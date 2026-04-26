'Take it one step at a time' - Jenni Falconer shares 5 tips for new runners over 50

Jenni Falconer made her on-screen debut over three decades ago on Blind Date. Since then, she's worked on some of TV and radio's biggest shows. The radio and television presenter turned 50 recently, and with several marathons under her belt, has pulled on her running shoes once again for today's London Marathon.

This time, she's running it to fundraise for Marie Curie. "I’m focusing fully on running the London Marathon," Jenni tells me. "I have run marathons before, and I've worked on many doing TV coverage, so I know how important the fundraising element is. Marie Curie is the headline charity, and while I can’t say that I have ever benefited personally from the incredible work they do, it doesn't mean I can't appreciate it. It’s an absolutely amazing cause, and what they do, both for palliative care and support for families, really makes a difference."

Anyone who follows Jenni on social media knows that running is a key part of the star's life, and she frequently shares her strength workouts and training insights with followers online.

Article continues below

"Running is incredible. You can do it in your own time, at your own pace. It also doesn't cost anything. It’s a way of life for me - to be active, get fresh air, but also de-stress. It helps me think positively. It sounds unbelievable, but it has really helped with confidence," she says.

For those looking to get into running, Jenni's advice is worth hearing:

Focus on yourself: "Don’t compare yourself to anyone else, just give it a go. Take it one step at a time and be proud that you’ve risen to the challenge of beginning," she says.

"Don’t compare yourself to anyone else, just give it a go. Take it one step at a time and be proud that you’ve risen to the challenge of beginning," she says. Try not to feel self-conscious: "I remember my first run. I wore the biggest oversized tracksuit. I was worried about being seen sweaty and looking like a tomato, but people don’t care. Focus on the run, and you’ll soon forget what you look like," she says.

"I remember my first run. I wore the biggest oversized tracksuit. I was worried about being seen sweaty and looking like a tomato, but people don’t care. Focus on the run, and you’ll soon forget what you look like," she says. Sort out your kit: "Once you've got your trainers and your sports bra, you're good to go," she says. If you don't have either of these, a gait analysis test can help you choose a pair of running shoes, and a high-impact sports bra is best for this kind of exercise.

"Once you've got your trainers and your sports bra, you're good to go," she says. If you don't have either of these, a gait analysis test can help you choose a pair of running shoes, and a high-impact sports bra is best for this kind of exercise. Prioritise full-body health: "I really try to look after my body, drinking lots of water. I also have a good, balanced diet and take creatine."

"I really try to look after my body, drinking lots of water. I also have a good, balanced diet and take creatine." Get enough sleep: Though Jenni says she finds sleep "tricky" thanks to her 4 am wake-up call, she prioritises rest in her weekly routine for running and daily life.

A post shared by Jenni Falconer (@jennifalconer) A photo posted by on

While there are millions of runners over 50, and women are breaking records in this age group more than ever before, there's certainly scepticism about running as a beginner at this age.

But Jenni says this is what's inspired her and given her confidence in recent years. "One of the greatest things for me is the fact that you start to not care about things like comparing yourself to others. You learn to focus on yourself, your own challenges and your own goals," she says.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Obviously, you get more aches and pains, and now, while I used to work out mainly for vanity, it is about longevity. I want to be as active and fit as possible so I can spend time with my family and friends, enjoy work and just keep doing what I do."

Support Marie Curie's 2026 TCS London Marathon runners by donating today and help give thousands of families the expert end of life care they deserve; mariecurie.org.uk