Le Creuset has just unveiled its stunning new 'colour of the season' – and we're already obsessed
The colourful cookware brand has just added a delicious new shade to its much-loved collection
Le Creuset has just announced its 'colour of the season' to inspire a seasonal update for kitchens – an irresistible honey-toned hue sure to brighten any choice of cuisine.
New Le Creuset colours are always a welcomed addition to any kitchen, particularly when that colour is as uplifting and jolly as the new Nectar shade, which has just been named the 'colour of the season'.
The statement shade of golden yellow is inspired by the captivating sunset glow and swirls of honey, perfect for a summer update for cookware that can seamlessly transition into a pleasing autumn colour palette.
We love that Le Creuset's new colour is very much in line with the most popular interior paint colour trends of the year which are all warming shades derived from nature, to build a collection of happy hues to welcome positive energy into homes In all honesty, it's quite refreshing to see a new season launch that isn't pink because it seems to be dominating – and while we love pink Barbie pink is not for everyone.
Le Creuset's new colour Nectar
“At Le Creuset, we’re always looking to grow our rainbow and offer colourways that match not just everyone’s home but also their personalities, with Nectar being the perfect addition to celebrate this," says a Le Creuset Spokesperson.
"As feel-good interiors are on the rise and homes increasingly become a representation of ourselves, we want to continue to be bold with colour and provide show-stopping cookware that allows people to express themselves. Nectar’s warm, honey-tone hue will bring a golden glow to homes, becoming the centrepiece of making memories to last a lifetime.”
The warming new Nectar colourway will be made available in an extensive range of enamelled cast iron cookware, oven-to-table stoneware, and various stylish accessories including salt & pepper mills, spatulas, and utensil pots to dress every aspect of your dining experience.
We would argue that the rich and warming colour can be used as an accent colour trend to compliment any interior trend at present, from dopamine decorating to the practice of quiet luxury given the timeless appeal of Le Creuset which encourages thoughtful purchases, where buying carefully chosen items that will last a lifetime.
It may not be cheap but Le Creuset is an investment that really can stand the test of time, (my parents still have cast iron cookware gifted as a wedding present from 30 years ago and it's still going strong).
Also, all Le Creuset cookware and bakeware products come with a lifetime guarantee, meaning the unique colours truly can be enjoyed for years to come.
3 of our favourite Le Creuset cookware buys
£285: One of the most classic Le Creuset dishes the casserole is a one-pot wonder that will serve any keen chef well for almost any dish thanks to its stewing, roasting, baking and searing capabilities. Cost per use will ensure this cast iron pot proves great value for money.
£145: "Ask any regular cook about the things they couldn't live without in the kitchen and I'm willing to wager a cast iron skillet comes somewhere near the top of the list," says Jess Meyer, w&h's food editor. "Nothing beats this versatile workhorse and it will last you for a lifetime if properly cared for by way of seasoning." Read our guide on how to season a cast iron skillet to preserve your pan.
Renowned for its rainbow offering of colours across the exceptional range of cast iron cookware the famous French cookware brand is now a staple in any kitchen looking for quality and style in equal measure. In addition to the much-loved cast iron cookware Le Creuset also offers some of the best stainless steel pans, which our w&h team put to the test to earn a 4.5-star rating.
It's always worth looking out for the best Le Creuset deals of the season to try and pick up some of the signature cookware for less. It might not be the newest colour of the season, but you can't go wrong with any of the colourways, to be honest – each one is timeless in the right home.
