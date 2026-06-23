I've been wearing Jessica Alba's waterproof Hoka walking boots in all seasons - they are easily the most stylish option

Come rain or shine, these waterproof Hoka walking boots make for supportive, comfortable, and breathable footwear

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Grace Walsh wearing the Hoka Anacapa walking boots next to Jessica Alba
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you like a countryside hike to the pub or a more serious walking challenge, a pair of the best walking shoes is a must-have. Yet, I wouldn't blame you if the overload of options out there (and all the dull colourways) was putting you off buying some. With these Hoka walking shoes, Jessica Alba nailed the stylish-yet-practical brief.

Jessica posted while on holiday with friends in Austria and, probably for the first and only time, I had a few things in common with this A-lister. The first, thankfully, being the shining sun and warm temperatures. The second was her Hoka Anacapa 2 walking boots - they looked very similar to the pair I've been sporting for the past few years.

Hoka is one of my favourite hiking and trail running shoe brands. So, when I needed an upgrade, I went straight there. Since then, I have worn these boots for wet hikes in the Lake District, hilly strolls through the Peak District, and muddy ones in Wales.

Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid GORE-TEX Women's Walking Boots
Save £60
Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid GORE-TEX Women's Walking Boots: was £159.99 now £99.99 at SportsShoes

Now almost 40% off, the match for Jessica's boots is on sale. Size will dictate colour, as some are already sold out for the season, but sizes from 4 to 9.5 remain across the range.

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Hoka Anacapa 2 Low GORE-TEX Women's Walking Shoes
Save £21
Hoka Anacapa 2 Low GORE-TEX Women's Walking Shoes: was £139.99 now £118.99 at SportsShoes

If your size isn't available, the shoe version of this boot is back in stock with new colourways. Use the code SPRING15 to save 15% for the next few days only.

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Hoka Anacapa 2 Breeze
Save £56
Hoka Anacapa 2 Breeze: was £139.99 now £83.99 at SportsShoes

Designed for summer wear, the Breeze version of the Anacapa 2 walking boots has all the same features, but as they are designed for drier weather, they have an ultra-ventilated upper instead of the GORE-TEX layer.

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