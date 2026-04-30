'Ageing is not an inevitable decline' – Liz Earle’s How to Age shares simple, life-changing steps to living a better, longer life
"I feel better now in my 60s than I did in my 40s, and honestly, this is the book I wish I had back then."
Liz Earle's new book 'How to Age' has hit the shelves, and it's one the author has admitted she 'wishes I'd had back then', after saying 'I 'feel better now in my 60s than I did in my 40s'.
The book is a treasure trove of science-backed research and expertise on how to supercharge your health and 'live better,' not just longer. Which is clearly resonating with midlife women across the world as it today positioned itself at No 1 on the Sunday Times bestseller list, adding the accolade once again to Liz Earle's already impressive list of credentials.
'How to Age isn’t just a book - it is actually my life's work," Earle said on Instagram. 'It’s about women being heard, feeling empowered, taking more control of our health and our futures. Ageing is not an inevitable decline; I am even more convinced of that than ever. We can absolutely take the reins here to help support ourselves, our energy, our minds, our bodies and step into this new phase of feeling stronger, sharper and more alive.'
Earle went on to acknowledge that she knows so many women feel lost and unsure of where to turn, "Well, I want you to turn here," she quipped. "Inside the book, I break it down very simply: light, water energy and how mitochondria - really important word - our little cellular powerhouses hold the key to ageing well."
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How to Age is available now at retailers such as Waterstones and Amazon and is sure to be quite the page-turner, as well as a wonderful gift for the women in your life.
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Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
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