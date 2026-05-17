'It's made such a difference' - Liz Earle reveals the health habits she wishes she'd started at 30 instead of 50

It's easy to think that if you haven't started doing something in your 30s, you can't see the benefits at 50. What good does lifting weights do at 55 if you haven't already been doing it for 10 years? Plenty, says Liz Earle, entrepreneur, bestselling author, and broadcaster.

The founder of the famous beauty brand took to Instagram recently to say there were "a few things" she'd tell her 30 or 40-year-old self if she could wind the clock back, but importantly, she still feels the benefits of starting them in her 50s.

"I wish I had started strength training earlier. I didn't start until I was in my 50s, and it's made just such a difference. It's time-efficient, I can do it really quickly, I don't need any equipment, like push-ups, squats, all of that. Yes, you can add weights.

A post shared by Liz Earle MBE (@lizearleme) A photo posted by on

"I've just found that my shape has changed. I've got physically stronger, but I'm actually more compact, more toned," she says.

Sleep is another habit she would have prioritised. "Protect your sleep like it matters, because it does. I used to think that sleep was passive. We just flop into bed, and nothing would happen, but actually, it's a really active process," she says.

"It's crucial. It's when our immune cells are supported. Our digestion, metabolism, and weight regulation improve. And of course, the brain is clearing out stuff as well, so you wake up feeling more energised and clearer headed."

Liz says she wishes she had just moved sleep up her priority list and learned how to sleep better when she was younger.

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The final point she makes is about ageing. "Stop fearing ageing," she says. "Trust me, your best years can still be ahead. I feel fitter, stronger, more sorted, wiser, happier than ever before."

In the caption of the post, she writes: "Not about career or success, but about health, energy and how to actually feel good in your body. Because the truth is, so many of the habits that support us later in life start decades earlier. The good news? It’s never too late to start."

It's true. Research in BMC Women's Health reveals that resistance training, even if you start only in your 50s, has lifelong benefits. It can help reverse the impact of menopause on the body by improving muscle mass (reducing age-related muscle loss) and bone density, warding off osteoporosis in later life.

It's also been shown to have mental benefits, with research published in Life (Basel) suggesting that lifting weights may "significantly" improve anxiety and depression symptoms in older adults, as well as improve memory retention and decision-making capabilities later in life, and overall brain health.

While many experts suggest lifting weights at least three times a week to see these benefits, studies have also found that short sessions (as little as 15 minutes, one to two times per week) can improve strength. Even five minutes has been shown to boost brain health and ward off dementia.

So, there's no such thing as too little strength training, and it's never too late to pick up healthier habits.