Hurry – this luxurious £46 M&S woven bag looks just like Bottega Veneta, and I predict it will sell out fast
This burgundy woven handbag looks far more expensive than it is
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If you have been following M&S recently, you'll know that their design team have been seriously busy delivering top-tier fashion collections. From everyday heroes like trenches and jeans to handbags that look high-end without a hefty price tag, the British clothing brand has become the place to shop.
However, one particular item from M&S's new-in collection has caught my attention for its similarly stylish aesthetic to a Bottega Veneta bag. With a burgundy colour and a woven texture that reminds me of Bottega's signature leather weave, "intrecciato", this M&S woven bag is one of the best designer lookalikes for the Bottega Veneta shoulder bag.
This rounded hobo bag feels much more expensive than it actually is, costing £46 in comparison to its designer counterpart, which retails for just over £4,000. It's not often that the high street delivers such a gem, and with the warmer season around the corner, this small shoulder bag will elevate almost any outfit, from laid-back denim to smart-casual outfits.Article continues below
If you're looking to invest in one of the best designer handbags, this luxurious style is worth considering. It's hand-woven calf leather and formed into the brand's signature intrecciato weave. It has a slouchy finish and just enough room for your wallet, phone and sunglasses.
Fashion's obsession with woven textures is nothing new, and woven styles are actually a key part of the spring/summer handbag trend 2026; however, Bottega's iconic intrecciato weave has definitely influenced its popularity.
The brand's hand-woven technique was originally developed back in 1975, and since then, handbags in this style have gained notable popularity. Plenty of A-listers, including Julianne Moore and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, often sport this bag style from the Italian fashion house.
Notable differences in the M&S and Bottega Veneta handbags are, of course, the materials used. The M&S hobo bag is made from synthetic faux leather to create its textured appearance, whereas the Bottega bag is hand-woven using calf leather for a soft finish. However, both bags deliver a similar quiet luxury aesthetic, coming in a deep burgundy colour and featuring a practical shoulder strap and a slouchy, curved shape.
More Woven Bags
Adding a woven textured handbag to your outfits will add depth to even the simplest of looks, such as everyday denim or floaty spring dresses, and its artisanal texture feels luxurious.
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Try adding an M&S burgundy bag to jeans and a blazer, or could even wear it alongside your occasionwear, including the best wedding guest dresses during the warmer season ahead.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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