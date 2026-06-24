I've been wearing Gabby Logan's stylish gym shoes for years - they are just as good for hiking, and now 30% off

Hikers have watched their favourite brands go mainstream in recent years. Known as 'gorpcore' (Good Old Raisins and Peanuts), the look mixes functional outdoorwear with street style. Gabby Logan has joined the likes of Jennifer Lawrence by wearing the stylish Salomon XT-6 walking shoes off the trails.

But instead of wearing them as a pair of trail-running or walking shoes, as intended, she's made good use of their flat, stable, and supportive base in the gym for exercises like squats and lunges. When choosing gym shoes, this is what you need.

I've been wearing the Salomon XT-6 walking shoes for years now. I have two pairs and wear them just as often into the office as I do on trails, but I've never thought to wear them to the gym before. That changes today.

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