Can you use an electric blanket with a mattress topper? A bedding expert reveals all

Nothing feels quite as cosy as getting into a warmed bed, plumped to your liking with your favourite mattress topper. But is the pairing of an electric blanket and topper a good idea or rather something we should be avoiding?

Whilst having one of the best mattress toppers is an all-year-round luxury we often don't bring out our electric blankets until the temperature plummets. Whether you already own a beloved electric blanket or are thinking about getting one, there is the matter of whether it should join your sleep set-up come autumn.

Although you might have only thought about how much an electric blanket is going to cost you, the question of using it with your mattress topper may also leave you wondering.

With this in mind, we spoke to a leading sleep and bedding expert to find out if it is safe and effective to use the blanket along with a mattress topper.

Expert Advice: Can you use an electric blanket with a mattress topper?

Aside from knowing how to wash your electric blanket, there are very few care steps you have to take to get the most out of its warming effects without damaging it. And while its use alongside a mattress topper may seem potentially problematic, it's actually safe and can make for a better night's sleep.

"Yes, you can use an electric blanket with a mattress topper, and particularly in the colder months many people find the combination of added warmth and cushioning helpful for creating a cosy sleep environment," explains Chris Tattersall, Managing Director of bedding company Woolroom.

It's worth mentioning at this point that there's a distinct difference between a mattress topper vs mattress protector, so ensure you are not getting the two confused.

How should you use an electric blanket with a mattress topper?

Now you know it's safe to use with your mattress topper, what's the best way to use your electric blanket for optimum warmth and comfort?

Chris says, "When using an electric blanket with a mattress topper, I would always recommend placing the electric blanket underneath your mattress topper and switching it on to a low setting whilst you're getting ready for bed."

He adds that even if you're using a mattress topper that's made from naturally fire-retardant and temperature-regulating material like wool, you should always turn the electric blanket off before you fall asleep. Chris says this will minimise any hazards and reduce the chance of your sleep being disrupted by being too hot.

Being smart with how long you keep your blanket on and how close to bedtime will stop you from overheating in your sleep, because that is not conducive for better sleep.

FAQs

What type of mattress topper can be used with an electric blanket?

Once you know why you need a mattress topper in your life you probably went on the hunt to find the right one for your sleep type. With such a variety of models and materials on the market, it begs the question of which ones are appropriate to use with an electric blanket.

"I would recommend making sure the mattress topper you pair with an electric blanket is made from natural, breathable materials like cotton or wool," advises Chris. "If your mattress topper, or other bedding, is made from synthetic materials, all of that excess heat from the electric blanket will be trapped and likely have you waking up in the night feeling sweaty and overheated."

Our homes team have trialled some of the very best mattress protectors and the Woolroom Deluxe Mattress topper comes very highly recommended.

The measures used to help keep a mattress topper from sliding can also be beneficial to also ensure the electric blanket stays in place on the bed.

Pulling your electric blanket out of summer hibernation is one of the best rituals to reset your home for autumn. Similar to why we love incorporating autumn home decor ideas, little luxuries like an electric blanket get you excited for the season ahead no matter what weather it might bring.