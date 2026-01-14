I'm jetting off in search of some winter sun, and I've found the best swimwear at M&S
I'm that smug friend who is heading off on holiday
January isn't exactly the cheeriest month. It's cold, it's dark, and Christmas is over. It's certainly an appealing time to jet off somewhere hot - I get it, I'm doing the same. But where do you buy swimwear at this time of year?
Whether you're looking for the best tummy control swimsuits or Hunza G lookalikes, M&S has got you covered. The British clothing brand currently has a really impressive collection of swimsuits, bikinis and cover-ups that will make packing for a hot holiday a doddle.
Prices start at just £16 for a pair of bikini bottoms, there are regular and long options when it comes to swimsuits, and often you can have your selections delivered to your local M&S Foodhall in just a couple of days. So all you need to worry about is having a good time...
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
