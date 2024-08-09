New Le Creuset colour we can't believe isn't already in the collection – it's a classic 'quiet luxury' choice
The understated new shade already feels like a timeless staple
The iconic brand is famous for offering a rainbow of colourful cookware, but this new 'White' Le Creuset launch is decidedly understated but undoubtedly the most timeless colour yet.
When whispers reached me of a new Le Creuset colour I was flexing my design insights to predict what it might be to follow the limited edition Pêche colour for spring and the bolder statement shades of Rhône and Chambray. Possibly a delicate shade of pistachio or a buttery yellow? But no, it is neither of these on-trend shades dominating current seasonal collections but instead, the new colour is a classic white.
The crisp new White Le Creuset collection is the 'quiet luxury' kitchen staple to suit all contemporary kitchens and those with a penchant for 'minimaluxe' decor. Available in an extensive range of enamelled cast iron cookware, oven-to-table Stoneware, and kitchen accessories, serving up something for every occasion.
New in: Le Creuset White cookware
“We know that crisp, neutral and minimalist looks are popular, with the likes of the dominating trend ‘Clean Girl Aesthetic’ showcasing the appreciation of neutrals in the fashion space," says a Le Creuset Spokesperson. "So, we wanted to introduce it to the interiors and kitchenware space with our most versatile colour launch ever."
The classic hue feels so familiar that the whole w&h team thought it was already a colour within the vast Le Creuset cookware collection however on site inspection and speaking to our contacts at the brand, we can confirm the existing neutral is Meringue – a somewhat creamy colour in comparison to this new crisp, brilliant white colourway.
Unlike other light colourways, the knobs and handles are reimagined in a bold gold tone, as opposed to the traditional stainless steel silver on similar items. Using a more prominent metallic hue helps accentuate the contrasting brilliant white colour of the stone and the cast iron material of the cookware.
"White is here to elevate any interior space and aesthetic, being the perfect canvas for styling in your kitchen and cooking your favourite meals,"says the Le Creuset spokesperson.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"The new gold knob is also an exciting addition, turning your Casserole into the jewel of the kitchen, perfect for taking centre stage on any tablescape.”
Classic casserole
RRP: From £285 | The round casserole dish is probably the most iconic of the Le Creuset cookware collection. Designed for stews, roasts, soups, casseroles and baking, this iconic piece is your one-stop pot for all manner of everyday meals. The crisp white colour is the 17th addition to the current range of colours.
multipurpose dish
RRP: From £48 | Another best-selling cookware item is the multipurpose roasting dish. Ideal for everyday roasting, baking and serving straight to the table the stoneware dishes are fabulous value for money – and a great entry-level point to own a classic piece of Le Creuset cookware. The new white colour feels like it's always been part of the collection.
versatile workhorse
RRP: £145 | Members of our w&h food team swear by the cast iron material of a skillet for superb cooking results for searing, browning, frying and crisping. Making this a kitchen staple, chic in white. "Nothing beats this versatile workhorse and it will last you for a lifetime if properly cared for," says Jess Meyer, w&h's food editor - this includes seasoning a cast iron skillet.
It seems we were not alone in thinking Le Creuset white cookware was already in existence because there are significant Google searches every month – nearly four thousand in the UK in December 2023, no doubt those looking for Le Creuset sale discounts shared of Christmas hosting or gifts.
So Le Creuset fans can unite in a shared joy that the white colourway is finally here to fill kitchens with timeless cookware to last for generations.
Since 1925, Le Creuset has been renowned as the colourful French cookware brand adored worldwide. The cast iron pieces have not only become icons to make kitchens look more expensive, they are beloved by home cooks and master chefs alike to produce optimum cooking results.
This versatile shade of brilliant white is only set to make it even more popular, to cater to those who like a more minimalist approach to colour in the kitchen.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she has spent the last 17 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning interiors teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has served as an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
-
-
Pippa Middleton’s knitted dress, leopard print scarf and red bag is a striking combination that’s got us dreaming of autumn
Pippa Middleton's knitted dress was styled with statement accessories in 2011 and this outfit is still giving us autumnal inspiration now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Cat Deeley's black bandeau bikini and elegant printed sarong is a winning combination for swimwear styling
Captured in the South of France Deeley's swimwear look has us well-and-truly inspired
By Molly Smith Published