I've been wearing Gabby Logan's stylish gym shoes for years - they are just as good for hiking, and now 30% off
Gabby Logan's Salomon XT-6 shoes have a stable base, making them ideal for gym workouts, but they were originally designed as a hiking and running shoe
Hikers have watched their favourite brands go mainstream in recent years. Known as 'gorpcore' (Good Old Raisins and Peanuts), the look mixes functional outdoorwear with street style. Gabby Logan has joined the likes of Jennifer Lawrence by wearing the stylish Salomon XT-6 walking shoes off the trails.
But instead of wearing them as a pair of trail-running or walking shoes, as intended, she's made good use of their flat, stable, and supportive base in the gym for exercises like squats and lunges. When choosing gym shoes, this is what you need.
I've been wearing the Salomon XT-6 walking shoes for years now. I have two pairs and wear them just as often into the office as I do on trails, but I've never thought to wear them to the gym before. That changes today.
Gabby's opted for the style in this bright 'antique gold', pink, and turquoise colourway. They pair perfectly with her black gym leggings and neutral palette.
The only downside of these Salomon shoes is that they sell out fast. This exact match is only available in sizes 9.5 or 10.5 at this discount.
Inspired by nature, this design features a breathable, textured fabric, ideal for the summer heat - or the gym floor. I love the cool strip of blue flowing through the midfoot. Now 20% off direct from Salomon, you'll find sizes from 4 to 12.5 available.