I've worn over 50 pairs of walking shoes - and my favourite 7 are on sale with up to 84% off right now

As woman&home's digital health editor and a keen hiker in my own time, I've put thousands of miles through my best walking shoes over the years. I've hiked in the Lake District and Peak District in the UK, the Dolomites in Northern Italy, across Malta's rugged coastline, and along the South West Coastal Path, to name just a couple of places. Whether it's testing them for guides or buying them for my next trip, it's fair to say I've tried almost every brand out there and their top sellers.

While everyone's feet and gait are different, so not every walking shoe will work for every person (just like running shoes), I have found that I reach for the same shoes over and over again in my wardrobe. I often veer to brands like Hoka, Merrell, Vasque, and Salomon for reliability and support.

With summer inching its way close, many brands have taken the cue that it's time to start the seasonal sales as we all take to the trails again, and I've already seen deals on my favourite shoes.

Where to shop walking shoes in the sale