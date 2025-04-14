Forget-me-not blue is the pastel Duchess Sophie always comes back to - it might've overtaken pistachio as our favourite this season
The royals love wearing a range of colours for engagements and visits, but there are a few hues that each of them gravitate towards the most.
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s wardrobe is packed full of different shades of pink, but she’s also a fan of pastel blue. Her latest look was full-on forget-me-not toned and the centrepiece was her Emilia Wickstead coat dress.
This was also Duchess Sophie’s Christmas Day outfit for 2024 and she re-wore this stunning piece for The Sovereign’s Parade on 11th April. The senior royal was representing King Charles as the Reviewing Officer and coat dresses are a go-to for these kinds of occasions.
They give enough warmth and have a structured design that feels smart and sophisticated. The Duchess’ coat dress had a lapel collar, long sleeves and fell to an elegant midi length.
Shop Our Pastel Blue Favourites
Wedges are one of the Duchess of Edinburgh's favourite summer shoe styles and these ones from Jones Bootmaker have a slingback design and pastel blue suede upper. The strap has a hidden elastic insert for extra flexibility and the wedges have a cushioned footbed and low wedge heel.
This would make a gorgeous bridesmaid or wedding guest dress, as well as a special outfit for other occasions. The pleated midi skirt has so much movement and the elegant bell sleeves and floral applique at the waist bring a feminine edge to it.
Designed with a striking blue and white floral print, this skirt is part of a co-ord but can easily be worn with any of your favourite neutral T-shirts or camis instead of the matching Phase Eight top. It sits high on the waist and falls to a maxi length.
With a tapered silhouette, elasticated high waisted design and ankle grazer length, these light blue trousers are gorgeous for spring. They have double darts for a smart tailored look and fasten securely with a hook bar, zip and concealed button.
Floaty and fabulous, this pale blue dobby textured blouse is what you'll find yourself reaching for whenever you are putting together a 'jeans and a nice top' outfit. It has stylish ruffles on the shoulders and could be tucked into jeans or tailored trousers.
The buttons that fastened it were concealed, creating a seamless finish, and the tie waist belt gave the dress even more dimension. It was impeccably designed and we would expect nothing less from Emilia Wickstead.
However, it was the colour that we can’t stop thinking about. It caught our attention the first time she wore this in December too, but it was perfect for a fresh April day.
Forget-me-knot is a warm-toned pastel and if you’ve ever wondered what colour suits you, then pastel blue works especially well if you have summer colouring.
Even if you don’t, though, don’t let that put you off trying this tone. It looks great with lighter neutrals like tan and white and is soft enough to not be overwhelming, even if you wear a full blue outfit like the Duchess of Edinburgh did.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This spring, pistachio green is having a surge in popularity, but forget-me-not blue has many of the same qualities and just feels a little more joyful and bright. Duchess Sophie complemented her dress with matching blue court shoes by Prada and a Jane Taylor hat with frill detailing.
She loves expressing her personality with her hats and the design added some fun to her otherwise very timeless ensemble. Her look for the Sovereign’s Parade was formal, but if you wanted to style pastel blue more casually that’s simple to do.
Your best white trainers or flat white espadrilles would look amazing with a forget-me-not blue dress. If dresses aren’t your thing, then a blouse, shirt or cardigan in this colour can be paired effortlessly with blue or white denim jeans too.
Spring/summer is the perfect time to embrace wearing different hues and forget-me-not blue is incredibly versatile.
Whenever Duchess Sophie wears it, it also accentuates her blue eyes in a lovely way. Aside from this coat dress, she’s also worn another predominantly blue outfit this year.
In March she attended an event hosted by the European Parliament Intergroup on Children’s Rights in Brussels and her outfit of choice was a Victoria Beckham co-ord in the shade ‘bluebell’.
She also wore a coat to the Together at Christmas carol service in 2023 and a fabulous dress to Ascot in 2022 that were very similar colours.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Not sure how to wear shorts this summer? Gwyneth Paltrow just gave us the ultimate laid-back outfit formula
Her crisp white Bermuda shorts and light blue shirt combination is polished, comfortable, and super easy to recreate
By Molly Smith Published
-
Only have 10 minutes to work out? I use these 3 exercises to target every muscle in the body
Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to spend hours lifting weights to see a difference. I've made changes with just a 10-minute workout.
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Royal style made casual - Zara Tindall's one-shoulder dress, denim jacket and Aspinal bag are the epitome of chic summer comfort
Zara Tindall's outfit in Bahrain was a more relaxed take on her signature style and was made up of timeless staples.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla takes note of Kate Middleton's love of polka dots with charming collared number in Rome
If we had to pick the Princess of Wales’s favourite print it would be polka dots and Queen Camilla just emulated her style in Rome.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Don't let white jeans daunt you - Duchess Sophie's recent outfit shows they're just as versatile as blue denim
Blue jeans are a wardrobe must-have for so many of us but white denim has a reputation for being a lot more challenging to style.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Maxima makes olive green look classy in Amsterdam as she wears co-ord that could pass for a jumpsuit
The Queen of the Netherlands went for a full on green outfit that was so impeccably put-together it looked like a one-piece.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're surprised Meghan Markle just wore an £18 spring knit - and even more surprised it's still in stock
Meghan Markle never fails to look put-together and she’s shared a video that proves her off-duty outfits are just as elegant.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What earrings does Kate Middleton wear? The affordable brands she loves and where to buy her pieces
The Princess of Wales gravitates towards certain brands for her everyday earrings and many of them are still available right now.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s maxi skirt and kitten heels combination is the comfy spring outfit formula you should try
Queen Letizia of Spain gave a masterclass in easy spring styling with her maxi skirt and kitten heels combination - we'll be using her outfit formula that's effortlessly elegant and super comfortable too.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Mary's tailored Parisian outfit will inspire you to wear shorts differently this spring
Queen Mary of Denmark just made longer shorts look so chic in France and it's encouraged us to try this style.
By Emma Shacklock Published