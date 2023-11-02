Don't miss Aldi's new 'Every Ways' pan that rivals the famous Always Pan – but costs £110 less

The latest middle aisle must-have is a multifunctional Aldi pan that is set to rival the best-selling Always Pan by Our Place – saving customers over £110.

Available in stores from 16th November, the new 'Every Ways' Aldi pan will be on sale for just £19.99, a staggering 85% cheaper than the sought-after Always Pan which is on our list of the best induction pans.

The Our Place Always Pan is a cult favourite for kitchen essentials, adored the world over for its multipurpose uses – was awarded a 5-star rating when we tested it. But the much-loved pan comes with a big price tag of £130. That's where this new Aldi pan beats the original hands down, offering their pan at a fraction of the price to allow bedding chefs to snap up a similar pan for less.

New Every Ways Aldi pan

The new Aldi pan in action showing how the set is ultra useful (Image credit: Aldi)

Like the original cookware, there's more to the new Aldi pan than its super-stylish design, the new 'Every Ways' pan comes equipped with a kit that allows for a multitude of ways to cook to ensure it is ready for anything.

Like the Always Pan, this model offers multiple ways to cook everything in one pan, making it perfect for boiling, frying and sautéing. As a one-pot wonder, it's the faithful pan that can replace multiple pieces of traditional cookware, freeing up valuable pots and pans storage.

Available in three on-trend colours, Black, Blue or Dusty Pink, the new Aldi pan is as chic as it is masterful - just like the original pan. While the best pan has to be functional the form is also important, like when buying the latest new Le Creuset colourway.

The Aldi pan is so new that we haven't had a chance to test it out for ourselves, but I do own a selection of the Aldi cast iron cookware that rivals the best-selling Le Creuset cookware and can confirm it stands up to the claims of being comparable to the iconic French cast iron range. Even the best Black Friday Le Creuset deals can't compete with Aldi prices.

The new £19.99 Aldi pan is also available in a pale blue and black colourway (Image credit: Aldi)

The Always Pan by Our Place is a multi-functional piece of cookware that's been dominating the homeware sphere since March 2020 after going viral on Instagram and TikTok – even being dubbed the "kitchen magician" by Oprah Winfrey herself.

"I've been using my Always Pan for two years and I still love it. That's in no small way down to the style," says Millie Fender, head of E-commerce at w&h. "I opted for Spice, and in terms of colour, Aldi's pan is almost identical."

"One major reason why I love my Always Pan is its deep sides, which means I can use it to fry and also to cook more saucy meals like risotto or pasta. The steamer is also a godsend for cooking fuss-free veggies. It gets a lot of use when I'm whipping up a Sunday roast."

If you don't manage to get hold of the Aldi pan or perhaps still desire the original you can currently secure it with £45 off at Harrods.

Millie Fender Head of Ecommerce Millie Fender is Head of E-commerce at Woman&Home and was formerly Head of Reviews across several of Future Plc's leading home titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens. As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.



Budding chefs who want to get their hands on Aldi's affordable 'Every Ways Pan' best be quick because at that price it won't be around for long. And as with know from trying to get hold of previous Specialbuys, namely Aldi's scented candles that rivalled Diptyque's best-selling candles, once they’re gone, they’re gone.