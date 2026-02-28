It's time for a sleep reset - the nine essentials that will help you snooze

A sleep reset is exactly what's needed when sleep becomes increasingly more evasive, whether that's because of your busy life, hormonal shifts, or even the latest season of Bridgerton keeping you up past your bedtime. If, like many of us, you've found yourself waking up earlier, sleeping lighter, and overheating at night, you're in the perfect place for starting afresh.

The beautiful thing about a sleep reset is that it can be gentle. Of course, if you need to replace your sagging mattress, we're replete with recommendations for the best cooling mattresses, but fundamentally, how you get good sleep is as simple as giving your body the right signals for rest: calming down your nervous system, supporting your hormones, and rebuilding rituals that anchor you into deep, restorative sleep.

We'll start off by setting up the products that we think are essential for winding down to get ready for bed. Then, we'll talk about cosying up with your cup of tea and cosy throw, before tucking into some of the best sheets to get your beauty sleep. All these recommendations are designed to help you get your sleep hygiene right, temperature regulated (as much as you possibly can), and gently reset your circadian rhythm so your body remembers how to switch off. Just remember, kindness, not perfection, sits at the heart of this approach.

Your guide to an indulgent sleep reset: winding down

Every successful sleep reset begins long before your head touches the pillow. Learning how to slow the pace of the evening is one of the most effective tips for building a bedtime routine, allowing your mind and body to transition gradually from daytime alertness into rest.

“A well-thought-out wind-down routine helps to lower stress hormones like cortisol, regulate emotions and prepare the body for rest,” chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane, founder of healing modality Spinal Energetics, explains. “It can also improve sleep quality, reduce insomnia and promote deeper, more restorative sleep.”

Rather than scrolling, answering late emails or rushing through the final hour of the day, bedtime becomes an opportunity to create ritual instead of routine. Swapping screens for a warm bath, soft lighting and one of the best candles instantly signals safety to the nervous system. Wrapping yourself in an organic cotton robe, soaking in nourishing bath oils, and letting calming fragrance fill the room transforms an ordinary evening into a restorative treat that you'll look forward to.

The White Company Organic Cotton Stripe Robe £80 at The White Company A brand best-seller, The White Company's robe is easily one of the best dressing gowns we've ever had the pleasure of snuggling up in. The organic cotton-towelling is perfect and practical for wrapping up in post-bath - and it's available in pale pink or neutral too. The White Company Calm Signature Candle £25 at The White Company Calm by name and by nature, this candle diffuses the very essence of peacefulness into the air, with a blend of calming juniper, bright geranium leaf, and restorative clary sage. The gentle glow of a candle makes all the difference to the atmosphere of any bathroom too. The White Company Nourish Bath Oil View at The White Company The dual layer oil is a hard-working hero, created to nourish, soften, cleanse, and bubble. Enriched with almond oil and vitamin E, it promises to have your skin glowing from the inside out. We also love the blend of creamy oat fragrance with warm amber and bright bergamot.

COSY UP

Stepping out of the bath is your moment to hold onto that calm. This is the cosy middle chapter of a sleep reset, the transition between relaxation and sleep itself, where warmth, comfort and temperature balance work together to prepare your body for proper rest.

Changing into breathable, cooling pyjamas helps prevent overheating later in the night, while a gently warmed bed is, in our opinion, absolutely essential for making your bedroom cosy. The best electric blankets or a cosy heated throw can take the chill out of sheets without raising your core temperature too much, allowing you to feel snug without triggering night sweats. Add a comforting mug of herbal team, peppermint and liquorice is a favourite of ours, and the evening is set up for serene success.

The White Company Cooling Jersey Relaxed PJs £85 at The White Company The White Company has worked on a special dual-action cooling technology for these soft pyjamas. The LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibre feels cool to touch and then actively responds to changes in body temperature, naturally wicking moisture from your skin too. The White Company Burnham Heart Mug £15 at The White Company This is a mug for both hands. Crafted from new bone china, it feels light and delicate but also boasts impressive durability. We love the heart detail, which makes every tea moment feel like self-care, especially with the aromas of a soothing cup of tea. The White Company Super Soft Heated Blanket £149.50 at The White Company Thanks to the chic faux-fur style, this sits at the end of the bed looking ultra-stylish. Come bedtime, you can snuggle up under the silky underside, or recycled faux-fur upper, to get some gentle warmth in your bed too. We love it so much, we dedicated a full review to it.

TUCK IN

Finally comes the part we often overlook: creating a bed that truly supports sleep. A sleep reset doesn’t require replacing your mattress. Often, small upgrades make the biggest difference.

Fresh sheets instantly change how a bed feels, both physically and psychologically, while a supportive mattress topper can revive comfort and relieve pressure points without major expense. And if you already think you own the best pillow but tend to wake feeling warm, a cooling pillow protector can regulate temperature through the night, helping prevent those frustrating early-morning wake-ups.

A sleep reset isn’t about chasing perfect sleep or transforming your routine overnight. Instead, it’s a gentle return to habits that help your body feel safe, comfortable and supported again. By winding down with intention, cosying up in ways that balance warmth and temperature, and investing in a bed that works with your changing needs, better sleep becomes less of a struggle and more of a natural outcome. In the end, it's all about little tweaks that help with sleep hygiene.