Sarah Ferguson staying in £2,000 per night chalet - and she's 'in no rush to leave'

She hasn’t been seen in public since September last year due to the fallout from the Epstein scandal. But it was probably only a matter of time before Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York was finally found.

A daily newspaper tracked her down to the Austrian Alps, where she’s apparently been hiding out in a £2,000-a-night chalet.

She is staying near one of her favourite wellness retreats - the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort in the spa town of Altaussee - and has been there since February.

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She’s said to be in no rush to leave, despite her location being rumbled.

Friends say she is burying her head in the sand, after US lawmakers allegedly asked Fergie to testify to Congress following releases from the Epstein files about her close ties to the US financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

It’s claimed she has yet to respond, and there is no legal mechanism in place to force her to testify.

What future is there for her?

Sarah was stripped of her courtesy royal title when her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was 'de-Princed' last year, and six companies linked to the former duchess, including the Sarah’s Trust charity, have also since been closed.

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The newspaper report said she’d checked into Room 101 under her former royal title and rarely leaves the Alpine chalet.

It’s thought that she’s hidden herself away to protect her children and grandchildren.

I have to admit that, despite her appalling lack of judgement, craven need for money and crawling friendship with Epstein, I do feel a tiny bit sorry for her.

She adores her family, will be devastated not to see them and Princesses Eugenie - who is pregnant with her third child - and Beatrice are said to be in close contact with their ‘Mumsy’.

What future is there for her?

I doubt that she’s paying for the luxury accommodation herself (the resort charges a dizzying £2,530 for its seven-day wellness treatment protocol) and must be bored out of her mind.

Sure, the views are lovely but she isn’t even going out for bracing walks in the stunning mountain and lakeside scenery.

There’s all sorts of talk of her being inundated with book and TV interview offers - one of which was even thought to be worth £1.3m - to tell her side of the story.

Then again… maybe she should just stay quiet.