Studded bags are everywhere – and this high-street find is the perfect lookalike for Sonia Rykiel's studded domino bag
A studded bag is a statement accessory that can still feel elegant everyday
The studded bag trend is everywhere – and if you've spent even a minute on social media recently, you've likely seen the return of the Sonia Rykiel studded domino bag. With its iconic curved design and punctuated silver studs, this bag is making waves in the fashion world. However, at over £600, it's not within everyone's budget, which is why I've hunted down the best high-street alternative.
Studded accessories have made a comeback as a core part of the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025. Designer brands such as Khaite and Chloe have featured metallic studded bags in recent collections; however, Sonia Rykiel's domino bag has set the tone for this revival. Originally released in the early 2000s, this bag was very popular then, so you can imagine how people feel about it being updated as part of the brand's recent collection.
The French fashion designer, Sonia Rykiel, is most known for her significant influence on 70s Parisian style and her revolutionary knitwear designs, and although no longer with us, Sonia's brand has continued her legacy. Naturally, I've been on the hunt for the best designer lookalike for this exact style and found the perfect one that captures everything I love about it, from none other than British clothing brand, Whistles.
Sonia Rykiel Studded Domino Bag & Whistles Lookalike
This domino bag is made from quality leather material, although you can purchase this exact style in the nylon version for slightly less. It is a practical size for holding your everyday essentials, an SR emblem in metal and rhinestones on the strap and an adjustable shoulder strap.
Although differing slightly in design and shape, this Whistles mini studded bag has the same curved handle, and silver-tone studs that cover the surface, offering texture and an elevated boho-inspired feel.
The core difference has to be that the Sonia Rykiel studded domino bag is made from leather, so it’s not just the design you're paying for. The higher price reflects the craftsmanship and fabric quality of the piece. This tends to be the case wherever you're shopping, which explains why often the best designer bags are likely to last for a lifetime over less expensive designs.
If you love the look of the Domino but want something more budget-friendly or better suited to everyday use, the Whistles Luz Studded bag is an excellent find. However, there are several more high street versions that I've come across. From roomier totes with studs to mini styles for evenings out, I've rounded up a few of my favourite designs below.
Shop more studded bags
Studded bags and accessories are playing a key role in the quiet boho revival and I love how they can instantly add vintage flair to your everyday outfits. I'm planning on wearing mine with laid-back denim, black leather flats, and a blazer. Although this style of bag works with almost anything, including occasionwear, making it an investment bag that you'll certainly get good wear out of.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.