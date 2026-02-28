It's time for a sleep reset - the nine essentials that will help you snooze
Say hello to a fresher, more restorative nights of sleep
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
A sleep reset is exactly what's needed when sleep becomes increasingly more evasive, whether that's because of your busy life, hormonal shifts, or even the latest season of Bridgerton keeping you up past your bedtime. If, like many of us, you've found yourself waking up earlier, sleeping lighter, and overheating at night, you're in the perfect place for starting afresh.
The beautiful thing about a sleep reset is that it can be gentle. Of course, if you need to replace your sagging mattress, we're replete with recommendations for the best cooling mattresses, but fundamentally, how you get good sleep is as simple as giving your body the right signals for rest: calming down your nervous system, supporting your hormones, and rebuilding rituals that anchor you into deep, restorative sleep.
We'll start off by setting up the products that we think are essential for winding down to get ready for bed. Then, we'll talk about cosying up with your cup of tea and cosy throw, before tucking into some of the best sheets to get your beauty sleep. All these recommendations are designed to help you get your sleep hygiene right, temperature regulated (as much as you possibly can), and gently reset your circadian rhythm so your body remembers how to switch off. Just remember, kindness, not perfection, sits at the heart of this approach.
Your guide to an indulgent sleep reset: winding down
Every successful sleep reset begins long before your head touches the pillow. Learning how to slow the pace of the evening is one of the most effective tips for building a bedtime routine, allowing your mind and body to transition gradually from daytime alertness into rest.
“A well-thought-out wind-down routine helps to lower stress hormones like cortisol, regulate emotions and prepare the body for rest,” chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane, founder of healing modality Spinal Energetics, explains. “It can also improve sleep quality, reduce insomnia and promote deeper, more restorative sleep.”
Rather than scrolling, answering late emails or rushing through the final hour of the day, bedtime becomes an opportunity to create ritual instead of routine. Swapping screens for a warm bath, soft lighting and one of the best candles instantly signals safety to the nervous system. Wrapping yourself in an organic cotton robe, soaking in nourishing bath oils, and letting calming fragrance fill the room transforms an ordinary evening into a restorative treat that you'll look forward to.
A brand best-seller, The White Company's robe is easily one of the best dressing gowns we've ever had the pleasure of snuggling up in. The organic cotton-towelling is perfect and practical for wrapping up in post-bath - and it's available in pale pink or neutral too.
Calm by name and by nature, this candle diffuses the very essence of peacefulness into the air, with a blend of calming juniper, bright geranium leaf, and restorative clary sage. The gentle glow of a candle makes all the difference to the atmosphere of any bathroom too.
The dual layer oil is a hard-working hero, created to nourish, soften, cleanse, and bubble. Enriched with almond oil and vitamin E, it promises to have your skin glowing from the inside out. We also love the blend of creamy oat fragrance with warm amber and bright bergamot.
COSY UP
Stepping out of the bath is your moment to hold onto that calm. This is the cosy middle chapter of a sleep reset, the transition between relaxation and sleep itself, where warmth, comfort and temperature balance work together to prepare your body for proper rest.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Changing into breathable, cooling pyjamas helps prevent overheating later in the night, while a gently warmed bed is, in our opinion, absolutely essential for making your bedroom cosy. The best electric blankets or a cosy heated throw can take the chill out of sheets without raising your core temperature too much, allowing you to feel snug without triggering night sweats. Add a comforting mug of herbal team, peppermint and liquorice is a favourite of ours, and the evening is set up for serene success.
Thanks to the chic faux-fur style, this sits at the end of the bed looking ultra-stylish. Come bedtime, you can snuggle up under the silky underside, or recycled faux-fur upper, to get some gentle warmth in your bed too. We love it so much, we dedicated a full review to it.
TUCK IN
Finally comes the part we often overlook: creating a bed that truly supports sleep. A sleep reset doesn’t require replacing your mattress. Often, small upgrades make the biggest difference.
Fresh sheets instantly change how a bed feels, both physically and psychologically, while a supportive mattress topper can revive comfort and relieve pressure points without major expense. And if you already think you own the best pillow but tend to wake feeling warm, a cooling pillow protector can regulate temperature through the night, helping prevent those frustrating early-morning wake-ups.
These sheets might seem more expensive than others, but they really are the best. My family has owned our set for 25 years and they're still as crisp and white as day dot. Crafted from 400-thread-count Egyptian cotton with fine cording around the edges, the design is truly timeless.
A cooling pillow protector could save you from losing your perfect shape and size pillow, whilst enjoying all the cooling benefits offered by advanced NASA technology. Of course, if you want something serious, a cooling pillow might be your magic ticket.
One of the best mattress toppers we've tested, this is gentle, soft, and hypoallergenic. It adds the perfect amount of cushioning to any firm mattress, but also, thanks to the breathable case, will support your body's natural temperature regulation throughout the night. You can read more in our full review of the topper.
A sleep reset isn’t about chasing perfect sleep or transforming your routine overnight. Instead, it’s a gentle return to habits that help your body feel safe, comfortable and supported again. By winding down with intention, cosying up in ways that balance warmth and temperature, and investing in a bed that works with your changing needs, better sleep becomes less of a struggle and more of a natural outcome. In the end, it's all about little tweaks that help with sleep hygiene.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and recommending products for your home. You'll see her testing anything from damp-banishing dehumidifiers and KitchenAid's most covetable stand mixers through to the latest in Le Creuset's cast iron collection.
Previously, she was eCommerce Editor at Homes & Gardens, and has also written for Living Etc, The White Company and local publications when she was a student at Oxford University. She is also a Master Perfumer (a qualified candle snob), SCA-Certified Barista (qualified coffee snob) and part of a family who runs a pizza business (long-time pizza snob) - all of which come in handy when you're looking for the best pieces of kit to have kitchen.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.