I took a walk every day after lunch - here's how it changed my health for the better after just 2 weeks

Want to avoid that 3 pm post-lunch dip? Stay away from the coffee - Health Writer Susan Griffin found walking after lunch every day had the same benefits for mind and body but without the jitters.

There's something that feels intrinsically indulgent about a post-lunch walk. Whether it's because I associate it with lazy weekends and decadent Sunday roasts or just because I'm used to getting 10,000 steps in at home on my walking pad rather than heading outdoors, I rarely allow myself the time for an early afternoon stroll.

Yet, as a keen hiker and health writer, I know the benefits of the fresh air and a little exercise. If we don't take regular breaks, it can have a knock-on effect far beyond the mid-afternoon slump. “Leisurely post-meal walks are linked with relaxation and enjoyment, not productivity,” says Dr Ravi Gill, a chartered psychologist.

“It is why many people think of lunch on a weekday as a quick refuelling break, not an opportunity for movement, and why we may feel guilty for taking time out. But a post-lunch walk offers several physiological and psychological benefits, including improved motivation, creativity, and mood," she says.

While I'm used to an early morning walk, I wanted to challenge myself to see the benefits of this leisurely early-afternoon stroll after speaking to Dr Gill and other doctors about the benefits of doing so, for both gastrointestinal health and mental wellbeing.

Walking after lunch benefits

1. It can boost productivity

I have typically treated mornings as a time to get things ticked off the to-do list, as if afternoons are a write-off. Or, if I am up against the clock, I try to plough on with work without taking a proper break but often find it hard to focus and find my flow.

“A post-lunch walk is like hitting refresh on your brain. It helps clear mental clutter, increase focus and efficiency and bring fresh energy, so you get more done,” says Dr Gill.

“Studies - including one by Stanford University - also suggest that walking boosts ‘divergent thinking’, which is key to creativity. Movement stimulates the brain, helping to generate new ideas and improve problem-solving skills. Even a short walk can lead to more fluid and original thoughts," she notes.

Making a conscious effort to walk after lunch, even if it was only a lap of my local park or a few minutes of walking yoga helped me find different angles when struggling with an article, or helped me think of new ideas to pitch when I felt completely uninspired. In that respect, these two weeks have been transformational.

2. Walking after lunch can help you feel physically better

Moving from the desk or sofa to the kitchen table and then back to sitting is not good for your circulation or joints, especially as you age. It's even worse if you have lunch at your desk - as I often used to when I worked in an office.

“Post-prandial walking, or walking after a meal, can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease as it helps improve blood circulation, reduce blood pressure, and lower cholesterol levels. Also, walking helps to break up sedentary behaviour, promoting better posture and reducing the risk of musculoskeletal discomfort,” says Abigail Green, senior health and wellbeing physiologist at Nuffield Health.

We can all appreciate the benefits of going for a post-lunch walk. It's just remembering to do so, but maintaining the habit becomes easier when you experience the immediate effects. For example, I didn’t need to ‘unclick’ my knees or unfurl my back at the end of the day, as I normally would after hours of sitting at my desk. I felt generally more alert too and had the energy to make teatime gym classes, whereas I’d normally feel the urge to flop on the sofa.

"These two weeks have been transformational."

3. It improves your mood

You might start the day off feeling relatively content, but between family demands, work life, and general admin, it's easy to feel bogged down and stressed by midday. Trust me, I know the feeling well but I found that walking after lunch, as simple as it might be, can provide a new perspective.

“Walking, especially outdoors, boosts endorphins and serotonin, which help you improve your mood. The movement increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain, waking you up and shaking off post-lunch grogginess. Plus, exposure to natural light and fresh air can reduce cortisol (the stress hormone), leaving you feel more relaxed and positive,” says Dr Gill.

A walk might be the last thing you want to do (on more than one occasion I wasn’t in the mood), but I found this is the very time I needed a break. Even a short walk, less than 20 minutes, was enough to reframe my thoughts. I’d return feeling lighter and generally more positive in my outlook. That deadline and those demands might still have been looming, but they felt more manageable.

Dr Ravi Gill Social Links Navigation Chartered Psychologist Dr Ravi Gill is a health psychologist and have been working in occupational health for the last seven years as well as working within the mental health space for over 15.

4. It can help boost your metabolism

There is a growing understanding of the role of metabolism. In fact, Holland&Barrett predicted the subject matter will be a talking point in 2025 as people understand its impact on energy levels, mood, and hormone production even more.

“I’m absolutely passionate about post-lunch walks - they’re like a magic pill for your metabolism,” says Rosie Millen, a mental health nutritionist who works with Verve. “That gentle movement after eating triggers something called non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT), which helps to optimise your blood sugar response to the meal. So your insulin sensitivity is increased, meaning insulin will transport glucose out of the bloodstream and into the cells.”

“And by going for a lunchtime walk, you’ll get to boost your metabolism for a few hours after you walk,” adds Liam Grimley, a PT, sports scientist and co-founder of the 432 Fitness Platform.

I didn’t track my metabolism during these two weeks, so I can only go on how I have felt. I've undoubtedly felt less sluggish and more energised, and therefore would presume my lunchtime walks positively impacted my metabolism. It's a feeling I hope continues.

Come rain or shine, Susan Griffin took a walk after lunch every day for two weeks. (Image credit: Susan Griffin)

5. It aids weight loss

Walking for weight loss is a simple way to burn calories, but there is a difference between knowing something in theory and actually putting it into action. Incorporating a walk once you have had your lunch is an effective way to get those steps in and burn extra calories walking.

“Walking after lunch may support weight management by promoting energy expenditure. A study in Obesity (2016) found light physical activity like walking after eating can increase post-meal energy expenditure, which can help prevent weight gain over time, particularly when combined with other healthy lifestyle habits,” says Green. To reap the benefits, you'll need to go walking for 30 minutes a day at least.

Having embraced this two-week challenge following a week’s holiday, I've already lost the extra pounds I’d acquired. I like to reach 10k steps daily if I can, but don’t always manage it. Lunchtime walks have made that goal undoubtedly easier to achieve and I'm keen to combine them with my morning walks moving forward.

Abigail Green Social Links Navigation Senior Physiologist Abigail Green is a senior physiologist at Nuffield Health. Her role involves delivering health assessments and encouraging behaviour change to improve people's health and wellbeing. She graduated as a Nutritionist before starting work with Nuffield Health as a physiologist.

6. It helps with sleep

I've had a tricky relationship with sleep over the years, but there is no doubt the more you move during the day, the more likely you will feel ready for slumber come bedtime - and your lunchtime habits have a part to play if you're looking to sleep better.

“I am honestly fascinated by how our lunch choices create this amazing ripple effect throughout our entire day,” says Millen. “What you eat at lunch doesn't just affect your afternoon energy, it influences everything from your hormones to your sleep quality."

"When you eat a nutrient-dense lunch with the right balance of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs, you're actually helping to regulate neurotransmitters that affect both mood and sleep. For instance, tryptophan-rich foods like turkey, eggs, and salmon get converted into serotonin, which later becomes melatonin, your sleep hormone. Plus, exposure to natural daylight helps regulate your circadian rhythm by influencing cortisol patterns, which affects your melatonin production later for sleep.”

I've sleeping well these past two weeks, nodding off quickly and staying asleep. I would never contribute this change to any one thing, but I believe in the impact of accumulative factors. By going for lunchtime walks, I have felt more content during the day, and I have moved more than I might normally, and that has helped my sleep most definitely.

7. It can help your digestion

One of the most recognisable benefits of a post-lunch walk is the fact it aids digestion.“Light walking after eating can help stimulate the digestive system by encouraging the movement of food through the stomach and intestines, potentially reducing symptoms of bloating and indigestion,” says Green.

I am as guilty as anyone as opting for a quick cheese sarnie or leftover pasta for lunch that I will wolf down before retreating back to the laptop. But this two-week challenge has not only made me rethink how much I (don’t) move at lunchtime, but also what I eat. So I am trying to make more informed lunch choices these days and planning accordingly when I do the weekly food shop.

"There is absolutely no reason to feel bloated after lunch,” notes Rosie Millen, a mental health nutritionist and Verve nutrition ambassador.

“The key is choosing foods that nourish rather than burden your digestive system. I love creating what I call 'power plates' starting with a base of dark leafy greens (packed with minerals), adding a palm-sized portion of lean protein (essential for sustained energy), and including healthy fats like avocado or olive oil (crucial for nutrient absorption), such as grilled chicken with quinoa and roasted vegetables (amazing for sustained energy), mixed salad with salmon, walnuts, and olive oil dressing (hello, omega-3s) and turkey and avocado wrap with rainbow vegetables (fantastic for brain power).”

Rosie Millen Social Links Navigation Mental Health Nutritionist Rosie Millen s a mental health nutritionist and Verve nutrition ambassador and has authored Burnout’s a B*tch: A 6-week recipe and lifestyle plan to reset your energy.

How long after eating should I wait to walk?

There aren’t any specific rules about how long you should leave it after lunch before you go for a walk, but research has suggested that walking just after a meal is more conducive to weight loss. “It’s not like swimming, you can safely walk after exercise and reap the powerful benefits,” says Grimley. “I would recommend you keep your walk light and relaxed, so low intensity rather than vigorous. If you are pumping your arms and making it feel like a workout, it'll be detrimental. You don’t want to give yourself indigestion.”

As for when you should take lunch, follow your body’s lead. “The science of circadian biology is mind-blowing. Your body has this incredible internal rhythm already, and the ideal lunch window of 12:30 to 1:30 pm aligns perfectly with it,” says Millen.

How long should I walk for after lunch?

“There’s a body of research showing that 15 minutes is sufficient to achieve most of the benefits. It is relative to fitness level though. If you consider yourself very unfit, then you may want to work up to 15 minutes and see how things go. Do what you can do whilst keeping it light and easy,” says Grimley.

Research from Griffith University shows that even an extra 11 minutes of walking every day can make a difference and boost longevity.

My shortest walk was about 15 minutes, but I typically found that once I was out, I walked for longer. I soon realised how much I was enjoying the sensation of being outside in my walking shoes, and what had seemed so intense beforehand seemed to dissipate.

Liam Grimley Social Links Navigation PT and Sports Scientist Liam Grimley is a PT, sports scientist and co-founder of the 432 Fitness Platform. At 43, he has over 20 years in health and fitness industry. He is a Qualified PT and BSc (Honours) degree in Sport Rehabilitation and Sport Science, as well as doing further studies in nutrition and fascial treatment.

Tips to help shift your mindset

I would say the issue for most people, including myself, is finding the willpower to head out in the first place because it's too easy to make excuses. Here are some of the Dr Gill's tips to help shift your mindset: