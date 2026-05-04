I tried the 7-7-7 kettlebell workout from home and saved over 3 hours this week in exercise time

When you're trying to stick to an exercise routine, there's truly nothing more frustrating than running out of time, so when I saw that the 7-7-7 kettlebell workout takes just 30 minutes, I wanted to try it.

I've been a health editor for almost five years at woman&home and a fitness instructor for two, so I understand that work, family commitments, and daily life can make it difficult to find time to exercise. Long ago, I learned that having a set of kettlebells at home was a sure-fire way to avoid the problem. On busy weeks when I can't get to the gym (even for my time-efficient workout), I pull them out from under the stairs.

Compared to dumbbells or resistance bands, I find I can do more full-body exercises with them, so I can always do some exercise, whatever the time constraints. Abby McLachlan, a certified personal trainer and founder of East of Eden, says that the kettlebell's "offset weight challenges stability, coordination, and strength all at once", which makes them a great option.

What is the 7-7-7 kettlebell workout?

The 7-7-7 workout involves doing seven exercises for seven repetitions, for seven rounds, with a rest of up to one minute between the rounds. It might sound like a lot - I certainly raised my eyebrows when I first read it - but it's done in just 30 minutes.

The exercises in the 7-7-7 workout are:

Single-arm kettlebell swings (both sides)

Goblet squat

Single-arm snatch (both sides)

Lunges (both sides)

Single-arm rows (both sides)

Single-arm overhead press (both sides)

Windmills (both sides)

First things first, before picking up your weights, I'd recommend doing a warm-up. Immediately, I noticed that this workout includes quite a few exercises that move joints (like your shoulder) through a full range of motion. If you're not properly warmed up with mobility exercises and stretches, this could lead to injury.

If in doubt, always speak to a certified personal trainer - and if you're completely new to exercise, consult your doctor before taking on a new routine.

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I did the 7-7-7 kettlebell workout at least once per week for a month. By the time I got to the end, I found the single-arm exercises got quite tedious. They are great for improving your stability and balance, but I found I could save even more time while still reaping strength benefits by doing them with a kettlebell in each hand. For example, I did a regular shoulder press with two kettlebells, pushing them up simultaneously.

Overall, this is easily one of the most efficient and time-saving workouts I've done. You'll need at least two kettlebells. I used one for upper-body movements (4kg) and one for full-body and lower-body movements (8kg). As the exercises use most muscles, I found I was sweating after about five minutes, and the morning after I first tried it, the slight ache in my shoulders told me I needed to do more upper-body lifting.

Amazon Basics Cast-Iron Kettlebell £20.53 at Amazon UK $19.85 at Amazon $40.73 at Amazon I've found the Amazon Basics kettlebells to be some of the best. While they don't have the protective rubber layer over the metal to protect your floors, they do have a wide handle that offers plenty of grip space. They also feel very durable and easy to handle, and they are cheaper than most. PROIRON PROIRON Neoprene Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell £15.99 at Amazon UK A neoprene coating can be friendlier on your floors and help to avoid rusting, which is very useful if you plan to use your weights outdoors. It also offers a fun pop of colour with each weight coming in a different colourway. These also have a wide handle and feel comfortable to use. Yaheetech 20kg Kettlebell Set £37.99 at Amazon UK Made from plastic rather than dense iron, these won't be the same quality as the kettlebells by ProIron or Amazon Basics, but they do come in a set of four for the same price. You'll want at least two kettlebells to do the 7-7-7 workout and this is a good way to save.

Benefits of the 7-7-7 kettlebell workout

1. Time efficient

I go to the gym three times a week. In total, it takes about two hours from beginning to end, including travel time, which is time I don't always have. I normally get up very early in the morning to do it, which isn't always possible (or wanted).

30 minutes three times a week in my back garden, post-banana but before my coffee, has saved me three hours a week.

2. It helps build all-round fitness

While a dumbbell workout at home is a great way to get stronger, the shape of kettlebells puts you slightly off balance when using one, forcing you to recruit muscles for balance, coordination, and stability, while building strength at the same time.

"Many kettlebell exercises also have a cardio element, so you build strength, power, and conditioning in one session," adds Abby.

I used two kettlebells for the workout, one weighing 8kg and the other 4kg. However, you should use a weight that you feel comfortable with. (Image credit: Grace Walsh / Future)

3. Builds full-body strength

It's rare to find a tool that can get so many muscles working at once, and you'll certainly be using them all in the 7-7-7 kettlebell workout. "Kettlebells encourage compound, flowing movements that engage the core, glutes, and upper body simultaneously," says Abby.

The goblet squats and lunges make up the glute and quadricep exercises; the presses and rows target the shoulders, arms, and back; and the swings and snatches force you to engage your core.

As this is a good form of strength training, you'll also be building bone density and muscle mass, which helps with longevity and warding off some impact of menopause on the body.

4. Cheaper than a gym membership

While a typical kettlebell might cost between £20 and £100, depending on the type you buy and the weight you choose, you'd only need to go without a gym membership for about two months to start seeing the investment return.

Health writer Susan Griffin swapped her gym membership for resistance bands earlier this month and saw similar benefits, saving £30 a month. While these home workout essentials are an upfront cost, they have real durability and last for years on end (especially dumbbells and kettlebells).

5. May aid weight loss

The key to losing weight is changing your exercise routine and diet together, but doing a workout that burns more calories than most will help.

As the 7-7-7 workout routine uses compound movements, it raises your heart rate, forcing the body to burn calories for fuel faster than workouts like yoga, Pilates, or even regular strength training would.

As it's a strength and conditioning workout at heart, you'll build muscle. With more muscle comes a faster metabolism, so you'll burn more calories when you're just going about your life - sitting, eating, sleeping, and so on.

Together, these can make losing weight a little bit easier as you get into a calorie deficit, which is where you burn more calories than you're eating every day.

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