I've been wearing Jessica Alba's waterproof Hoka walking boots in all seasons - they are easily the most stylish option

Whether you like a countryside hike to the pub or a more serious walking challenge, a pair of the best walking shoes is a must-have. Yet, I wouldn't blame you if the overload of options out there (and all the dull colourways) was putting you off buying some. With these Hoka walking shoes, Jessica Alba nailed the stylish-yet-practical brief.

Jessica posted while on holiday with friends in Austria and, probably for the first and only time, I had a few things in common with this A-lister. The first, thankfully, being the shining sun and warm temperatures. The second was her Hoka Anacapa 2 walking boots - they looked very similar to the pair I've been sporting for the past few years.

Hoka is one of my favourite hiking and trail running shoe brands. So, when I needed an upgrade, I went straight there. Since then, I have worn these boots for wet hikes in the Lake District, hilly strolls through the Peak District, and muddy ones in Wales.