Kate Middleton's relatable tea confession provides an insight into her life as a mum

Teatime is as much of a British institution as the Royal Family at this point, and whilst the full spread with sandwiches and cakes isn’t something many people indulge in regularly anymore, a daily brew is a must-have for many. The Princess of Wales is seemingly a fan too and she enjoyed a steaming mug of tea during her visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital on 2nd July.

Pictures taken at this engagement show Kate holding her beverage and she apparently shared a tea-based confession about life as a mum at Adelaide Cottage. According to the Daily Mail, the future Queen allegedly carried her tea around with her as she spoke with patients and volunteers.

Referencing this, Kate is said to have joked that "as a parent you know you'll keep losing your cup of tea" otherwise. A lot can be learnt from a light-hearted quip like this and her confession is something many parents will likely relate to.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It seems that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis keep their mum on her toes, as most children do. The moment the Princess makes a cup of tea, she could be asked to help with something or get involved with something, meaning that being able to drink on-the-go is a must if she wants to avoid cold tea.

This is certainly what her remark seems to suggest and given how sporty and outdoorsy the Wales kids are, I can easily imagine this being the case. Both the Prince and Princess of Wales are known to be incredibly hands-on parents, sharing the school run and pausing engagements as much as possible during the holidays.

Even when Kate is abroad, she reportedly remains committed to organising Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s daily schedule and playdates. Back in 2022 when the Waleses were in the Caribbean, it was alleged that she was awake in the small hours arranging things.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

"For the [Princess of Wales] a mother’s duties never end," claimed the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English. "When Kate’s jet lag kicked in during this week’s Caribbean tour, seeing her wide awake in the middle of the night, I’m told she has spent the time ‘tap-tap-tapping’ WhatsApp messages organising everything from George’s football matches to Charlotte’s ballet lessons and little Louis’s bedtime routine back in the UK."

As much as she’s a future Queen Consort, we must remember that Kate is also a devoted mum, and she’s focused on balancing her parenting duties with her royal role. Her relatable tea confession also shows that she’s balancing both of these things with "me" time and finding a moment to enjoy a cuppa in peace might not always be easy for the busy Princess.

(Image credit: Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

When it comes to how she takes her tea, it's very unfussy and this could save on a bit of time too. As reported by Hello!, a fan asked on X (formerly known as Twitter) about this after she visited Kilcooley Women's Centre and drank a cup in 2020.

The centre responded that Kate likes her tea "just like us [with a] little bit of milk", adding, "so down to earth we were enchanted". So Her Royal Highness is a big fan of Builder’s Tea as it’s commonly known in the UK and aside from brewing time, it’s very quick to make, meaning she can be quickly on her way helping out Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.