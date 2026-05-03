A 10-minute walking workout every day might be the 'bare minimum' but I've already felt the benefits for my mind and body after one week

I don’t know about you, but I am tired of being bombarded by high-intensity workouts, motivation to reach ludicrous step counts, and transformation stories in my social media feed. It's time to make space for slower, quieter, and more realistic exercise - like a 10-minute walking workout.

Fitness has become something to constantly track and share to the extent that it can feel like exercise is only relevant if it's competitive or excessive. It's enough to put anyone off before they have even started. Yet all you need to do to improve your health is 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week, with some strength training. Even five minutes of exercise in one go has benefits, but sessions of at least 10 minutes have been recommended by the World Health Organisation.

The NHS describes moderate-intensity walking as a brisk walk where you can hold a conversation (but not sing, apparently). It's realistic and manageable if your goal is to improve your health and live better for longer, says James Davis, an osteopath, performance coach and founder of the Body in 10 method. "Consistency is what drives real results, so if you can find a few-minute blocks in your day, you can start changing how your body feels and how your life runs."

Last year, I started going for a morning walk every day to avoid scrolling on my phone first thing in the morning, and it was day-changing, so I know the benefits of a little fresh air and movement, even if it's just for a few minutes.

Benefits of 10-minute walking workouts

1. Easier to stay consistent

The key to long-term health isn’t intensity; it’s doing the same thing time and time again. The simpler something is, the more likely you are to stick with it. “There are 144 ten-minute blocks in a day. You don’t need to use all of them, but you can start using a few of them intentionally. It is about building realistic habits into your day rather than relying on long sessions that are harder to maintain,” says James.

I love my long hikes, but they are not always practical, so I have made a concerted effort to embrace short walks and make them part of my daily routine over the last few months. I've done brisk loops in the morning, quick resets on my walking pad in the afternoon, or slower strolls in the evening.

“For many people, especially over 40, longer workouts can feel overwhelming or difficult to sustain. A 10-minute walk is simple, accessible, and easy to slot into your day without disrupting everything else," he says.

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I enjoy mixing up my exercise routines and trying new challenges, but walking is my forever go-to as minimum effort is required to get going. Sometimes, I’ll end up staying out longer, but if there is only time for 10 minutes, I know it will be enough to change how I am feeling, and that is what keeps me coming back to walking time and again.

CITYSPORTS Walking Pad Treadmill, 7.9% Incline Under Desk Treadmill £89.99 at Amazon UK You don't need any equipment or special tools to do a quick 10-minute walking workout, but I've found walking pads to be so worth it to get my steps in when I'm on a deadline and don't have time to leave the house. I have it set up in my living room and jump on whenever I have a moment throughout the day.

2. Time efficient

One of the most common excuses people give for not exercising is lack of time, but it is hard to argue that you don’t have time for a 10-minute walk.

“One of the simplest ways to reach 150 minutes a week is to break it into small, manageable blocks. For example, three 10-minute walks a day, five days a week, give you exactly that. You are not carving out large chunks of time. You are using small parts of your day more effectively,” says James. Each walk can have a different role, he suggests.

“For example, a morning walk can be slightly brisk to wake the body up. Walk tall, life throughout the chest, keep a light core engagement and let the arms swing naturally. A post-meal walk is slower and more relaxed. Keep the pace comfortable and let the body settle to support digestion and help avoid energy dips. When movement fits into your day like this, it becomes a habit rather than a task.”

I have found that a quick lap of the park before breakfast shifts the tone of the whole day. It gives me a chance to wake up gradually and plan for the day. And when work feels intense, or my legs begin to ache, stepping outside for 10 minutes leaves me feeling revived and more focused than trying to push on through the stiffness or brain fog.

3. Improves physical health

Walking might be low impact, but it delivers plenty of benefits. “Even in short bursts, walking supports cardiovascular health and helps regulate blood sugar levels, particularly if done after meals. It can aid weight management when done consistently and strengthen muscles in the legs and core. Over time, these short walks can also improve stamina and overall fitness without placing excessive stress on the body," says fitness coach Federica Gianni.

But I've felt the physical benefits of my short walks in my body already. I spend hours hunched over a laptop, and if I don’t move enough during the day, my back and neck feel stiff, and my knees become painful. Going for a walk, even a short one, eases your body in the moment so you return feeling physically improved.

I find this has a knock-on, cumulative effect because the better you feel, the more likely you are to make better decisions elsewhere in your life, from eating better to going to bed earlier.

“A 10-minute walk improves circulation and supports joint health by gently taking the hips, knees, and spine through a natural range of motion. For anyone dealing with stiffness in the lower back or tightness from sitting, this is exactly what the body needs,” says James.

4. High-quality workout

If you are going to spend 10 minutes exercising, then you want to make it count and a focused 10-minute walk offers the perfect opportunity to tune into your posture, alignment and technique. It is something that’s often overlooked on longer, more distracted walks.

“Ten minutes is enough time to create meaningful physical change, particularly when the quality of your walking is right,” says Joanna Hall, MSc Sport Science and founder of the WalkActive Method.

“Walking with poor posture, collapsed alignment or inefficient gait can limit results and increase strain on the feet, knees, hips and lower back. A focused 10-minute walk allows you to concentrate on improving posture, mobilising tight hips and ankles, activating the glutes and core, enhancing stride efficiency and reducing unnecessary joint loading. This helps improve the way your whole body functions, not just during walking, but in daily life.”

She's right. I find these shorter walks allow you to become more purposeful, not only in how you feel and move physically, but what you want from the walk as well, to get your heart rate up or to relax the mind, for example. It is about being more mindful in your approach and using it as an opportunity to tune into how your body feels and moves.

Hoka Bondi 9 Women's Running Shoes - Ss26 £143.99 at SportsShoes A pair of good walking shoes is an essential, even if you're only going for 10 minutes a day, to reap those benefits for posture and joint stability. While there are plenty out there that will be suitable, depending on the terrain you're walking on, the Hoka Bondi 9 are a favourite of woman&home's digital health editor, Grace Walsh. She says: "These shoes are truly among the most comfortable I've worn walking on pavements, treadmills, or light trail terrain. They maximise comfort and stability with a thick sole to ease impact on the knees, hips, and lower back."

5. Powerful mental reset

The benefits of 10-minute walks aren’t just physical. They can also act as a reset button for your mind. “It helps lower cortisol levels and gives your nervous system a break, especially if you have been on screens or consistently switched on,” says James.

“Even a brief walk can leave you feeling clearer, calmer and more focused when you return. There is a strong connection between movement and mood, and walking taps into that quickly. For many people, it becomes a form of moving meditation. No pressure, no performance, just simple movement and breathing.”

There's also real emotional value in protecting some time for ourselves, especially as women. "Too many people wait until every job is done before they allow themselves to move, but by then they are often mentally depleted, resentful and more likely to skip it altogether. Being protective, or territorial, of your walking time can help improve productivity, sharpen focus and create emotional breathing space,” says Joanna.

In a world that constantly demands our attention, these short pockets of movement offer a chance to pause, and there is nothing more powerful than that.

Even 10 minutes of walking has health benefits. (Image credit: Susan Griffin / Future)

10-minute walking workouts to try

1. The Intervals Workout

“A simple interval walking workout is a great way to increase intensity in a short space of time,” says Frederica. “This approach helps elevate your heart rate, improve cardiovascular fitness and burns more energy than walking at a steady pace.”

Here's one to try:

Minutes 1 to 2: Walk at a comfortable pace to warm up.

1-minute brisk walking (talking becomes harder, typically 3 to 4.5 miles per hour or 4.8 to 7.2 km/h in speed)

1-minute slower recovery pace

Repeat the brisk/recovery intervals 3 to 4 times.

Finish with a 1-minute cool-down.

2. The Fat Burning Workout

“This workout keeps your pace elevated and steady, helping you stay in a moderate-intensity zone that supports fat burning and cardiovascular fitness,” says Frederica.

“Focus on posture, keep your chest lifted, shoulders relaxed, and core gently engaged. Adding purposeful arm movement not only increases intensity but also helps activate your upper body.”

Here's how to do it:

Minute 1-2: Gentle walk to warm up, gradually increasing your pace.

Gentle walk to warm up, gradually increasing your pace. Minute 3-4: Brisk walk (you should feel slightly breathless but still able to talk)

Brisk walk (you should feel slightly breathless but still able to talk) Minute 5: Power walk- increase your speed and pump your arms with intention.

Power walk- increase your speed and pump your arms with intention. Minute 6: Return to a brisk but controlled pace.

Return to a brisk but controlled pace. Minute 7: Power walk again- focus on longer strides and strong arm movement.

Power walk again- focus on longer strides and strong arm movement. Minute 8: Brisk walk recovery

Brisk walk recovery Minute 9: Final power push- your fastest pace of the session

Final power push- your fastest pace of the session Minute 10: Slow walk to cool down.

Fitbit Charge 6 Activity Tracker With 6-Month Premium Membership £139 at Amazon UK A fitness tracker, like one of the best Fitbits, can keep an eye on the time, pace, and distance of your workout. If you're walking intervals or trying to keep a certain pace, a watch like the Fitbit Charge 6 can be really helpful - and often under £100 in the sale.

3. The Mindful Workout

“For me, this is less about fitness and more about how you finish your day. Most people carry stress from morning to night without ever properly switching off. This is your opportunity to reset, clear your head, and bring your body back down. It is simple, but it has a powerful effect on your mental health and how you sleep,” says James.

Here's how to do it:

Minute 1 to 2: Start with a slow, easy walk. Let your shoulders drop, loosen your arms, and just settle into it. No rushing.

Start with a slow, easy walk. Let your shoulders drop, loosen your arms, and just settle into it. No rushing. Minute 3 to 4: Bring your attention to your breathing. In through your nose, out through your mouth. Breathing is essential here. It is what starts to calm your system down.

Bring your attention to your breathing. In through your nose, out through your mouth. Breathing is essential here. It is what starts to calm your system down. Minute 5 to 6: Lift your gaze. Look up at the sky, the light, the space around you. Take it in. This helps you come out of your head and feel more grounded in your surroundings.

Lift your gaze. Look up at the sky, the light, the space around you. Take it in. This helps you come out of your head and feel more grounded in your surroundings. Minute 7: Pause for a moment. Open your arms out wide, take a deep breath, and gently stretch through your chest and upper body.

Pause for a moment. Open your arms out wide, take a deep breath, and gently stretch through your chest and upper body. Minute 8: March lightly on the spot for 20 to 30 seconds, then walk again. Keep it relaxed, just enough to bring a bit of movement into the body.

March lightly on the spot for 20 to 30 seconds, then walk again. Keep it relaxed, just enough to bring a bit of movement into the body. Minute 9: As you walk, check in with your body. If you feel tension in your neck, shoulders, or lower back, consciously let it go as you move.

As you walk, check in with your body. If you feel tension in your neck, shoulders, or lower back, consciously let it go as you move. Minute 10: Slow right down and take a moment for yourself. Almost treat it like a small win. You have done something positive for your body and your mind. Take a deep breath, look up, and just appreciate that you showed up and did it.

Are 10 minute walking workouts enough?

In an ideal world, we’d include a mix of movement in our weekly routine, whether that is resistance training, cycling, swimming or tennis, but that is not always doable. A short walk is. “Long-term health benefits don’t come from the occasional heroic workout. They come from movement habits that you can maintain. 10 minutes removes the ‘all or nothing’ mindset that stops so many people from starting,” says Joanna.

“They are achievable, flexible and easy to repeat, which helps you build a routine that fits into your life.”

“The beauty of 10-minute walks is that they meet you where you are. Done consistently, they can build confidence, create routine, and lay the foundation for a more active lifestyle without overwhelm,” says Frederica.

Ultimately, the most effective workout isn’t necessarily the one that looks the most impressive. It’s the one you actually do, day in, day out. In that sense, 10-minute walking workouts are absolutely enough.