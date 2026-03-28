Jenni Falconer's running vest is practical, stylish and goes with any colour - it's one of her essentials when 'nervous about a long run'

Finding the energy to get out and do some exercise is always made a little bit easier when you’ve got the right kit - and Jenni Falconer is giving a great lesson in what every runner needs.

Whether you’re a new runner or you’re a seasoned strider who wants to level up your accessories, having the right kit - from running trainers to one of the best fitness trackers - can really make a difference.

Presenter and podcast host Jenni Falconer took to Instagram to share that she’d conquered a gruelling 22-mile training session for her upcoming marathon, and her On Running Trail Vest looked to be the perfect addition to any runner’s kit.

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A post shared by Jenni Falconer (@jennifalconer) A photo posted by on

Lightweight, easy to wear, and practical for keeping you hydrated, Jenni wore the brand’s Ultra Vest 10L in undyed white. As well as a chic, understated colour that offers both visibility for safety when out running, it comes equipped with two 500 ml Hydrapak flasks, space for a hydration bladder, and accessible pockets for your phone, keys, and fuel.

Made from a super lightweight mesh, it allows for optimal airflow and comfort - meaning it won’t add bulk or weight, causing excess sweat or resistance when you’re out training.

Other handy features include daisy chain loops so you can attach any other accessories you might need to hand.

Jenni paired her trail vest with a coral running top, black workout leggings, and a pair of running trainers with a coordinated splash of coral on the sole.

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Sharing an update of her training progress ahead of this year’s London Marathon, she wrote in the caption, "Anyone else get nervous about the long run? I was and kind of dreading it.

"However here I am now, at home, (still lying on the floor), having completed a 22 mile training session. Time for me is irrelevant, the distance was key. And it’s done!

"After all that build up, it’s now done and dusted and I am now weekend ready! Bring it on.

"Good luck to anyone else who has a long run. Remember the sooner you get it done, the sooner you can get on with all the other stuff! And you’ll feel great afterwards!”

(Image credit: Sandra Rowse/Shutterstock)

Jenni will be running the marathon to raise funds for Marie Curie. She has ran the marathon eight times for different charities and also works as an ambassador for the race.

She has previously offered her tips on keeping in the best shape to achieve long runs now she's in her 40s.

She told Runner's World, "things change in your body as a female. I’ve been told the ideal thing to do is lift heavy weights - so I’ve started working with a trainer twice a week, focusing on running moves with heavy weights, such as lunges, squats and deadlifts. It’s really benefitting me."