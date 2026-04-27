'We have forgotten what real bodies look like' - Bryony Gordon celebrates running the London Marathon in her underwear for the third time

While some run the London Marathon chasing personal bests and podium finishes, journalist Bryony Gordon’s eyes are on a bigger prize: raising awareness for causes close to her heart, including celebrating women’s bodies in all shapes and sizes.

This year, Bryony once again completed the 26.2-mile run wearing just her underwear. It was the third time she had done so, and her reason for doing it again feels more prescient than ever.

Appearing on Woman’s Hour, she admitted that the rise and prevalence of weight loss jabs has her feeling like "it has given us permission to analyse people's bodies again…we have forgotten what real bodies look like."

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She said: "I first ran the London Marathon in just my underwear as a size 18 to 20 woman… Every time I do it, because I am known for going out there as a 15 stone woman in my bra and pants, I wobble around, and my boobs wobble around, and I get all these messages telling me, 'Your bra isn't supportive enough, that's disgusting'.

"This is what bodies look like when they move, and we've forgotten about it."

Bryony’s story is an unusual one. It was a combination of ongoing mental health troubles and a surprising royal encounter that inspired her to take those first steps into what has become an inspirational chapter.

Back in May 2016, after having written about her struggles with OCD, she was invited to the launch of Heads Together, a mental health initiative founded by Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

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Their charity was to sponsor the London Marathon in 2017 and, when asked if she was going to take part, a spur-of-the-moment answer changed everything. She told Women's Running, "I have no idea why I said it - I couldn’t even eat a Marathon, never mind run one - but somehow I ended up saying that I’d run it. And the thing is, once you’re involved at that level, you can’t really back out!"

So she started running as a total beginner. It began slowly, with Couch to 5Ks leading to 10Ks and then, indeed, she completed the 2017 Marathon. Having found a love for it, the next year she ran it again, only this time in her underwear.

While training for the 2018 run, she realised, “All the running gear on the market is about sucking bits in, controlling, compressing, power pants or whatever.

“I wanted to let people know that anyone can do it, so when my friend Jada Sezer, who is a plus-size model, and I were training for the London Marathon 2018, we decided to do it in our underwear.”

Now, running in her underwear is second nature. “I do think there’s something very freeing about it, and I would encourage everyone to run a distance in their underwear and experience true liberation.

"You get to a certain distance, and you’re not really thinking about it anymore, I promise!”

Bryony Gordon and Deborah James appeared on ITV's Lorraine in their underwear in 2019. (Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

There are still, of course, detractors. She told the outlet, “Every day, I get dozens of men putting vomit emojis on my posts.”

This doesn’t discourage her, though, and now she uses her spotlight to bring awareness to other causes. This year, she ran alongside celebrity DJ Adele Roberts, both in their underwear, in honour of the Bowel Babe Fund.

Posting a snap from the pair at the finish line, Bryony shared another inspirational message this year. “Your body isn’t embarrassing, it’s amazing. And as our queen @bowelbabe would want us to say right now: always remember to CHECK YOUR POO!”

The Bowel Babe Fund was established by the late journalist and podcaster Dame Deborah James. Deborah was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer in 2016 and went on to host the You, Me and the Big C podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Throughout the last years of her life, Deborah - who passed in 2022 - became a champion for raising awareness, urging people to rid themselves of embarrassment around the topic and become more aware of symptoms.

If you notice any of the following symptoms for three weeks or more, you are advised to see your GP. Per the NHS, symptoms of bowel cancer may include: