Aldi's Stand Mixer rivals KitchenAid's classic design but costs £350 less

The popular Aldi Stand Mixer is due to arrive in the middle aisle next week, consider this a heads up to pop the date in your diary so you don't miss out on the return of this sellout model.

When choosing one of the best stand mixers you can expect to pay anywhere between £100-£600, even more in some cases. One thing is for sure, you won't pay less than the bargain model to be found in the middle aisle of Aldi.

The incredibly affordable Ambiano Aldi Stand Mixer is just £39.99 and is returning to stores on Thursday 14th March – in time for Easter baking.

To keep up with the latest kitchen appliance trends Aldi’s Classic Stand Mixer is available in two stylish colours, cream or pastel green - both ideal to get the look of the retro 'Kitschen trend' currently proving hugely popular.

The return of the Aldi stand mixer

The Aldi Classic Stand Mixer features a swing engine head that allows for the easy filling and removal of the stainless steel 5L bowl. The 800W power is ideal for mixing, kneading and stirring all manner of home baking and recipe prep.

The 8-speed levels and pulse functionality allow better control over how you perform each mixing action, depending on what you're cooking. To expand your options the mixer comes complete with a silicone-lipped flat beater, non-stick whisk, non-stick coated dough hook and a splash guard. The attachments are dishwasher-safe to help save on washing up.

Best of all there are two fashionable shades to suit any kitchen, especially those with a penchant for retro kitchen trends. The green is not a million miles away from the new pastel blue Kitchenaid Colour of the Year 2024.

The returning Aldi Stand Mixer's in Cream and Green (Image credit: Aldi)

If you're a keen baker then a stand mixer will be a really useful addition to your kitchen. It's useful for all the obvious things like beating cake batters or whipping up cream.

"A stand mixer comes into its own when making things that require an extended mixing time or an element of elbow grease, such as making meringues or kneading bread," says Rose Fooks, w&h's deputy food editor.

"I also always use a stand mixer when making bread," explains Rose. "Most come with a dough hook attachment specifically for kneading doughs. It takes the effort out of the kneading, but also massively reduces mess, especially when working with a sticky dough." Luckily the classic Aldi stand mixer comes with a non-stick coated dough hook for this very purpose.

For comparison, here's the KitchenAid cult favourite and our pick of the best budget stand mixer...

Best stand mixer overall KitchenAid 4.8L Artisan Stand Mixer $379.95 at Amazon $379.99 at Best Buy $449.99 at Saks Fifth Avenue RRP: £399 | This cult classic stand mixer is used daily by the w&h food team because it offers unbeatable versatility in every category. The performance is unquestionably impressive, though those wanting to mix serious batches will need a machine with a larger capacity.

Best stand mixer under £100 Tower T12033RG Stand Mixer Check Amazon RRP: £100 | This Tower model has been voted the best budget stand mixer by our reviewer, ideal for entry-level bakers. For small mixes and now-and-then baking, it's a total bargain.

Rose's top tip: "The key to a successful meringue is to make sure that the sugar is fully dissolved in the egg white. This can take a fair while and is something I certainly don't have the upper arm strength to achieve or even the patience to do with a handheld electric mixer. Using the whisk attachment you can walk away while the stand mixer whips you up a perfect meringue."

From the Aldi Every Ways pan rivalling the famous Always Pan to the Aldi cast iron cookware collection rivalling Le Creuset, we've always been big fans of an Aldi Specialbuy for offering discounted versions to rival the attributes of luxury best-selling products to ensure there is an option for all budgets.

The Classic Aldi Stand Mixer is sadly not available to buy online, so if you want to secure one for your kitchen you'll have to head to your nearest store next Thursday 14th March.