuits. The combination of tropical colours and fruity prints feels seriously fun, and the hidden tummy support mesh will firm and smooth all over. The straps can be swapped to a halter neck, too.

Next x Kelly Brook White/Red Floral Wrap Tummy Control Swimsuit £39 at Next Florals in the sun always feel special. A crossover front will flatter your bust nicely, and there is some light, removable padding in the cups, too. With a white base, you might want to wear this one with a bit of a tan. Next x Kelly Brook Brown Leopard Print Wired Bandeau Bikini Top £28 at Next Worried about tan lines? This bikini top comes with detachable straps but will still keep your boobs in check thanks to the supportive, wired cups. The leopard print is both trending and timeless. Next x Kelly Brook Black/Cream Palm Ruched Side Tummy Shaping Control Swimsuit £40 at Next Well-placed seams and a faux wrap front will accentuate your natural curves or create them on straighter frames. The elegant black and white print makes this one-piece look far more expensive than its price tag. Next x Kelly Brook Ultimate Support Tummy Control Wired Bandeau Swimsuit £65 at Next This one is designed for bigger busts and is available in cup sizes F-K. The protective fabrics contain SPF50 to keep you safer too, although don't forget to lather on that suncream regardless. A sort of distorted leopard spot, I love the colourway too. Next x Kelly Brook Cream/Blue Shell Wired Bandeau Bikini Top £32 at Next Beachy and nautical prints are hugely popular for 2026, and this bandeau bikini top shows off the aesthetic perfectly. There is a longer-line tankini version for extra coverage. Team with a raffia bag for a finished, beach-ready look. Next x Kelly Brook Brown Textured Scoop Neck Tummy Control Swimsuit £38 at Next Prefer things a little more understated? Try this rich chocolate-hued one-piece that will look gorgeous with a fresh tan and oversized sunglasses. The block colour makes it easy to style with various sarongs or cover-ups.

The Next x Kelly Brook range really will tick all your boxes when it comes to updating your swimwear collection in time for summer.

As well as looking gorgeous while taking a dip, the swimsuits are so well designed that you can even try wearing your one piece under a floaty skirt and a linen shirt for a post-beach cocktail and dinner too.