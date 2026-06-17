I've worn over 50 pairs of walking shoes - and my favourite 7 are on sale with up to 84% off right now
From Salomon's famous XT-6 walking shoe to a tried-and-tested Hoka staple, I've been browsing the sales to get the very best deals for the season
As woman&home's digital health editor and a keen hiker in my own time, I've put thousands of miles through my best walking shoes over the years. I've hiked in the Lake District and Peak District in the UK, the Dolomites in Northern Italy, across Malta's rugged coastline, and along the South West Coastal Path, to name just a couple of places. Whether it's testing them for guides or buying them for my next trip, it's fair to say I've tried almost every brand out there and their top sellers.
While everyone's feet and gait are different, so not every walking shoe will work for every person (just like running shoes), I have found that I reach for the same shoes over and over again in my wardrobe. I often veer to brands like Hoka, Merrell, Vasque, and Salomon for reliability and support.
With summer inching its way close, many brands have taken the cue that it's time to start the seasonal sales as we all take to the trails again, and I've already seen deals on my favourite shoes.
Where to shop walking shoes in the sale
- SportsShoes.com: Save up to 84% on walking shoes for trail and city hikes
- The Sports Edit: Savings on Merrell, Hoka, Salomon, Adidas and more are live
- Salomon: Up to 30% off walking, trail running, and hiking shoes
- Hoka: From the Speedgoat 6 to hiking sandals, save up to 40% direct
- Sports Direct: More budget-friendly buys have been added to the sale from adidas, Merrell, and Salomon
- Asics: Extra 20% off trail shoes when shopping direct at Asics Outlet
My top picks for walking shoes in the sale
The Merrel Moab Speed 2 has been the woman&home pick of the best walking shoes since it first went on sale a few years ago. While the shoe is so popular that it often sells out almost immediately when discounted, I've spotted the boot version at an impressive 50% off.
With GORE-TEX lining and flexible ankle support, you can't go too far wrong with these in whatever the British weather has to throw at you.