Not 10,000 steps for everyone - age decides how many steps you should do every day, study says

A company in Japan selling pedometers - or, as the creators called it, manpo-kei (which translates to 'the 10,000-step meter') - came up with the goal as a marketing tactic. It's a nice round number that feels doable but still like a challenge, so it stuck around.

Well over 50 years later, we're still trying to clock in 10,000 steps a day on our fitness trackers. Researchers have published studies to assess whether the goal is actually beneficial, or whether we could do less and achieve just as many benefits of walking.

A meta-analysis published in The Lancet suggests age should determine how many steps we take every day to lower the risk of early death. In the review, 15 studies were examined. Results showed that between 6,000 and 8,000 steps was ideal for adults over 60. For those under 60, 8,000 to 10,000 steps was ideal. After these upper limits, the benefits levelled out. There weren't any additional benefits found in the additional 2,000 steps.

Other studies suggest we need to do even fewer steps. Research from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Medical University of Lodz found that a minimum of 3,867 steps every day can reduce the risk of early death from all causes. As few as 2,337 steps a day were found to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

For every 1,000 steps, the study found the risk of premature death from all causes reduced by 15%. A 500-step increase lowered the risk by 7%.