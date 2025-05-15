'My soul sings with the freedom' - 5 women reveal how hiking changed their lives and mental health for the better

As the sun shines and the days get longer in the summer, walking outdoors becomes more appealing. But going for a stroll isn't just an easy way to exercise, it can be transformative for mind and body.

We know that pulling on our favourite walking shoes and heading out, whether for a quick early morning walk or a full weekend of hiking, is good for our bodies. "It's a low-impact activity that improves cardiovascular health, enhances lung capacity, and strengthens muscles," says Dr Suzanne Hackenmiller, the chief medical advisor at AllTrails. But it's also hugely beneficial for the brain and nervous system. "Research shows that within just the first five minutes of being outside, we experience measurable improvements in mood. Regular walking also reduces cortisol levels, alleviates stress , and increases the production of serotonin and dopamine, which help boost mood and focus."

I've experienced the benefits of hiking first-hand, and so have the women I spoke to in different ways, from treading the trails to help ease grief to finding confidence again in the great outdoors.

“Hiking feels like hitting the reset button”

KATE GALLOWAY, 44, NORFOLK

(Image credit: Kate Galloway)

Kate Galloway’s job in social care was always stressful, but the impact of the pandemic proved a tipping point. Emboldened by the freedom she felt when walking, Galloway decided to leave the rat race and become a full-time author.

“When I was young, I spent so much time outdoors, adventuring with my brother and cousins and making up escapades like we were our own Famous Five. But as I got older, life got in the way and it felt like I didn’t have the time or energy to prioritise walking anymore,” says Kate, who lives in Norfolk with her daughter and cats.

“I was a single mum working in Social Care as a consultant Occupational Therapist, which was incredibly intense. Sitting at a desk for hours every day drained me mentally and physically, so I decided to take a walk at lunchtime, the only part of the day I could carve out for myself. It was a small step, but it made such a difference. Gradually, those short walks became a habit I looked forward to and in time, the act of walking turned into something more. It was a way to process stress, breathe, and think clearly. It changed everything for me,” she says.

“I had spent years buried in work, but walking gave me the perspective to realise how burnt out I had become. I needed to make a big change, or I would stay in this cycle of work and sleep forever.”

A keen writer since childhood, Kate had been juggling the demands of her day job with a burgeoning career as an author (her first two novels were published during lockdown). But bolstered by feeling “physically and mentally stronger” through walking, in July 2024, she left her job to focus on writing full-time.

Her third book, Wild Swimming, fittingly about hiking in the Scottish Highlands, is available now.

“Writing and walking have now become inseparable. It gives my subconscious the space it needs to wrangle storylines and overcome writer’s block, and a chance to get my blood flowing and muscles working, which is important as writing is a sedentary way of life. I always come back feeling more energised, as though I’ve hit a reset button. It's why I try to walk even just for 30 minutes every day, and to go on longer hikes in the countryside at least a couple of times a month,” she says.

“I would say little and often is the best way to start walking. The hardest part can be getting out the door, especially when the weather is miserable, but once you do, you’ll feel better. Everyone has their own reasons for walking - give yourself the chance to discover yours.”

“Hiking has changed my outlook on what I can achieve”

ASHA KORSA-ACQUAH, 52, HERTFORDSHIRE

(Image credit: Asha Korsa-Acquah)

Despite being tentative about hiking, Asha Korsa-Acquah was determined to overhaul her lifestyle following health complications. She joined her first group hike in her 50s and hasn’t looked back.

“I have to admit that hiking, walking, and general exercise were not in my daily routine. I thought I never had time to exercise, but on turning 50, I decided I needed to change my lifestyle,” says Asha, a mum of three who has undergone a kidney transplant in the past.

Her first foray into group hiking began a year ago. Despite initial reservations, she was encouraged by a friend, also a qualified mountain leader, to join a group hike in Epping Forest. This was hosted by Merrell Hiking Club, which aims to inform and inspire female hikers through regular group events.

“A month later, I took on the challenge to climb up Snowdon, which has been my proudest achievement. I never thought I would be able to do this, but with the help of my friends and some family climbing with me, I managed to get to the summit. It was an amazing feeling, and it has changed my outlook on what I can achieve,” she says.

“I needed to lose some weight and change my body shape, and hiking has definitely done this for me. I have lost two stone and become much stronger. I have never had muscles in my legs like I do now. And I challenge myself more these days. whereas I would always convince myself I could not do certain things. As well as Snowdon, I completed a 26-mile walk across London through the night. It was tough, but I did it with some great friends who helped me along the way to the finish line.”

“Group hiking has undoubtedly boosted my confidence and I have become more social, too,” she adds. “These days, I hike at least once a week, completing approximately 5 to 9 miles on average. It is something I look forward to on a Saturday. We start at 7 am, and though I generally never want to wake up and I feel tired, I thoroughly enjoy my hike once I'm there. And with hiking, you feel motivated and energetic afterwards. I have travelled to so many different places in the UK to hike, and this year, I plan to venture out more.”

“Trekking in the Himalayas was a spiritual experience”

STACEY KIRKPATRICK, 46, BOLTON

(Image credit: Stacey Kirkpatrick)

The chance to trek to Everest Base Camp motivated Stacey Kirkpatrick to feel the fittest she ever has, but the life-changing hike enriched her mind and soul as well.

“I've always kept myself fit and I've tried many different activities over the years, including running, swimming, cycling and walking. But I settled on hiking more recently as I find it's something I can do with my family and friends, and with a busy life. It's a great way to escape for a few hours,” says Stacey, the head of income and engagement at Reuben’s Retreat, a charity that supports families of children living with medical complexities and those who have experienced child loss.

“In 2015, I climbed Kilimanjaro [the highest point in Africa] in memory of my mum, and I loved it. The sense of personal achievement I gained and the funds raised for charity changed my perspective on life. I said there and then I wanted to do another big challenge that would impact others."

When Reuben’s Retreat suggested a fundraising trek to Everest Base Camp, Kirkpatrick was one of the first to sign up. “I had been waiting for an opportunity to take part in something that would give me the chance to give back to a cause, and by supporting a smaller charity, it meant I could see the difference I was making to families navigating tough times first-hand,” she says.

“About six months before departure, I joined the gym and trained three or four times a week and walked most weekends. Then, about three months before departure, I started to take on some big hills, such as Snowdon, as part of a tough training regime. I was determined to enjoy the trek and get the most out of it so fitness was a priority.”

By the time the trek took place in March 2023, she was feeling better than she ever had.

The trek itself was a huge success, with all 22 adventurers making it to base camp safely. Collectively, they raised £125k for the charity. “Trekking in the Himalayas was a very spiritual experience and changed my perspective on life. Standing at the iconic rock after eight days of trekking taught me that anything is possible, and with hard work and determination, you can do anything.”

Almost two years on from the life-changing trek, Kirkpatrick continues to hike as often as possible in and around the north of England. “It is an amazing way to keep fit and enhance your lifestyle. The great outdoors has so much to offer, and hiking has given me a great network of friends with a shared interest. It's why I would highly recommend joining some groups or getting together with friends and family to hike.”

“When I'm out in the hills and my soul sings with the freedom”

KATE GILLIVER, 59, CARDIFF

(Image credit: Kate Gilliver)

A keen hiker since her teenage years, Professor Kate Gilliver became a Mountain Rescue volunteer in her spare time after an accident in the Scottish Highlands. The role has transformed her personally and professionally.

“I did a lot of walking on Dartmoor in my late teens and was a volunteer helper at an outdoor centre run by Dorset County Council for youth groups. After I left home, I concentrated on studying and developing my career. It wasn't until I was in my early 40s that I got back into hillwalking,” says Kate, a Professor of Ancient History at the School of History, Archaeology & Religion at Cardiff University.

“I got into Mountain Rescue after having an accident in 2007 in the Cairngorms, where I suffered head and facial injuries. I wanted to give something back, and first volunteered as a 'Dogsbody,' helping to train Search and Rescue Dogs. Then, in 2011, I started training with Central Beacons MRT in the Brecon Beacons.”

Gilliver is now a Party Leader, leading team members on operations, and a Search Manager, training one night each week and one Sunday a month. “The callouts are entirely voluntary, and you attend them when you can, but I'm very happy being wet, muddy, hungry and tired. When you know you've helped save someone's life, there’s no better feeling.”

It's important to Gilliver that she continues to go hillwalking for personal enjoyment, not just for MR. “Hillwalking is transformative for my mental health. I can feel the stress of work lifting from me when I'm out in the hills and my soul sings with the freedom, even when I'm being blasted by hail or high winds. And as I spend a lot of time at work sitting at a desk, the physical benefits of hillwalking are equally important - keeping fit and carrying a heavy rucksack all help to maintain health and keep the blood pressure lower.”

Her role in Mountain Rescue and hillwalking have been transformative professionally, too. “Away from my safe lecture theatre, I've soloed winter Munros, navigated safely through horrendous conditions and found new confidence in myself and my abilities. I've developed leadership skills and decision-making, which have helped me move more effectively into senior leadership roles at work.”

Of course, there are many ways you can volunteer in the outdoors, from Mountain Rescue to National Parks, but whichever route you take, you won’t regret it. “Volunteering is incredibly rewarding. You meet such a diverse range of people, reap the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors and get to give something back. I didn't think becoming an active member of a Mountain Rescue Team was for a 40-something woman, but goodness, how wrong I was. So, go for it!”

“Walking gives me the space to grieve”

Tracey (right) with wife Angela. (Image credit: Tracey Howe)

TRACEY HOWE, 61, GLASGOW

Following the death of her wife, Tracey Howe has embarked on an epic challenge to walk around the coast of mainland Britain to challenge herself, come to terms with life without her partner, and raise funds for cancer charities.

“My wife Angela died from cancer in September 2023, aged 58. It was our retirement plan to buy a motorhome and drive around Britain, visiting all the places we loved and had planned to go. Unfortunately, Angela didn’t manage to do this, so I decided to walk 5000 miles in 365 days around the coast of Britain and raise funds for cancer charities. That’s 20 miles a day, six days a week,” says Tracey.

“I started from the Beatson Cancer Hospital in Glasgow on November 1 2024, and am due to return there on Halloween 2025. I’m walking anticlockwise and have walked 650 miles so far [she is in North Wales at the time of sharing her story].”

Howe and Angela loved walking and completed several long-distance paths together, including Hadrian’s Wall, Wainwright's Coast to Coast, and the West Highland Way.

“But when Angela died, I lost all confidence. I found myself sinking into depression. I had to make myself go outdoors and walk our dog, and found this helped. Walking is kind of meditative. Its repetitive movements were calming, so I gradually increased the distance.

“Now, as I continue to walk on this trek, certain things and places trigger me to reflect on my past experiences with Angela and our sons and family. Sometimes this makes me happy, and other times it makes me sad, and other times it makes me angry at the cancer and the injustice. But anger and sadness are part of the grieving process, and walking gives me the space and time to do this. It’s like a pilgrimage of sorts. It’s allowing me to come to terms with being just myself and not part of a couple anymore. It is an opportunity for me to find my inner strength, my extremes and the core of my very being and discover the power of nature and the environment.”

For anyone looking to take up hiking, “just get started”, she says. “Build up gradually in distance and terrain, pay attention to your surroundings, become at one with nature and yourself and try walking with others. Britain is beautiful in all weathers, so make it a regular part of your life.”