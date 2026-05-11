What is the Fitbit Air? This new tracker looks very different from the others - but it's still under £100

Finally! A new Fitbit. The Google Fitbit Air will be released at the end of the month. With its faceless design, textile straps, and AI integration, it's looking like a serious upgrade for those wanting a new fitness tracker. But you'll be pleased to hear, it's not a price upgrade, with the new watch sitting at under £100.

The last Fitbit model (the Charge 6) was released a couple of years ago, shortly after Google bought the brand and integrated many of its tracking features into the line of Google Pixel watches.

The Fitbit Air promises to become one of the best Fitbits by combining Google's AI know-how with the fitness-tracking legacy of Fitbit, creating a device to rival the likes of Whoop and other faceless fitness trackers for a fraction of the price.

What is the Fitbit Air?

The Fitbit Air is a screenless fitness tracker without any buttons. It records workouts, sleep, stress, and overall health markers, with all your information available in the new Google Health app.

It uses Gemini to upgrade many of the health features Fitbit users will be used to. For example, in addition to telling you how many hours you slept, you'll get an in-app Sleep Health Coach that can help improve your sleep and optimise your routine for your individual lifestyle.

Google Fitbit Air £84.99 at Google Store EMEA The band comes with two material options: a lightweight and quick-drying textile as standard, for comfortable everyday wear, and a silicone band designed for workouts. You can choose one at checkout and add the other to your basket. Available to pre-order for release on May 26 2026.

Unlike similar screenless trackers (including the Whoop 5.0), the Fitbit Air does not come with a subscription to use the device. Once the six-month free trial of Google Health Premium, which comes standard for every buyer and includes advanced insights and features, is over, you will have to pay a fee to continue using it. However, you would still be able to use the tracker without this, making it a one-time payment for many people.

The Fitbit Air comes with a textile band in black, pink, blue or grey as standard. You can also buy additional bands in various other colours and materials to swap them out depending on the occasion.

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What does it do?

Like any other Fitbit, you'll be able to record your workouts on the Fitbit Air by choosing certain workout modes before you get going on the app. The tracker will also automatically record a limited number of activities, including walking, running, swimming, and cycling workouts.

You'll also be able to track your sleep on the tracker, with essential insights, such as sleep stages, total sleep time, Sleep Score, and signs of restlessness. It will also automatically detect any naps (as brief as 20 minutes) to add to this sleep overview.

While the watch is low-key in design, Google has integrated Gemini into the Google Health app. Along with personalised insights into your fitness, sleep, and overall health, the AI can create adaptable plans to help you achieve your goals in these areas.

Basic sensors, such as the heart rate sensor and an accelerometer (which records speed), are on the device as usual. But, you'll also have access to a SpO2 and skin temperature sensor on the tracker, which are useful for detecting issues like early signs of sleep apnea and tracking your cycle. These are two advanced features that I'd expect to see on more premium Google watches, like the Google Pixel Watch 4, so already it's looking like value for money.

The Google Inspire 3 is the same price (at RRP) and offers these two features as well, but comes with a screen to view your stats live on your wrist at any time. However, it doesn't have any AI integration, which is a key part of the Fitbit Air.

As the tracker monitors heart rate variability and atrial fibrillation (AFib), it can also help detect various heart conditions. This should not be used as a diagnostic tool, however.

How much is the Google Fitbit Air?

The Google Fitbit Air is available direct from the Google website for £84.99 in the UK, bringing it in line with the cheapest model from the brand, the Fitbit Inspire 3.

Comparatively, the Fitbit Air is going to offer a lot more for your money. If you are considering the two or want a cheap fitness tracker, I'd recommend holding on until the end of the month when the new tracker is released.

You can also pre-order it from Amazon.

When is the Google Fitbit Air released?

The Google Fitbit Air is on sale from May 26, 2026, with earliest deliveries expected from June 8 in the UK.

The various accessories, including alternative bands, are also available from this date.