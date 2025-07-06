Studded bags are everywhere – and this high-street find is the perfect lookalike for Sonia Rykiel's studded domino bag

The studded bag trend is everywhere – and if you've spent even a minute on social media recently, you've likely seen the return of the Sonia Rykiel studded domino bag. With its iconic curved design and punctuated silver studs, this bag is making waves in the fashion world. However, at over £600, it's not within everyone's budget, which is why I've hunted down the best high-street alternative.

Studded accessories have made a comeback as a core part of the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025. Designer brands such as Khaite and Chloe have featured metallic studded bags in recent collections; however, Sonia Rykiel's domino bag has set the tone for this revival. Originally released in the early 2000s, this bag was very popular then, so you can imagine how people feel about it being updated as part of the brand's recent collection.

The French fashion designer, Sonia Rykiel, is most known for her significant influence on 70s Parisian style and her revolutionary knitwear designs, and although no longer with us, Sonia's brand has continued her legacy. Naturally, I've been on the hunt for the best designer lookalike for this exact style and found the perfect one that captures everything I love about it, from none other than British clothing brand, Whistles.

Sonia Rykiel Studded Domino Bag & Whistles Lookalike

Sonia Rykiel Domino Medium Bag Leather and Studs £681.71 at Sonia Rykiel This domino bag is made from quality leather material, although you can purchase this exact style in the nylon version for slightly less. It is a practical size for holding your everyday essentials, an SR emblem in metal and rhinestones on the strap and an adjustable shoulder strap. Whistles Black Luz Studded Mini Bag £50.15 (was £99) at Whistles The Luz Studded Mini Bag from Whistles has a high-end feel for less. It's covered in silver stud embellishments and features a practical popper fastening to keep your belongings safe. Plus, it's now discounted for almost 50% off.

Although differing slightly in design and shape, this Whistles mini studded bag has the same curved handle, and silver-tone studs that cover the surface, offering texture and an elevated boho-inspired feel.

The core difference has to be that the Sonia Rykiel studded domino bag is made from leather, so it’s not just the design you're paying for. The higher price reflects the craftsmanship and fabric quality of the piece. This tends to be the case wherever you're shopping, which explains why often the best designer bags are likely to last for a lifetime over less expensive designs.

If you love the look of the Domino but want something more budget-friendly or better suited to everyday use, the Whistles Luz Studded bag is an excellent find. However, there are several more high street versions that I've come across. From roomier totes with studs to mini styles for evenings out, I've rounded up a few of my favourite designs below.

Shop more studded bags

& Other Stories Studded Leather Tote Bag £155 at & Other Stories Crafted from supple-leather and embellished with silver-tone studs, this tote bag will see you through seasons of wear, and it has plenty of room for everyday use. Mint Velvet Black Leather Studded Bag £99 (was £140) at Mint Velvet This black rectangular bag feature stylish silver-tone studs and an additional practical shoulder strap that you can take on and off. Moda Luxe Isabel Crossbody £61.21 at Nordstrom This crossbody bag is made from supple vegan leather and it has gold hardware that will immediately elevate your outfit. The bag features a top handle and a detachable shoulder strap for versatile styling options.

Studded bags and accessories are playing a key role in the quiet boho revival and I love how they can instantly add vintage flair to your everyday outfits. I'm planning on wearing mine with laid-back denim, black leather flats, and a blazer. Although this style of bag works with almost anything, including occasionwear, making it an investment bag that you'll certainly get good wear out of.