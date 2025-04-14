Aldi's affordable bedding is actually made by my favourite sleep brand - it's got more than your duvet covered

Aldi’s Specialbuy Anti-Allergy Bedding has all the hallmarks of five-star luxury – plush, pristine, and indulgently soft – it's almost too good to be true. I don't like to put a price on deep sleep, but if I had to, I like the look of Aldi's.

Aldi has a knack for transforming everyday home essentials into coveted, must-have items. Just last week, their Pistachio Green Air Fryer convinced our Lifestyle Editor, Tamara, to ditch her oven in favour of air-fried perfection. And let’s not forget the Aldi Stand Mixer, which effortlessly rivals the best KitchenAids in both style and performance. Now, their latest triumph in the Specialbuy Aisle takes things to the bedroom, with a name you'll recognise too.

The Aldi Anti-Allergy Bedding isn’t just any own-brand collection – it’s Slumberland. Yes, the very same renowned brand featured in our buying guides for the best electric blankets and duvets. Now, Slumberland’s affordable and yet luxurious pillows, mattress toppers, and protectors are gracing Aldi’s shelves, ready to elevate the way you rest and reset. So, if a bedding refresh is on the cards, Aldi has you (duvet) covered.

Aldi Anti Allergy Bedding Launch

(Image credit: Slumberland)

The supermarket’s new sleep collection dropped online on Sunday, and it’s already causing a stir with its combination of comfort, quality, and classic Aldi affordability. The range includes plush duvets, mattress toppers, mattress protectors and pillow packs – all priced far lower than their high-street counterparts.

You'll notice that these are from a brand called Slumberland. If you've never come across them before, you're in for a treat. The British brand has been running for over a century (they were founded in 1919) and they're famous for offering quality sleep products at a reasonable price tag.

I first found them when I was buying an electric blanket, but they make some of the best mattress toppers and protectors on the market, which come with anti-allergy fillings, temperature regulating properties, and ergonomic support. And, if Aldi runs out of stock, you can find their products at trusted retailers such as Next, Bensons For Beds and Amazon too.

What's in the collection?

(Image credit: Slumberland)

Slumberdown's Anti-Allergy Sleep Collection is thoughtfully designed to provide a healthier and more comfortable night's rest, especially for allergy sufferers. The range features an anti-allergy filling that actively reduces the build-up of dust mites and bacteria — common triggers for nighttime allergies and asthma.

Endorsed with Allergy UK's Seal of Approval, these products have undergone rigorous testing to ensure their effectiveness in creating a cleaner sleep environment. Beyond their health benefits, the collection doesn't compromise on comfort; each item is generously filled with luxuriously silky hollowfibre, offering an indulgent and cozy feel. Additionally, the bedding is machine washable, ensuring easy maintenance and long-lasting freshness.

SLUMBERDOWN Anti Allergy Duvet £14.99 at aldi.co.uk The Slumberdown Anti-Allergy Duvet (£14.99–£19.99) is already getting rave reviews for its lightweight, cloud-like feel – perfect for spring. SLUMBERDOWN Anti Allergy Mattress Topper £22.99 at aldi.co.uk The perfect layer for your mattress, the Silentnight Anti-Allergy Mattress Protector (£9.99–£14.99) keeps things fresh and free from allergens. SLUMBERDOWN Anti Allergy Mattress Protector £6.99 at aldi.co.uk And if your mattress is past its prime? The Silentnight Anti-Allergy Mattress Topper (£24.99–£39.99) adds an instant layer of hotel-like comfort.

Other affordable alternatives

(Image credit: Slumberland)

If the Aldi drop sells out (and at this rate, it will), you can still score sleep-boosting bargains elsewhere. Dunelm and M&S have solid alternatives when it comes to budget-friendly bedding. Amazon also has plenty of highly rated mattress toppers and protectors with next-day delivery – ideal if your sleep setup needs an emergency upgrade.

(Image credit: Slumberland)

Whether you're chasing deeper sleep, tackling allergies, or just want your bed to feel a bit more 'boutique hotel' and a bit less 'student digs', Aldi’s latest Specialbuys are a savvy place to start. So yes, Aldi’s pistachio green air fryer might steal the spotlight on Instagram – but trust us, this bedding drop is where the real magic (and better mornings) begins.