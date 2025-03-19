Duchess Sophie’s Bagshot Park kitchen is the dream with soothing sage green and creamy cabinets

Duchess Sophie’s Bagshot Park kitchen has soothing sage green walls and cream cabinets that make it such a beautiful space to cook.

We don’t often get a glimpse inside where Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie live at Bagshot Park as it’s their private royal home, which makes the time the Duchess shared a video filmed in their kitchen all the more memorable. It seems it’s not just the Princess of Wales who loves baking as Duchess Sophie whipped up some delicious-sounding cheese and bacon scones for the Act Your Age challenge in November 2020.

This was in support of Girl Guiding and Children in Need and although we last saw the Duchess of Edinburgh’s sage green painted kitchen over four years ago, this colour is still very on-trend. Soft shades like sage, pistachio and avocado are huge for spring 2025 and John Lewis have even named pistachio as their Colour of the Season.

They described it as a "shortcut to instant spring renewal" and we think the same is true of Duchess Sophie’s green kitchen walls. In the video you can see that the room is painted in this soothing tone and it provides a lovely amount of contrast against the cabinetry at Bagshot Park.

Whether or not you’re ever swayed by interior paint colour trends, sage green is worth considering bringing into your kitchen in some way. It brings a freshness to a space but isn’t overwhelmingly vibrant and can easily be balanced out by neutral tones like Duchess Sophie did in her home.

Even if you’re not sure about re-painting your kitchen, adding small pops of sage green with appliances and ornaments is a lovely alternative. The royals love bringing the outdoors inside their homes as much as possible and whilst we’ve seen the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales do this with plants and flowers, simply adding something green is an easy way to start.

(Image credit: Photograph by David Goddard Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh went for creamy white cabinets in her kitchen which complemented the walls and brightened up the space even more. This effect was emphasised by the spotlights fitted beneath the cabinets. The blend of these contemporary details with the more rustic design of the wooden cupboards worked well and the white marble countertop was a gorgeous addition.

We were given a close-up look at the scones on their trays and got to see the counters in more detail. There were grey veins running through the stone and this mirrored the shiny chrome kitchen sink tap and the muted brass handles on the cabinets.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

These handles were small and round, which was in-keeping with the understated aesthetic of the rest of the kitchen. Although Bagshot Park is a historic royal residence and is rumoured to have 120 rooms in total, this kitchen feels very low-key, cosy and calming.

We've not seen it since this video in 2020 and so it's possible Duchess Sophie has switched things up slightly. However, we can't help hoping that the beautiful sage green and cream colour scheme remains the same as it was.