Not denim, not leather, when it comes to up-styling jeans this summer, embroidered jackets are the chicest way to refresh casual looks

If you want a practical spring/summer layer that will also look good, then you need one of the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, and right now, the high street is awash with embroidered designs that make this outerwear style really stand out from the crowd.

While there’s a variety of cuts when it comes to embroidered jackets, at the heart of the look is an incredibly bohemian core, popularised by designers like Chloé and Anna Sui, who both sent boho chic collections down their SS26 runways.

Filtering down to the high street, an embroidered jacket instantly makes your outfit feel more expensive, as the tactile and textured detailing adds a luxurious finish. Often executed on trophy jackets, or shacket (shirt jacket cuts), this cool and casual design adds polish to everything from midi dresses to jeans. I've compiled my favourite, affordable high street versions below.

Shop The Embroidered Jacket Trend

Per Una Pure Cotton Embroidered Overshirt £55 at M&S Shoppers have called this a 'very classy' jacket, with its red stitching creating an eye-catching detail that effortlessly elevates outfits. Plus, they say its fabric is 'soft' but 'quite heavy,' meaning it's a piece that's perfect for spring days when an extra layer is needed. Next Ecru Cord Collar Cotton Floral Embroidered Jacket £64 at Next If you love the look and fit of barn jackets but want something that plays into this spring-ready trend, this embroidered jacket from Next might be just what you're after. Its boxy fit is similar to heritage casual jackets, meaning it's easy to style, while the collar and knotted fastenings add an elevated touch. Nobody's Child Cream Embroidered Denim Shacket £110 at Nobody's Child How fun are the embroidered details on this Nobody's Child jacket? They bring a playful touch to the sleek, ecru piece without overwhelming it with too much colour. I'd throw this on with a pair of matching ecru jeans for a cohesive, casual style that lets the embroidery patches really stand out. Anthropologie Floral Embroidered Jacket £148 at Anthropologie Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but this bloom embroidered jacket is a stunning piece that's sure to see tons of wear over the season. Thanks to its neutral, camel-toned colour, it's a super versatile jacket that will layer over any outfit you put together this season. White Stuff Jolie Embroidered Jacket £125 at White Stuff This jacket is made from 100% organic cotton, with its ivory background making it surprisingly versatile and easy to style. The all-over embroidery brings tons of vibrant colour to the style, with warm hues giving it a 70s-inspired feel. Don't be daunted by its boldness, though, as its boxy shape makes it easy to style. Sézane x Baziszt Farelli Jacket £230 at Sézane This jacket is an investment piece, and thanks to its vintage styling, you can wear it for many springs to come. Its quilted fabric is made from a blend of cotton and linen for a breathable finish, while all-over embroidery gives the style tons of retro charm. The colours in its embroidery are muted, while the white and beige panels make it easy to style.

If you’re looking for a light jacket with plenty of style, an embroidered one is a sure bet. They’re easily thrown on over even the simplest of outfits to introduce an immediate hit of spring-ready pattern, while also acting as a practical layer to help battle off the breeze – and they’re lightweight enough to be suitable for sunny spells, too.

While these are all statement designs, they're still very wearable, and busier designs are easily paired with a variety of different outfits, whether they’re thrown on over neutral looks or used to break up blocks of intense colour.

Whether you go for something bold and busy or something a little more subdued, the brilliance of embroidered jackets is that they feel both pretty and practical, and they sacrifice neither style nor comfort when it comes to spring outfit ideas this season.