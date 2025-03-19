Duchess Sophie’s Bagshot Park kitchen is the dream with soothing sage green and creamy cabinets

The Duchess of Edinburgh's royal kitchen is a calming space with soft green and cream tones and she once shared a glimpse of it

Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh, smiles as she listens to a music class during a visit to The Seashell Trust on May 15, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Duchess Sophie’s Bagshot Park kitchen has soothing sage green walls and cream cabinets that make it such a beautiful space to cook.

We don’t often get a glimpse inside where Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie live at Bagshot Park as it’s their private royal home, which makes the time the Duchess shared a video filmed in their kitchen all the more memorable. It seems it’s not just the Princess of Wales who loves baking as Duchess Sophie whipped up some delicious-sounding cheese and bacon scones for the Act Your Age challenge in November 2020.

This was in support of Girl Guiding and Children in Need and although we last saw the Duchess of Edinburgh’s sage green painted kitchen over four years ago, this colour is still very on-trend. Soft shades like sage, pistachio and avocado are huge for spring 2025 and John Lewis have even named pistachio as their Colour of the Season.

They described it as a "shortcut to instant spring renewal" and we think the same is true of Duchess Sophie’s green kitchen walls. In the video you can see that the room is painted in this soothing tone and it provides a lovely amount of contrast against the cabinetry at Bagshot Park.

Whether or not you’re ever swayed by interior paint colour trends, sage green is worth considering bringing into your kitchen in some way. It brings a freshness to a space but isn’t overwhelmingly vibrant and can easily be balanced out by neutral tones like Duchess Sophie did in her home.

Even if you’re not sure about re-painting your kitchen, adding small pops of sage green with appliances and ornaments is a lovely alternative. The royals love bringing the outdoors inside their homes as much as possible and whilst we’ve seen the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales do this with plants and flowers, simply adding something green is an easy way to start.

Aerial view of Bagshot Park in 2009

(Image credit: Photograph by David Goddard Getty Images)

Shop Sage Green

Dunelm Metal Tea Canister
Dunelm Sage Metal Tea Canister

This sage green tea canister is a simple and affordable way to add some of this colour into your own kitchen. It has a bamboo lid and Dunelm also makes a coffee canister to match if you love having your storage solutions coordinated.

M&S Set of 4 Woven Placemats

M&S Set of 4 Woven Placemats

Conveniently made from easy-clean material, these round placemats have a natural woven texture and suit various different interior styles, from contemporary to rustic. They come in a set of four and would be gorgeous as a mat for displaying things as well as for your dinner table.

Joseph Joseph Sink Caddy
Joseph Joseph Sink Caddy

Keep your kitchen sink area organised with this sink caddy from Joseph Joseph. The combination of the light stone and sage green tones is so pretty and it offers a place to store your washing up materials, with a handy rail that enables you to air damp dishcloths and a sponge plate.

Living Nostalgia Kitchen Scales
Living Nostalgia Kitchen Scales

Also available in other colours, these kitchen scales come with a 12 month guarantee. They have a dial that shows metric and imperial weights up to 4kg or 8lbs and a large, removable bowl made of polished stainless steel. It's also dishwasher safe and suitable for both wet and dry ingredients.

Homescapes Cotton Tea Towels
Homescapes Cotton Tea Towels

Woven from Turkish cotton, these tea towels come in a set of two. They're thick and absorbent and come in various colours, but we love this white and sage green design. If you've been meaning to buy some new tea towels for a while, then these are a practical and stylish choice.

John Lewis Silicone Oven Gloves
John Lewis Silicone Oven Gloves

These double oven gloves are heat-resistant to make handling hot pots and pans easier and safer. They're made from silicone and have a non-slip grip and a handy hanging loop. Pop these on and you'll feel so chic whenever you take something out of the oven.

The Duchess of Edinburgh went for creamy white cabinets in her kitchen which complemented the walls and brightened up the space even more. This effect was emphasised by the spotlights fitted beneath the cabinets. The blend of these contemporary details with the more rustic design of the wooden cupboards worked well and the white marble countertop was a gorgeous addition.

We were given a close-up look at the scones on their trays and got to see the counters in more detail. There were grey veins running through the stone and this mirrored the shiny chrome kitchen sink tap and the muted brass handles on the cabinets.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh watches the International Carriage Driving Grand Prix on day 4 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

These handles were small and round, which was in-keeping with the understated aesthetic of the rest of the kitchen. Although Bagshot Park is a historic royal residence and is rumoured to have 120 rooms in total, this kitchen feels very low-key, cosy and calming.

We've not seen it since this video in 2020 and so it's possible Duchess Sophie has switched things up slightly. However, we can't help hoping that the beautiful sage green and cream colour scheme remains the same as it was.

