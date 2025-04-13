Le Creuset has taken the gold standard literally — their 100 year launch features real gold and an iconic designer collaboration

If you haven’t already heard, Le Creuset turns the grand old age of 100 this year. Their centenary celebrations have been packed with launches, from stylish picnic accessories through to brand new colourways and the latest double launch is my favourite yet.

On their exact birthday, Le Creuset announced the launch of their coffee table book, which is made in collaboration with the iconic designer book brand Assouline (who you’ll know best for their iconic Ibiza Bohemia book). Now, not only can Le Creuset grace your kitchen table, they’ll be on your coffee table too.

As a long time lover of Le Creuset, I was quick to bag one of these beautiful books, but that's not where the launch ends. To commemorate their first ever colour, Le Creuset have glazed real gold into a limited edition collection of their cast iron. If I live to be 100, I want something gold-glazed to celebrate too.

Le Creuset's Centenary Launch

As a lifelong lover and advocate for Le Creuset's cast iron, a double launch is like Christmas come early. I've got the details of Le Creuset's beautiful coffee table book as well as their gold glazed new colourway. Both are as gorgeous as the other, so if pay day could come early this month, I would be very grateful.

Of course, with prices that reflect its luxury status, the question on everyone’s lips is: is Le Creuset worth it? And with this centenary launch, the answer feels more like a resounding yes than ever before. Between the heritage-rich pages of their Assouline collaboration and the shimmering elegance of Flamme Dorée, Le Creuset isn't just marking a milestone — it’s reminding us why it’s been the gold standard in cookware for a century.

The Le Creuset X Assouline Coffee Table Book

If you haven't guessed by the name, Assouline is also a luxury French brand, which makes them the perfect partner to launch Le Creuset's book Le Creuset: A Century of Colourful Cookware. It's a culinary power couple moment. With a foreword by three-time James Beard Award winner Brett Martin, the book is filled with never-before-seen photographs, expert insights from world-renowned chefs, and inspiring recipes that honour the brand’s legacy

Le Creuset announced the launch of their collaboration with the designer Assouline, as "an invitation to gather — to celebrate the generations of meals and traditoins made possible by Le Creuset. It’s a tribute to our past and a glimpse into the bright, colourful future ahead.. This collaboration celebrates not only a rich history of craftsmanship and creativity, but also the ongoing impact both brands continue to have on a global scale, inspirign tastemakers worldwide."

As a lifelong Le Creuset fan, I had to get my hands on the Le Creuset book for my home. Now, I'm thinking it would look good with some other Assouline books too.

Le Creuset's New Colour

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

It wouldn’t be a Le Creuset launch without a stunning new colourway — and to mark their centenary in style, they’ve unveiled a luxury limited edition collection. Flamme Dorée is a luxurious tribute to their original and most iconic hue, Volcanic. Available for just one year, this celebratory shade reimagines the fiery classic orange with a shimmering golden glow, finished with a delicate sparkle that includes real gold for an opulent, vintage-inspired effect.

Every piece in the collection is crowned with a gleaming crucible knob — crafted from stainless steel and brushed with a soft gold finish. Le Creuset calls it “a beacon of style and a nod to our heritage” — and I couldn’t agree more. It’s a dazzling detail that elevates the whole look, and a fitting flourish for such a milestone moment.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

There’s nobody I would wish to have on my coffee table more than Le Creuset. The glossy pages of their book are as beautiful and heirloom-worthy as their cast iron casserole dishes, their love heart platter, and their bread oven (the unsung hero of their collection, in my opinion). If there’s ever been a time to invest in some Le Creuset, it has to be in their special 100th year, doesn’t it?