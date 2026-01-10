Escaping the cold for some winter sun? Katherine Jenkins long sleeve swimsuit is the striking choice to pack

If you have flights booked to escape the January gloom, you’re probably already thinking about what to pack. Alongside floaty dresses and strappy sandals, your swimwear is an essentia, and whether you’re planning to hit the beach or just take a dip in the hotel pool, your one-piece or bikini should make you look and feel your best.

We are firm believers that everybody is a beach body, but we also understand that it can feel a little daunting to strip down to your swimwear. And if you're heading to somewhere hot and sunny, keeping sun protection, especially in the pool, is wise too.

Long sleeve styles like the one worn by Katherine Jenkins on her trip to Turks & Caicos are a fantastic way of hitting the beach with extra coverage. Sharing a snap on Instagram, Katherine appears to be wearing the Melissa Odabash Aruba Geo Swimsuit, which she styled with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. The cheerful colour and bold print still felt very fun for a holiday, but with great sun coverage too.

Not only does a full sleeve swimsuit provide some extra coverage, but it's also a little more practical and warm if you're planning on being out in the sea all day, so adding one to your pack list is a good idea.

Simply style your piece with a hat and shades like the singer by day, and then get extra wear from it later by layering it under a pair of wide-leg linen trousers or a floaty skirt for dinner.