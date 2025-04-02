Meghan Markle gives sneak peak of 'understated luxury' kitchen - her Le Creuset favourites have our seal of approval

Although Meghan Markle’s Netflix show wasn’t filmed in her own Montecito kitchen, she would’ve had input into the set dressing, utensils and the general look of the one she was using.

So it’s perhaps no surprise - but still lovely to finally see - that her kitchen taste is similarly chic. Taking to Instagram ahead of the launch of her new brand, As Ever, on 3rd April, the Duchess of Sussex shared a clip of herself dancing as she stirred different products in two cast iron dishes.

Of course, these immediately caught our attention as they were quite obviously Le Creuset designs and let’s just say they’ve got our approval. The Duchess’ kitchen is the epitome of understated luxury and her love for Le Creuset pans showed in With Love, Meghan, when she used the shallow casserole dish on her stove.

She also used a classic round casserole dish - often known in America as a Dutch oven - and she had a beautiful blue and a creamy beige one on the go in her new video.

"The one Le Creuset pot we see Meghan go back to again and again (in both azure blue and brioche cream) is the Le Creuset Round Casserole Dish," says Laura Honey, woman&home’s Homes Ecommerce Editor. "This is Le Creuset’s best-seller by a mile, because it’s so versatile. You can use it for slow cooking, baking, stewing, frying, roasting, and much more. The recipe book is really your limit."

Laura has plenty of personal experience using Meghan’s favourite Le Creuset casserole dishes and although prices range from £209 to £399 depending on the size, she thinks they are an investment worth making for your kitchen.

(Image credit: Cr. Jenna Peffley/Netflix © 2025)

"I’m often asked, "is Le Creuset worth it?", because it’s certainly at the expensive end of the cookware aisle. As someone who has owned the very same casserole dish as Meghan for well over a decade, I have to say yes," Laura explains. "You get a wonderfully wide enamelled base that cooks food with beautiful heat consistency."

Something like these dishes also comes with a lifetime guarantee and Laura considers another "big selling point" of the Duchess’s Le Creuset dishes to be that you can use them to serve dishes directly as they’re so beautiful as well as practical.

The specific hues Meghan owns are a mix of classic and new, as the azure blue colourway has been around for ages but the brioche tone hasn’t reached the UK yet after launching in the US last year. Thankfully, there’s good news for those of us who’ve been entranced by this neutral option after seeing the royal’s video!

It might not be available across the pond yet but Laura has been told that the UK’s meringue colourway is the closest match. She owns the adorable Le Creuset Heart Platter in meringue and believes it picks up on the beige and cream notes that are associated with the brioche colour.

The Duchess of Sussex likely chose brioche and azure because they work best with her kitchen design and her blue and white patterned spoon rest even matches. In this clip and another video shared by Meghan, we can see that her kitchen has traditional blue and white tiles and a wooden island that give it a rustic, homely feel.

These contrast against the metallic elements such as the Viking stove and the copper pans hanging down above the island. So much care has clearly gone into the Sussexes’ kitchen design and in our minds, the Le Creuset dishes are the cherry on top of this gorgeous space.