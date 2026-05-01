Jump to category:

From 'flattering' culottes to 'controversial' sneakerinas, Jo Good shares her top tips on how to wear the trickiest trends around right now

Her high street finds start at just under £15

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Jo Good on This Morning
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to category:

Do you ever spot a new trend you absolutely love, but you don't feel daring enough to wear it? We all need a bit of help stepping out of our sartorial comfort zones now and again, and This Morning's resident style expert, Jo Good, is here to help.

She tackled the trickiest spring/summer fashion trends 2026 in a segment on the show earlier this week, covering everything from ruffles and transparent skirts to Bermuda shorts and sneakerinas.

How to Recreate Princess Kate’s £300 Look on a Budget | This Morning - YouTube How to Recreate Princess Kate’s £300 Look on a Budget | This Morning - YouTube
Watch On

Shop Jo's picks

Jo's picks go to show that anyone can wear "tricky trends", as long as they're styled in a way that's right for you. I think so often we like to stick to the shapes we wear year in, year out, but it's always fun to try a new trend. You never know, you might find something you absolutely love and will wear on repeat.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.