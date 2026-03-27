Next’s twist on the viral Uniqlo bag makes adding this trending print to spring outfits easy

The viral Uniqlo, round mini shoulder bag first burst onto the scene back in the spring of 2022, and it has become a wardrobe staple. A lightweight, easy to carry and spacious crossbody, few high street handbags have had the staying power of this design, but its got a new rival in town, and this one comes complete with a trending polka dot print, that has fans rating it 5*.

The blue/brown polka dot sling bag from Next caught our attention immediately, not least because polka dots are once again one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, but also for its uncanny resemblance to the round mini shoulder bag by Uniqlo.

It has an incredibly similar shape to the Uniqlo bag, with its sleek semicircle silhouette but it is made from a luxe-looking, quilted fabric for added texture and also features a beautiful complementary blue polka dot print for an injection of playful and trending pattern – and it’s just as affordable as the Uniqlo style too, setting you back just £22.

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Shop Next's Polka Dot Sling Bag

Next Blue/Brown Polka Dot Sling Bag £22 at Next 'As someone who has the viral Uniqlo bag, I'm really impressed with the Next iteration of this trending shape', says fashion editor Rivkie Baum. 'I love the creativity of the quilting with the polka dots and for £22, I'd definitely treat myself to another super handy crossbody design'.

Shop More Crossbody Bags

M&S Slouchy Scoop Shoulder Bag £26 at M&S With a curved silhouette and a compact, zipped pocket to carry essentials in, this M&S bag takes the shape of Uniqlo's viral crossbody and elevates the look with a pebble grain, faux-leather fabric and chic, gold-toned hardware. Accessorize Leather Sling Shoulder Bag £55 at M&S Crafted from real leather for a smart and structured look, this crossbody bag has a sleek, scooped design and an adjustable shoulder strap for comfort and ease of wear. Gold-toned hardware also adds a luxe finish. HTU Crescent Bag £12.99 at Amazon This crossbody bag is available in a range of tones but this leopard print pattern is by far our favourite. Reviews say it is 'spacious' and the 'perfect size,' as well as it being 'really comfy and durable.'

We’re seeing classic polka dot patterns take over more than just the timeless midi dresses and silky tops this spring, with the polka dot denim trend being a particular stand-out this season.

With this in mind, and as dotty prints take over the high street, a bag like this slouchy crossbody from Next makes a great way to incorporate the look into everyday outfits. Practical as well as stylish, the bag features a single main compartment, with its sling bag style and adjustable strap making it a practical accessory for daily errands. And the use of chocolate brown and cerulean blue taps effortlessly into the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.

Shoppers can’t get enough of the stylish spring bag, with one review saying, “The crossbody bag is great. Just the right size for your phone, purse and a small bottle of water if needed. It is lightweight and nice light colour. Comfortable adjustable strap and easy to use.” While another added, “I find this style of bag useful and versatile,” before saying that it “doesn’t look out of place with a casual outfit but is still smart enough out and about.”