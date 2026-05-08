Not denim, not leather, when it comes to up-styling jeans this summer, embroidered jackets are the chicest way to refresh casual looks

From floral-embellished jackets to striking patchwork pieces, these jackets make cooler spring days feel a little more bearable

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embroidered jacket trend
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If you want a practical spring/summer layer that will also look good, then you need one of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, and right now, the high street is awash with embroidered designs that make this outerwear style really stand out from the crowd.

While there’s a variety of cuts when it comes to embroidered jackets, at the heart of the look is an incredibly bohemian core, popularised by designers like Chloé and Anna Sui, who both sent boho chic collections down their SS26 runways.

Shop The Embroidered Jacket Trend

If you’re looking for a light jacket with plenty of style, an embroidered one is a sure bet. They’re easily thrown on over even the simplest of outfits to introduce an immediate hit of spring-ready pattern, while also acting as a practical layer to help battle off the breeze – and they’re lightweight enough to be suitable for sunny spells, too.

While these are all statement designs, they're still very wearable, and busier designs are easily paired with a variety of different outfits, whether they’re thrown on over neutral looks or used to break up blocks of intense colour.

Whether you go for something bold and busy or something a little more subdued, the brilliance of embroidered jackets is that they feel both pretty and practical, and they sacrifice neither style nor comfort when it comes to spring outfit ideas this season.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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