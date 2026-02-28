Jump to category:
It's time for a sleep reset - the nine essentials that will help you snooze

Say hello to a fresher, more restorative nights of sleep

Three images of our sleep reset suggestions: a bed made up with a faux fur throw and the white company bedding, a collection of calm fragrances from the white company and their mug
A sleep reset is exactly what's needed when sleep becomes increasingly more evasive, whether that's because of your busy life, hormonal shifts, or even the latest season of Bridgerton keeping you up past your bedtime. If, like many of us, you've found yourself waking up earlier, sleeping lighter, and overheating at night, you're in the perfect place for starting afresh.

The beautiful thing about a sleep reset is that it can be gentle. Of course, if you need to replace your sagging mattress, we're replete with recommendations for the best cooling mattresses, but fundamentally, how you get good sleep is as simple as giving your body the right signals for rest: calming down your nervous system, supporting your hormones, and rebuilding rituals that anchor you into deep, restorative sleep.

Your guide to an indulgent sleep reset: winding down

Every successful sleep reset begins long before your head touches the pillow. Learning how to slow the pace of the evening is one of the most effective tips for building a bedtime routine, allowing your mind and body to transition gradually from daytime alertness into rest.

“A well-thought-out wind-down routine helps to lower stress hormones like cortisol, regulate emotions and prepare the body for rest,” chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane, founder of healing modality Spinal Energetics, explains. “It can also improve sleep quality, reduce insomnia and promote deeper, more restorative sleep.”

Rather than scrolling, answering late emails or rushing through the final hour of the day, bedtime becomes an opportunity to create ritual instead of routine. Swapping screens for a warm bath, soft lighting and one of the best candles instantly signals safety to the nervous system. Wrapping yourself in an organic cotton robe, soaking in nourishing bath oils, and letting calming fragrance fill the room transforms an ordinary evening into a restorative treat that you'll look forward to.

COSY UP

Stepping out of the bath is your moment to hold onto that calm. This is the cosy middle chapter of a sleep reset, the transition between relaxation and sleep itself, where warmth, comfort and temperature balance work together to prepare your body for proper rest.

Changing into breathable, cooling pyjamas helps prevent overheating later in the night, while a gently warmed bed is, in our opinion, absolutely essential for making your bedroom cosy. The best electric blankets or a cosy heated throw can take the chill out of sheets without raising your core temperature too much, allowing you to feel snug without triggering night sweats. Add a comforting mug of herbal team, peppermint and liquorice is a favourite of ours, and the evening is set up for serene success.

TUCK IN

Finally comes the part we often overlook: creating a bed that truly supports sleep. A sleep reset doesn’t require replacing your mattress. Often, small upgrades make the biggest difference.

Fresh sheets instantly change how a bed feels, both physically and psychologically, while a supportive mattress topper can revive comfort and relieve pressure points without major expense. And if you already think you own the best pillow but tend to wake feeling warm, a cooling pillow protector can regulate temperature through the night, helping prevent those frustrating early-morning wake-ups.

A sleep reset isn’t about chasing perfect sleep or transforming your routine overnight. Instead, it’s a gentle return to habits that help your body feel safe, comfortable and supported again. By winding down with intention, cosying up in ways that balance warmth and temperature, and investing in a bed that works with your changing needs, better sleep becomes less of a struggle and more of a natural outcome. In the end, it's all about little tweaks that help with sleep hygiene.

