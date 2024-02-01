Le Creuset reveals not one but two stunning new colours for 2024 – but which to choose?

The colourful cookware brand has just added two delicious new shades to its much-loved collection of cooking and servingware to help add a splash of on-trend colour into everyday mealtimes.

Unlike the Le Creuset new colour launch of 2023, Nectar, this season sees the iconic brand launch two stylish new shades to suit kitchen trends of all tastes. On opposing sides of the spectrum, there's a statement shade of deep burgundy red and a calming shade of coastal-inspired blue.

Following the latest kitchen appliance trend colours Rhône is the new rich red colour that serves to make more of a firey statement, while Chambray is a soothing shade of blue that installs a sense of calm.

Both new shades are available now in a wide range of enamelled cast iron cookware, oven-to-table stoneware, and various kitchen essentials including coffee-related accessories, salt & pepper mills and utensil pots to dress every aspect of your home dining experience.

The two new stylish colourways, Rhône and Chambray (Image credit: Le Creuset)

It is no coincidence that Le Creuset's new colourways are very much akin to the most influential interior paint colour trends of the year because the prestige French brand prides itself on being driven by on-trend colour palettes to keep its collection fresh and appealing.

“Le Creuset has always been synonymous with bold and colourful homeware, from the very first iconic Volcanic Casserole to today’s announcement of Rhône and Chambray, Le Creuset remains at the heart of bold and defining cookware," says a Le Creuset Spokesperson.

The only trouble with launching two stunning colours at the same time is which to choose. Sophie Robinson, interior designer and colour expert says: “Rhône is a deep red that aligns with our draw towards a bolder warmer colour palette, perfectly in time for all things red that are having a moment."

"While cool blue Chambray suits those who like a more subtle approach with a colour that’ll never go out of fashion. Ultimately, it’s all about expressing your own style and colour preference.”

Offering such an array of colours across its exceptional range of cooking and serveware means the famous cookware brand has very much become a staple for those looking for quality and style in equal measure.

Classic Le Creuset dishes in new Rhône and Chambray colourways (Image credit: Le Creuset)

Le Creuset colours cater for all kitchens, from those who prefer dopamine decor trends to those who practice quiet luxury with a sense of more timeless appeal. However, for 2024 Sophie predicts it'll be all about embracing bolder hues.

She says: “This year people will be embracing colour like never before and it isn’t just about rolling out a new shade on the walls. Adding bold colour into our homes through accessories is always an instant hit, as we look for ways to bring the joy of colour and a touch of our personalities into our space."

"I’m thrilled to see that Le Creuset, who was the first to bring colour to cookware nearly 100 years ago, is introducing two new, delicious bold hues to their collection. Greige and neutrals have had their moment, the time is now to celebrate bold, beautiful colours on your table and in your home”.

Best-selling Le Creuset new colour buys

Almost a century later, the pieces "stand the test of time and bring character to every home - whatever your taste.” I can vouch that they really do stand the test of time because I have a set of cast iron saucepans and a classic casserole that are now 15 years old and still as good as the day I first got them.

My parents can go one better, they have a casserole dish that was gifted some 30 years ago and it's still going strong. Proving how Le Creuset cookware is an investment that can last a lifetime.

While the colourful collection is what Le Creuset is best known for it's also worth shouting about the exceptional range of some of the best stainless steel pans on the market, such as the Le Creuset 3-ply stainless steel pan which W&H reviewed and awarded a 5-star rating.

But if colour is what your heart desires it's worth keeping an eye open for the latest Le Creuset deals each season to snap up a piece of the signature cookware for less. The discounts may not always be available on the latest on-trend colours but you can't go far wrong with any of Le Creusets shades, to be honest – each one is a timeless choice in the right setting.