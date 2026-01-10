Jump to category:
Escaping the cold for some winter sun? Katherine Jenkins long sleeve swimsuit is the striking choice to pack

The singer wowed while on holiday in a bright and cheerful printed one piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)
If you have flights booked to escape the January gloom, you’re probably already thinking about what to pack. Alongside floaty dresses and strappy sandals, your swimwear is an essentia, and whether you’re planning to hit the beach or just take a dip in the hotel pool, your one-piece or bikini should make you look and feel your best.

We are firm believers that everybody is a beach body, but we also understand that it can feel a little daunting to strip down to your swimwear. And if you're heading to somewhere hot and sunny, keeping sun protection, especially in the pool, is wise too.

Not only does a full sleeve swimsuit provide some extra coverage, but it's also a little more practical and warm if you're planning on being out in the sea all day, so adding one to your pack list is a good idea.

Simply style your piece with a hat and shades like the singer by day, and then get extra wear from it later by layering it under a pair of wide-leg linen trousers or a floaty skirt for dinner.

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

