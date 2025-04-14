Forget-me-not blue is the pastel Duchess Sophie always comes back to - it might've overtaken pistachio as our favourite this season

The royals love wearing a range of colours for engagements and visits, but there are a few hues that each of them gravitate towards the most.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wearing a forget-me-not blue outfit, represents King Charles III as the Reviewing Officer during The Sovereign&#039;s Parade on April 11, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s wardrobe is packed full of different shades of pink, but she’s also a fan of pastel blue. Her latest look was full-on forget-me-not toned and the centrepiece was her Emilia Wickstead coat dress.

This was also Duchess Sophie’s Christmas Day outfit for 2024 and she re-wore this stunning piece for The Sovereign’s Parade on 11th April. The senior royal was representing King Charles as the Reviewing Officer and coat dresses are a go-to for these kinds of occasions.

They give enough warmth and have a structured design that feels smart and sophisticated. The Duchess’ coat dress had a lapel collar, long sleeves and fell to an elegant midi length.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh represents King Charles III as the Reviewing Officer during The Sovereign's Parade

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Our Pastel Blue Favourites

Jones Bootmaker Suede Wedges
Jones Bootmaker Suede Wedges

Wedges are one of the Duchess of Edinburgh's favourite summer shoe styles and these ones from Jones Bootmaker have a slingback design and pastel blue suede upper. The strap has a hidden elastic insert for extra flexibility and the wedges have a cushioned footbed and low wedge heel.

Phase Eight Pleated Midi Dress
Phase Eight Pleated Midi Dress

This would make a gorgeous bridesmaid or wedding guest dress, as well as a special outfit for other occasions. The pleated midi skirt has so much movement and the elegant bell sleeves and floral applique at the waist bring a feminine edge to it.

Phase Eight Blue Floral Maxi Skirt
Phase Eight Blue Floral Maxi Skirt

Designed with a striking blue and white floral print, this skirt is part of a co-ord but can easily be worn with any of your favourite neutral T-shirts or camis instead of the matching Phase Eight top. It sits high on the waist and falls to a maxi length.

M&S Tapered Ankle Grazer Trousers
M&S Tapered Ankle Grazer Trousers

With a tapered silhouette, elasticated high waisted design and ankle grazer length, these light blue trousers are gorgeous for spring. They have double darts for a smart tailored look and fasten securely with a hook bar, zip and concealed button.

Nobody's Child Chiffon Ruffle Blouse
Nobody's Child Chiffon Ruffle Blouse

Floaty and fabulous, this pale blue dobby textured blouse is what you'll find yourself reaching for whenever you are putting together a 'jeans and a nice top' outfit. It has stylish ruffles on the shoulders and could be tucked into jeans or tailored trousers.

Zara Linen Blend Blue Blazer
Zara Linen Blend Blue Blazer

Crafted from a linen blend material, this blazer can be worn with the matching trousers or layered over a floaty midi dress. The shoulder pads give it extra structure and it also has a notched lapel collar, buttoned cuffs and vents.

The buttons that fastened it were concealed, creating a seamless finish, and the tie waist belt gave the dress even more dimension. It was impeccably designed and we would expect nothing less from Emilia Wickstead.

However, it was the colour that we can’t stop thinking about. It caught our attention the first time she wore this in December too, but it was perfect for a fresh April day.

Forget-me-knot is a warm-toned pastel and if you’ve ever wondered what colour suits you, then pastel blue works especially well if you have summer colouring.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh walks as the Reviewing Officer during The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 11, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Even if you don’t, though, don’t let that put you off trying this tone. It looks great with lighter neutrals like tan and white and is soft enough to not be overwhelming, even if you wear a full blue outfit like the Duchess of Edinburgh did.

This spring, pistachio green is having a surge in popularity, but forget-me-not blue has many of the same qualities and just feels a little more joyful and bright. Duchess Sophie complemented her dress with matching blue court shoes by Prada and a Jane Taylor hat with frill detailing.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2024

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She loves expressing her personality with her hats and the design added some fun to her otherwise very timeless ensemble. Her look for the Sovereign’s Parade was formal, but if you wanted to style pastel blue more casually that’s simple to do.

Your best white trainers or flat white espadrilles would look amazing with a forget-me-not blue dress. If dresses aren’t your thing, then a blouse, shirt or cardigan in this colour can be paired effortlessly with blue or white denim jeans too.

Spring/summer is the perfect time to embrace wearing different hues and forget-me-not blue is incredibly versatile.

Composite of a picture of Duchess Sophie wearing a forget-me-not blue coat in 2023 and a blue dress in 2022

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images // Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Whenever Duchess Sophie wears it, it also accentuates her blue eyes in a lovely way. Aside from this coat dress, she’s also worn another predominantly blue outfit this year.

In March she attended an event hosted by the European Parliament Intergroup on Children’s Rights in Brussels and her outfit of choice was a Victoria Beckham co-ord in the shade ‘bluebell’.

She also wore a coat to the Together at Christmas carol service in 2023 and a fabulous dress to Ascot in 2022 that were very similar colours.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

