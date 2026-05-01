From 'flattering' culottes to 'controversial' sneakerinas, Jo Good shares her top tips on how to wear the trickiest trends around right now
Her high street finds start at just under £15
Do you ever spot a new trend you absolutely love, but you don't feel daring enough to wear it? We all need a bit of help stepping out of our sartorial comfort zones now and again, and This Morning's resident style expert, Jo Good, is here to help.
She tackled the trickiest spring/summer fashion trends 2026 in a segment on the show earlier this week, covering everything from ruffles and transparent skirts to Bermuda shorts and sneakerinas.
The sun is shining (today at least!), so it's the perfect time to refresh your new season wardrobe with some of Jo's favourite picks. They're all high street pieces, so you don't have to fork out a fortune, and whilst Jo admitted her models were 'apprehensive' about their outfits at first, they all loved their looks.
Shop Jo's picks
Jo's dress
Jo was her own best model, wearing this bargain dress from Zara. It's a unique blend of a T-shirt top with an asymmetric ruffled and draped skirt, joined together by ruched detailing around the waist. The blush pink colour is beautiful, and it's available in sizes small, medium and large.
Jo called the hybrid sneakerina style "the most controversial shoe that's out this summer". They are, of course, a mix of sneakers and ballerina flats, and Jo loved the squared toe of these, saying "the shape is what makes it work". She also pointed out, "you don't have to do up laces" as you do with trainers - winner!
'This is my favourite ever look, ' said Jo as the model walked on in this stunning sheer panel skirt. "It's a really youthful way of almost doing a mini skirt and a long skirt at once", Cat commented, before calling it "Prada-esque". High praise indeed!
Jo's picks go to show that anyone can wear "tricky trends", as long as they're styled in a way that's right for you. I think so often we like to stick to the shapes we wear year in, year out, but it's always fun to try a new trend. You never know, you might find something you absolutely love and will wear on repeat.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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