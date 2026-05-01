From 'flattering' culottes to 'controversial' sneakerinas, Jo Good shares her top tips on how to wear the trickiest trends around right now

Do you ever spot a new trend you absolutely love, but you don't feel daring enough to wear it? We all need a bit of help stepping out of our sartorial comfort zones now and again, and This Morning's resident style expert, Jo Good, is here to help.

She tackled the trickiest spring/summer fashion trends 2026 in a segment on the show earlier this week, covering everything from ruffles and transparent skirts to Bermuda shorts and sneakerinas.

The sun is shining (today at least!), so it's the perfect time to refresh your new season wardrobe with some of Jo's favourite picks. They're all high street pieces, so you don't have to fork out a fortune, and whilst Jo admitted her models were 'apprehensive' about their outfits at first, they all loved their looks.

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Shop Jo's picks

Jo's dress Zara Dress With Ruffles £29.99 at Zara Jo was her own best model, wearing this bargain dress from Zara. It's a unique blend of a T-shirt top with an asymmetric ruffled and draped skirt, joined together by ruched detailing around the waist. The blush pink colour is beautiful, and it's available in sizes small, medium and large. Tu Cream Sporty Style Laced Ballerina Shoes £14.40 (was £18) at Sainsbury's Jo called the hybrid sneakerina style "the most controversial shoe that's out this summer". They are, of course, a mix of sneakers and ballerina flats, and Jo loved the squared toe of these, saying "the shape is what makes it work". She also pointed out, "you don't have to do up laces" as you do with trainers - winner! M&S Slouchy Scoop Shoulder Bag £26 at M&S This was an accessory rather than one of the tricky trends, but it's a really great way to add a pop of colour to your summer outfits. The half moon shape of this handbag makes it look more designer than high street. Thank you, M&S! Next Chocolate Brown Jorts With Scarf Belt £38 at Next Cat Deeley called these jorts "very, very flattering and elegant - I wasn't expecting that at all". Jo swapped the belt for a different option and added the scarf to the handbag instead. Topshop Organza Column Maxi Skirt With Contrast Stitching in Oyster £38 at Topshop 'This is my favourite ever look, ' said Jo as the model walked on in this stunning sheer panel skirt. "It's a really youthful way of almost doing a mini skirt and a long skirt at once", Cat commented, before calling it "Prada-esque". High praise indeed! Topshop Seamed Detail High Neck Top in Orange £34 at Topshop This was the apricot-coloured top that Jo styled with the Topshop skirt, and it really was a very chic combination. Jo pointed out that the strategically placed seam details are almost "like a bodice".

Jo's picks go to show that anyone can wear "tricky trends", as long as they're styled in a way that's right for you. I think so often we like to stick to the shapes we wear year in, year out, but it's always fun to try a new trend. You never know, you might find something you absolutely love and will wear on repeat.