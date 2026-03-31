Hurry – this luxurious £46 M&S woven bag looks just like Bottega Veneta, and I predict it will sell out fast

If you have been following M&S recently, you'll know that their design team have been seriously busy delivering top-tier fashion collections. From everyday heroes like trenches and jeans to handbags that look high-end without a hefty price tag, the British clothing brand has become the place to shop.

However, one particular item from M&S's new-in collection has caught my attention for its similarly stylish aesthetic to a Bottega Veneta bag. With a burgundy colour and a woven texture that reminds me of Bottega's signature leather weave, "intrecciato", this M&S woven bag is one of the best designer lookalikes for the Bottega Veneta shoulder bag.

This rounded hobo bag feels much more expensive than it actually is, costing £46 in comparison to its designer counterpart, which retails for just over £4,000. It's not often that the high street delivers such a gem, and with the warmer season around the corner, this small shoulder bag will elevate almost any outfit, from laid-back denim to smart-casual outfits.

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M&S Woven Rounded Hobo Bag £46 at M&S This woven hobo bag is a luxurious high-street find. It has a rounded silhouette and a slouchy finish, and a design that fits your everyday essentials perfectly. It also comes with a detachable tassel charm to add a subtle statement. Bottega Veneta Veneta Medium Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag £4,080 at Net a Porter If you're looking to invest in one of the best designer handbags, this luxurious style is worth considering. It's hand-woven calf leather and formed into the brand's signature intrecciato weave. It has a slouchy finish and just enough room for your wallet, phone and sunglasses.

Fashion's obsession with woven textures is nothing new, and woven styles are actually a key part of the spring/summer handbag trend 2026; however, Bottega's iconic intrecciato weave has definitely influenced its popularity.

The brand's hand-woven technique was originally developed back in 1975, and since then, handbags in this style have gained notable popularity. Plenty of A-listers, including Julianne Moore and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, often sport this bag style from the Italian fashion house.

Notable differences in the M&S and Bottega Veneta handbags are, of course, the materials used. The M&S hobo bag is made from synthetic faux leather to create its textured appearance, whereas the Bottega bag is hand-woven using calf leather for a soft finish. However, both bags deliver a similar quiet luxury aesthetic, coming in a deep burgundy colour and featuring a practical shoulder strap and a slouchy, curved shape.

More Woven Bags

Anthropologie Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Faux Leather Shoulder Bag £115 at Anthropologie Anthropologie have consistently delivered on well-made woven bag styles, and this large shoulder bag is worth your attention. It's made from faux leather, and it's available in either a versatile black or khaki green. JW PEI Iaura Woven Shoulder Bag - Deep Burgundy £170 at JW PEI For a slightly larger design, this woven shoulder bag is the perfect find. It features a deep burgundy hue that will work all year round, and a roomier silhouette, making it a practical choice for everyday styling. Anthropologie Woven Mini Buckle Bag £68 at Anthropologie If you love the woven texture look but are on the hunt for a mini bag, this is the sweetest find. It features a deep red colour and a latch closure with a gold-tone buckle, which adds to its appeal.

Adding a woven textured handbag to your outfits will add depth to even the simplest of looks, such as everyday denim or floaty spring dresses, and its artisanal texture feels luxurious.

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Try adding an M&S burgundy bag to jeans and a blazer, or could even wear it alongside your occasionwear, including the best wedding guest dresses during the warmer season ahead.