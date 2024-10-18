"You're probably using it wrong" - 10 electric blanket mistakes that experts wish you didn't do

In sixteen years of using mine, I’ve made plenty of electric blanket mistakes. Some of them cost me my blanket and others cost me my energy bills. To make the best of a bad situation, I’ve collated every mistake that I made so that you don’t have to.

Whether you’re investing in one of the best electric blankets for the first time, or you’re looking for some advice on how to get yours going, you’re in good company. I spend more time in my electric blanket than I do sleeping, eating, at the gym, or doing anything else in my life. I suppose you could say it’s my hobby.

For that reason, I’m brimming with advice, ranging from what I wish I knew before buying an electric blanket right through to how to wash your electric blanket. I’ve told you about all the best electric blankets and heated throws, so you’ve seen all of the good. Now it’s time to take a look at the bad (and how to avoid it).

The electric blanket mistakes that experts wish you knew about

Even the most informed electric blanket snugglers can make mistakes. After sixteen years of sleeping on, under, and with my electric blanket, I've certainly made my fair share of them. To get the proper information, I asked experts what electric blanket mistakes we're all making and how we can extend the life of the cosiest accessory in our homes.

Leaving your electric blanket on all night

(Image credit: Chalffy via Getty Images)

Lots of people ask me, 'should I leave my electric blanket on all night?' Snuggled up in your cosiness cocoon, it takes an awful lot of willpower to reach over and turn your electric blanket off when nighttime rolls around. I've regularly woken up, three hours into the night with my EB on full blast. It's a nice feeling, but it isn't the optimal way to sleep, nor is it great for your utilities or your home safety.

Holly Castle, Brand Manager at Slumberdown, said "lots of people assume that you should sleep with your electric blanket on, but you actually shouldn't. Actually, I recommend turning off your electric blanket before getting into bed. Just make sure to switch on your electric blanket for 30-60 minutes before you plan on going to bed, depending on how toasty you want it. Then, the residual heat will keep you cosy!”



These days, most of the best electric blankets come with automatic shut-off features, for a fire-safety as well as a convenience perspective, but it's good to be aware of nonetheless.

Folding, crumpling, and bunching the electric blanket

(Image credit: Future)

I was always taught that more productive people make their bed in the morning. So, I like to keep my electric blanket flat. Others, however, will fold up their blankets, bunch them, or crumple them. Whether this is for storage over the summer or just generally between uses, it's a bad idea.

Hannah Hayden, Junior Buyer at Dreams says "when it comes to storage, be mindful of how you handle the blanket to avoid damaging the internal wiring. Always store the blanket flat or loosely rolled when it's not in use. Folding it tightly or cramming it into a small space can lead to kinks or breaks in the wires, which may compromise its functionality and safety. If you’re storing it for an extended period, such as during warmer months, consider keeping it in a cool, dry place to avoid moisture build-up. " You'll save yourself from having to buy a new electric blanket every year.

Using the wrong type of electric blanket

(Image credit: Future)

The electric blanket world is big, and packed with a whole lot of choices, which is great if you know what you want. However, a fresh set of eyes might fall into the trap of buying a heated throw when you really wanted an electric blanket, or a mattress warmer when that’s not what the doctor (or cold bedfellow) ordered. To make life easy, I’ve drawn up a chart of all the different electric blanket types as well as who they suit. We’re not falling into that trap.

It's also a functional concern too. Recliner chairs, adjustable beds, water beds and even some memory foam mattresses aren’t compatible with electric blankets. It seems obvious when you see it on a list of electric blanket mistakes, but you’d be surprised at how many people make this one.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Type Description Best for Electric blanket Placed on top of the bed, this has traditional heating elements that warm you and your duvet Getting good warmth directly to you and your duvet Dual-control electric blanket Similar to above, but with two circuits for separate sleepers to control the heat on each half of the bed Couples who have different needs Heated throw Portable and designed for use on chairs, sofas, and beds Cosniness around the home Mattress warmer Goes underneath the sheet to warm the bed from underneath Generalized, deep warmth across the bed Heated mattress pad For cushioning and insulation underneath a fitted sheet Comfort and warmth Weighted heated blanket Combined benefits of heated blanket with weighted blanket Calming and therapeutic Wearable electric blanket Warm, but easier to move around under Working from home

Not layering it correctly

(Image credit: Future)

Lots of people ask "should my electric blanket go under a mattress protector or a mattress topper?" and I was one of them, back in the day. The short answer, offered up by the experts at Slumberdown, is to 'sandwich' your EB. Put it under your base sheet and on top of your topper or protector. The base sheet is important from a hygiene perspective, but if you bury your electric blanket under layers of protectors and toppers it'll have a hard time getting any heat to you.

Some electric blankets come with alternative instructions. For example, Dreamland's Snowed In Mattress Warmer is an electric blanket and mattress protector, so you won't need to think about layers nearly as much. Then, there are other models like Dreamland's Hunker Down Electric Blanket which should sit on top of your sheet, because otherwise you'll lose the cosy texture. Just make sure you wash it properly (more on that below).

Putting yours the wrong way round

(Image credit: Future)

Another common mistake that people make is putting their electric blanket the wrong way up on the bed. Generally, yours should be label-up with the plug and cords at the pillow end. This will make using the controller when you're in bed easier, and also means that heat is coming to you in the right direction. It's also important, because lots of the best electric blankets don't have heaters on the pillow end of the bed. If you put yours the wrong way, you'll end up with cold toes and a hot head, which nobody wants.

Using an old electric blanket

(Image credit: Future)

I am all for longevity and looking after the planet, not least because it’s thrifty too. However, I have my limits and it’s important that you do as well. Old blankets will hide damaged wires, so your bed might feel warm in patches and cold in others. This feels like a first world problem, but it can be a fire hazard. There are over 5,000 fires every year that are caused by electric blankets according to the Fire Service and I would hate for that to be one of us.

Not washing your electric blanket often enough

(Image credit: Future)

It took me longer than I’d like to admit before I realised that you can wash an electric blanket. With a freshly informed mindset, I would like to emphasise just how important it is. You sweat, shed dead skin cells, and spill all sorts in bed. Ideally, this should be a weekly or fortnightly task if it comes into direct contact with your skin. If it's under the sheets, I'd aim to wash yours at least every two months.

We've got a whole page dedicated to how to wash an electric blanket, but if you want the headlines, Hannah Hayden, Junior Buyer at Dreams, has some tips. She says "it's really important to look out for a removable control unit, which allows you to easily detach the electrical components and safely machine wash the blanket. This makes it much simpler to keep your blanket clean and fresh, especially after prolonged use.

"Regular washing not only maintains hygiene but also keeps the fabric soft and comfortable over time. You’ll obviously need to unclip the plugs and make sure that you’re not running the washing machine too hot either."

Not experimenting with your heat settings

(Image credit: Future)

Hannah Hayden, Junior Buyer at Dreams, says that it's important to play around with the different temperatures on offer from your blanket. "To find your ideal heat setting you need to experiment. Find your ideal heat setting: Experiment with the settings to find what works best for you. Some people enjoy keeping the blanket on a low setting for an extended period before bed, allowing for a gentle and consistent warmth throughout the night. This slow, steady heat can help you ease into sleep comfortably without overheating, and it’s a great option if you’re looking to stay warm without waking up in the middle of the night feeling too hot.

On the other hand, others prefer using a higher setting for a shorter amount of time to quickly warm up the bed before turning it off once they’ve settled in. This method can give you an instant burst of heat, perfect for when you first crawl into bed, but without the need to keep the blanket running all night. It’s also a more energy-efficient option if you’re only looking for a brief period of warmth.

The best approach is to try both methods to see which provides you with the most comfort."

Only using your electric blanket in bed

(Image credit: Future)

Whilst there's no doubt that electric blankets make a very cosy addition to your bed set up, there's so much more that you can use it for. You're wasting a lot of money by not using it for some other useful functions too. Hannah Hayden, Junior Buyer at Dreams, says that "electric blankets can improve blood circulation, ease muscle aches, and help you unwind after a long day." If you needed an excuse to wrap yourself up in an electric blanket more, here it is.

Using your electric blanket on children or pets

(Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

I know, seeing little ones or furry friends snuggled up is irresistibly cute, but if you want to be really careful with your electric blanket. They aren’t able to adjust their body temperatures quite like us, which can lead to them unwittingly overheating. That hasn’t stopped my dog from placing herself on top of my heated throw, but if you think your dog would like one of these, there are pet-friendly electric blankets that you can buy.

FAQs

Is it okay to leave an electric blanket on overnight?

Most electric blankets come with auto-shut-off timers that won't let your electric blanket run all night. In an ideal world, you won't leave yours running all night. However, if you're desperately cold and following safety instructions, you could have it running on a lower setting.

Should an electric blanket go under or over your sheets and mattress topper?

Your electric blanket will never need to go under a mattress topper. However, it might need to go under your sheet, depending on the type that you've bought. The ones that go under the base sheet are often called mattress warmers, but check use instructions, because yours might be fine to go on top of the base sheet.

Is there a right way up for electric blankets?

Electric blankets should generally be placed label-side up with the cords aligned towards the pillow end of the bed. This will make using the controllers much easier and finding a plug much more simple. Some blankets come with different instructions though, so always check.