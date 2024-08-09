New Le Creuset colour we can't believe isn't already in the collection – it's a classic 'quiet luxury' choice

The iconic brand is famous for offering a rainbow of colourful cookware, but this new 'White' Le Creuset launch is decidedly understated but undoubtedly the most timeless colour yet.

When whispers reached me of a new Le Creuset colour I was flexing my design insights to predict what it might be to follow the limited edition Pêche colour for spring and the bolder statement shades of Rhône and Chambray. Possibly a delicate shade of pistachio or a buttery yellow? But no, it is neither of these on-trend shades dominating current seasonal collections but instead, the new colour is a classic white.

The crisp new White Le Creuset collection is the 'quiet luxury' kitchen staple to suit all contemporary kitchens and those with a penchant for 'minimaluxe' decor. Available in an extensive range of enamelled cast iron cookware, oven-to-table Stoneware, and kitchen accessories, serving up something for every occasion.

New in: Le Creuset White cookware

“We know that crisp, neutral and minimalist looks are popular, with the likes of the dominating trend ‘Clean Girl Aesthetic’ showcasing the appreciation of neutrals in the fashion space," says a Le Creuset Spokesperson. "So, we wanted to introduce it to the interiors and kitchenware space with our most versatile colour launch ever."

The classic hue feels so familiar that the whole w&h team thought it was already a colour within the vast Le Creuset cookware collection however on site inspection and speaking to our contacts at the brand, we can confirm the existing neutral is Meringue – a somewhat creamy colour in comparison to this new crisp, brilliant white colourway.

A dining table with a white linen tablecloth to provide the perfect backdrop for the new white Le Creuset cookware to serve straight form oven to table (Image credit: Le Creuset)

Unlike other light colourways, the knobs and handles are reimagined in a bold gold tone, as opposed to the traditional stainless steel silver on similar items. Using a more prominent metallic hue helps accentuate the contrasting brilliant white colour of the stone and the cast iron material of the cookware.

"White is here to elevate any interior space and aesthetic, being the perfect canvas for styling in your kitchen and cooking your favourite meals,"says the Le Creuset spokesperson.

"The new gold knob is also an exciting addition, turning your Casserole into the jewel of the kitchen, perfect for taking centre stage on any tablescape.”

It seems we were not alone in thinking Le Creuset white cookware was already in existence because there are significant Google searches every month – nearly four thousand in the UK in December 2023, no doubt those looking for Le Creuset sale discounts shared of Christmas hosting or gifts.

So Le Creuset fans can unite in a shared joy that the white colourway is finally here to fill kitchens with timeless cookware to last for generations.

Since 1925, Le Creuset has been renowned as the colourful French cookware brand adored worldwide. The cast iron pieces have not only become icons to make kitchens look more expensive, they are beloved by home cooks and master chefs alike to produce optimum cooking results.

This versatile shade of brilliant white is only set to make it even more popular, to cater to those who like a more minimalist approach to colour in the kitchen.