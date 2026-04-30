'Ageing is not an inevitable decline' – Liz Earle’s How to Age shares simple, life-changing steps to living a better, longer life

Liz Earle's new book 'How to Age' has hit the shelves, and it's one the author has admitted she 'wishes I'd had back then', after saying 'I 'feel better now in my 60s than I did in my 40s'.

The book is a treasure trove of science-backed research and expertise on how to supercharge your health and 'live better,' not just longer. Which is clearly resonating with midlife women across the world as it today positioned itself at No 1 on the Sunday Times bestseller list, adding the accolade once again to Liz Earle's already impressive list of credentials.

'How to Age isn’t just a book - it is actually my life's work," Earle said on Instagram. 'It’s about women being heard, feeling empowered, taking more control of our health and our futures. Ageing is not an inevitable decline; I am even more convinced of that than ever. We can absolutely take the reins here to help support ourselves, our energy, our minds, our bodies and step into this new phase of feeling stronger, sharper and more alive.'

Liz Earle How to Age View at Amazon RRP: £22 Exploring how to strengthen your body on a cellular level as well as how to look and feel more youthful - both in your appearance and outlook - Liz Earle's new book How to Age is here, and already an instant hit.

Earle went on to acknowledge that she knows so many women feel lost and unsure of where to turn, "Well, I want you to turn here," she quipped. "Inside the book, I break it down very simply: light, water energy and how mitochondria - really important word - our little cellular powerhouses hold the key to ageing well."

A post shared by Liz Earle MBE (@lizearleme) A photo posted by on

How to Age is available now at retailers such as Waterstones and Amazon and is sure to be quite the page-turner, as well as a wonderful gift for the women in your life.