William and Kate left 'horrified' by Harry and Meghan's latest tour, sources tell Emily Andrews

Looking solemn and reflective, Kate Middleton laid a wreath to honour Australia’s war dead on 25 April. In another sign of how much trust the King places in her and how she is stepping up as a senior royal, he asked her to represent the Royal Family for this year’s Anzac Day commemorations.

During a moving ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, the Princess of Wales laid a wreath to remember all those from Australia and New Zealand who served and died in military operations.

It is a national holiday and day of remembrance in both countries (similar to our Remembrance Sunday), and Kate later attended a service of commemoration at Westminster Abbey. What a difference to Meghan Markle, who had visited Australia just a week before…

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'Catherine is all about duty... never about herself'

There she was accused of 'cashing in' on her royal title, using visits to a children’s hospital and Bondi Beach as PR capital to boost a new fashion venture.

Although Meghan is not a working royal, she and Harry acted as though they were on a non-royal ‘royal tour’ of Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra - where, let’s not forget, Charles is the King and head of their Armed Forces.

A royal source said, "The Princess of Wales quietly showed everyone how it was done last weekend. Dignified, respectful and showing up to honour all the military of Australia and New Zealand. It’s a fitting riposte to the Duchess of Sussex.

"She is arguably only as famous as she is because of her title gained from marrying into the Royal Family. And she is using it to profit personally. Catherine is revered because she is all about public service and duty, never about herself."

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Royals left 'horrified'

Indeed, I’m told that the Prince and Princess of Wales were quietly ‘horrified’ about Meghan ‘selling’ the outfit that she wore to meet survivors and emergency responders of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack.

She appeared moved to tears while hugging and meeting those who had survived the Hanukkah event last December where 15 people were killed and 40 injured.

But she attracted huge criticism when, shortly afterward, her £1,480 ‘beach chic’ look of striped shirt and white trousers was posted on a fashion website where she is paid a percentage from sales.

Prince Harry and lifeguards were also in the picture - which was later changed to one of just Meghan next to a car, wearing the same outfit. But the damage was done.

For royal women, the rules are different

Meghan’s page on fashion platform OneOff, where she is billed as 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex', features dozens of pictures of her in recent months, many pointedly showing her hand-in-hand with the late Queen’s grandson (still fifth in line to the throne), all with links to buy her outfits.

Every time someone buys an item, the website receives a 10 to 25% cut - which is then split with Meghan.

It’s also highly likely that the duchess would have got much of her Australia wardrobe for free, as this is standard practice with fashion influencers. They are ‘gifted’ free outfits in return for featuring them on their social media platforms.

But for royal women, the rules are different.

The fundamental principle is that no gifts (ranging from clothes, jewellery and handbags to even cuddly toys or kitchen equipment) should be accepted that would, or would appear to, place the royal under any obligation to the donor - for example, receiving free clothes with the expectation that they be worn to a public event and thus give the designer publicity.

In the past, the Princess of Wales has bought clothes online, borrowed clothes from favoured designers (via her stylists and PAs) or paid cost price to have clothes made for her. She doesn’t receive ‘freebies’, although a company could get round the rules by, say, sending her a handbag as a Christmas or birthday gift.

And obviously she doesn’t get paid when the ‘Kate effect’ means her outfits then sell out.

Alarm bells ringing at the Palace

Royal expert Richard Palmer said the sale of Meghan’s Bondi outfit online reflected badly on the Sussexes. "This is perhaps the starkest example yet of Harry and Meghan’s efforts to commercialise their royal brand," he said.

"I think this will have alarm bells ringing at the Palace. They can say it’s nothing to do with the institution because Harry and Meghan aren’t publicly funded members of it - but they are the King’s son and daughter-in-law and any suggestion of cashing in on royal status reflects badly on the monarchy."

But Kate quietly reminds Meghan how it should be done, arguably the biggest call-out someone could ask for…

This feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.