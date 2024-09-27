What I wish I had known before buying an electric blanket - tips from 16 years of experience

After sixteen years of using them, I thought it was time to put what I wish I knew before buying an electric blanket on the record. From cord length to heating speed, there's a lot to learn.

If you've been shopping the best electric blankets on the market, you'll know that they're a vast and varied assortment. For the first eight years of sleeping on electric blankets, I didn't even realise that you could buy wearable heated ponchos and warming throws; I thought that all electric blankets went under your sheets.

Once I'd made this grand discovery, I spent the next eight years snuggling up in faux fur, climbing into dual-zone heated beds, and making use of auto-switch off-timers. I've made all the electric blanket mistakes, asked all the questions (including how much they cost to run and whether electric blankets should go under or over your topper), and more. So, without further ado, here's everything you need to know before buying an electric blanket.

What I wish I had known before buying an electric blanket

Choose the type of blanket carefully

I'll start at the beginning of the shopping process: choosing what to buy. Electric blankets are as vast and varied as any other home appliance, so you'll need to do your research carefully to find the one that will suit you.

You can buy wearable electric blankets, electric blankets that go on top of your base sheet, electric blankets that go under the sheet, and electric throws to snuggle under on the sofa. Think about where you'll use yours and choose accordingly. I actually have a few for different occasions, but, then again, I'm a cold person who has had 16 years of electric blanket use. If you want a sneak peek of the different models on offer, here are three ones that I have at home (I use them at different times and on different occasions.

There's no need to splurge, but spending more pays off

Electric blankets shouldn't cost you hundreds of pounds, but there are some around the £70. At the same time, there are some closer to £15 and it can be tempting to opt for these. After testing all of the models on the market, I can tell you that the cheaper ones aren't even worth getting. The heat is patchy and slow. Aim to spend between £30 and £70 and you shouldn't have to compromise too much.

Always check the cord length

The best electric blankets will come with enough cord length to make it easy for you to reach the controls from bed. However, there are still some that are short. Or, if your plug is a fair distance from your bed, they might not quite reach. Make sure to check the length that you need and then make sure that you have another 10-20 cm to play with. You don't want to have to get out of bed to turn your electric blanket off, especially when you're warm and cosy.

Speed is invaluable (especially if you're forgetful)

Even if you pride yourself on being organised, there will be nights that you come home late or that you forget to put the electric blanket on for. If you invest in a good electric blanket, you can warm up your bed in five minutes, which is only as long as you need to get changed, clean your teeth, and remove your makeup.

Dual controls really are worth it -

Some electric blankets will come with two heat settings that dissipate across the whole bed and others will come with nine heat settings as well as automatic timers that will shut off your electric blanket after one to nine hours. For some people, a blanket (pardon the pun) heat across the whole bed is fine, but I can't overstate how much dual controls have elevated my electric blanket game. I can have my half of the bed super hot whilst my partner's is a cooler. There's no need for compromises or frosty arguments.

Auto shut off is actually really useful

I never thought I would be one of those people who fell asleep with my electric blanket on. I don't fall asleep reading, or in front of the TV. I'm not a napper. However, cradled in the gentle warmth of an electric blanket, I've been known to fall deeply asleep. Therefore, automatic shut offs can be super helpful for a) stopping you from waking up too hot and b) helping to top the blanket from becoming a fire risk.

You need to wash your blanket

If you've never owned one before, the idea of washing an electric blanket will sound like one big fire hazard. However, plenty of electric blankets are machine washable (just make sure that you look up the safety instructions first). Often, you'll need to remove the cord and remotes, but sometimes you'll need to do some other prep work.

Think about storage and safety

The first summer that I packed my electric blanket up in, I folded it and crammed it into a drawer. This is a textbook mistake that cost my electric blanket health. Whether you're storing yours for months or just for the rest of the day, it's important to roll the blanket and not to crush it. If you fold it, you can trap heat or damage the coils inside the blanket, making it a fire hazard.

Yours might not last a lifetime

If you wash your electric blanket and you store it properly, you will find that it lasts for well over ten years. However, there will come a time that the heat doesn't transfer as quickly or as evenly as it used to. You might even see some discolouration in spots, which can be signs of burning. Make sure you check the warranty and lifetime on your electric blanket, because you might be able to get the brand to replace yours. If not, it's had a good innings.

FAQs

What is the warning about electric blankets?

Whilst most electric blankets should come with safety features and guidance, it goes without saying that you shouldn't leave your electric blanket on all night whilst your sleeping. It's also important not to use them on a waterbed or an adjustable bed (such as a sofa bed or recliner), since this can fold or break coils in your blanket, posing a fire risk.

What should I think about while buying an electric blanket?

The key factors to consider when you're buying an electric blanket is how you're going to use it, who else will be using it, and the kinds of controls that you need. Some electric blankets will offer dual zones of control for couples, others will come with special parts to keep your feet warm, and others will have speedy heat-ups. There's a difference between electric blankets, which sit on your bed, and warming throws, which you wrap over you. Both are useful for different people.

I did a quick calculation and I think I've spent 3,000 nights sleeping on an electric blanket and even more days wrapped up under an electric throw. So, to say that this advice on what I wish I knew before buying an electric blanket comes from a place of experience is an understatement.