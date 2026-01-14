I'm jetting off in search of some winter sun, and I've found the best swimwear at M&S

January isn't exactly the cheeriest month. It's cold, it's dark, and Christmas is over. It's certainly an appealing time to jet off somewhere hot - I get it, I'm doing the same. But where do you buy swimwear at this time of year?

Whether you're looking for the best tummy control swimsuits or Hunza G lookalikes, M&S has got you covered. The British clothing brand currently has a really impressive collection of swimsuits, bikinis and cover-ups that will make packing for a hot holiday a doddle.

Prices start at just £16 for a pair of bikini bottoms, there are regular and long options when it comes to swimsuits, and often you can have your selections delivered to your local M&S Foodhall in just a couple of days. So all you need to worry about is having a good time...