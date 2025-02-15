I never expected Le Creuset to step out of the kitchen - their new launch is full of sustainable surprises
The future is bright for food on the go
I have a few theories about why people are so in love with Le Creuset. It's universally recognised as a prestigious, heirloom-worthy brand. The quality is second to none and incredibly consistent. And the colours offer style to every kind of kitchen. But now, with their new On The Go launch, Le Creuset have stepped out of the kitchen sphere. It's the beginning of wonderful things.
Even though people still dance around the whole "is Le Creuset worth it?" question, 99% of us take the plunge and invest in their trusty luxury offering. This ties into another one of my theories over why people are so Le Creuset-obsessed. I think that a lot of people love that they're a steady brand. The whackiest thing they seem to do each year is launch a new, tasteful colour. We all gasp appropriately, duly add a Le Creuset mug to our collection in the new hue, and go about our days.
As we move through the 100th anniversary of Le Creuset, it looks like the brand is up to something. Their centenary celebrations are proof that Le Creuset can push the boat out as much as the rest of us. The On The Go Le Creuset collection is a series of tupperware, flasks, and bottles that'll dress up any picnic, gym get-up, and office bag with one simple piece. If you're thinking "that doesn't sound particularly revolutionary", I'll say it again. There is Le Creuset tupperware on the market people. Grab your shopping baskets, your picnic baskets, hell, even grab your log baskets. You need these pieces in your bag.
Everything you need to know about Le Creuset's On The Go Collection
I've always featured Le Creuset in the heart and centre of my home. The delicious mix of colour and quality serves up cosiness in a way that no other cast iron or cookware does for me. With their new On The Go collection, I can take a little piece of Le Creuset luxury out and about with me too and the beauty of it is that there's something for everyone in the collection.
The range features two brand-new food containers, a hot drink flask and hydration bottles in two sizes, and comes in seven different colours, including: Shell Pink, Nectar, Volcanic, Cerise, Bamboo, Deep Teal and Satin Black.
FOR THE HYDRATORS
If you need some help hitting your hydration targets, the water bottle is one for you. You can choose between the 500ml or 1-litre option, which has been redesigned to offer a more modern aesthetic.
FOR THE CAFFEINATORS
Whether you like your extra hot double shot Americano every day or your more of a matcha drinker, swapping out the ingle use cups for a travel mug can make a big difference. Especially when it's stylish like his.
FOR THE PICNIC-ERS
The lunchboxes are my favourites in this entire collection. I cannot overstate how excited I am to see that I can put Le Creuset in my fridge, work bag, and picnic hamper. The pink one is already in my basket.
“For a Century, Le Creuset has been providing the means to cook delicious food at home and now we have the perfect way of taking it out and about too," says Marianna Spiliotopoulos, Head of Marketing at Le Creuset, "alongside the brand new food container products, we’ve given our top selling Hydration Bottle an update too."
The timing really couldn't be better either. I've just written a piece on sustainable swaps to make at home and investing in flasks, water bottles, and tupperware are easy ways to reduce your consumption of single-use plastics.
Marianna Spiliotopoulos, Head of Marketing at Le Creuset, says "we’re a big believer of buying once and buying right, and food for on the go should have a sturdy and reusable vessel, but one which one won’t compromise on style. The On The Go range is a testament to our commitment to bold design, innovation, and sustainability.”
What's in the collection?
On The Go features five key pieces in some of Le Creuset's best colours and the price points are great too. This is a spoiler for all my family and friends: they're perfect for gifting. Le Creuset feels like a real treat, but the most expensive piece in the collection is £40 and that's a 1-litre water bottle that would easily get daily use. If you want a list to bread down everything that you can see in Le Creuset's pictures, here's all you need to know:
Le Creuset On The Go 1 Litre Bottle: £40
Le Creuset On The Go 500ml Bottle: £35
Le Creuset On The Go Food Flask (500ml): £35
Le Creuset On The Go Lunch Box (900ml): £35
Le Creuset On The Go Travel Mug: £30
Coming in seven bold new hues including tantalising teal, pretty in pink, fiery red and sunshine yellow, the colours of the rainbow have never been so appetising.
My Le Creuset favourites
If you're feeling inspired to get some Le Creuset into your life, you can't beat some of the old favourites. These are the three Le Creuset pieces that my kitchen wouldn't be complete without. I can't help but give them a shout out every time that I write about the brand.
I plucked the Le Creuset bread oven out of relative obscurity and I can't quite believe my luck. Not only does this serve up the softest, lightest loaves of bread, it doubles up as a skillet-style hot stone for pizzas, cookies, tarts, and more. There's not a week that goes by without me reaching for this, so eager bakers, eat your heart out.
We can't talk about Le Creuset without mentioning their famous casserole dishes, which you might have also seen called 'Dutch ovens'. These versatile pieces of cast iron will secure themselves a spot in your collection of family heirlooms and, whilst most people go for the traditional round dish, an oval one will come in handy too.
It's a little different to their normal collection of stunning stoneware and cast iron, but stick with me. The whole 'heart' collection, which spans from mugs to bowls, is beautiful, but I love this platter purely for decoration. I've used it to display cookies and nibbles, but it works best as a trinket dish with a candle and some small books stacked in it. Trust me.
The pink tupperware is in my basket and you can bet I'll be buying it before it sells out. I can't wait to add a pop of colour to my lunches. I know I'll be the envy of all my friends, until I gift them one for their birthdays.
