7 of the best kettlebells for strength training at home, tried and tested by us

Having at least one of the best kettlebells in your weight collection can help to change up your fitness routine for the better if you prefer to work out from the comfort of your own home.

Kettlebells make an excellent addition to strength training workouts. Much like any other weight, they offer resistance that can help us to build muscle, improve our mobility, and maintain strength - but they are unique in a couple of ways. "Due to how they are constructed and how the weight is carried [under the ball] when performing kettlebell workouts, kettlebells have a unique impact on the body compared to dumbells and resistance bands," explains Lewis Paris, award-winning trainer and strength training specialist.

Testing each kettlebell out in a range of workouts for at least two weeks, I examined how each one handled the session and how easy it was to store when I was done, and delved deep into all you need to know to find the best kettlebells for your workouts, with help from certified experts.

The best kettlebells, tried and tested by us

Best overall 1. Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon RRP: From £17

Weight variation: 6kg to 20kg The Amazon Basics Cast Iron Kettlebell is an affordable and versatile option, whether you're new to kettlebell training or have been doing it for years. Available in a range of weights, from 6kg to 20kg, it's made from solid cast iron with a painted surface to boost durability and ensure you can work out comfortably with this bell for years to come. Thanks to the wide handle with textured painted coating, I found it easy to grip and noticed it didn't slip or move too much during use, even in sweatier workouts. The width and curve in the handle also allowed me to feel in control as I moved, more so than other kettlebells I tested, whether I was doing double-handed or single-handed exercises. Buy it if: you want an affordable way to add kettlebells to your workouts. Don’t buy it if: you are new to strength training as the smallest weight available is 6kg. Best soft kettlebell 2. Davina McCall Fitness Kettlebell View at Amazon RRP: £49

Best affordable 3. Everlast kettlebell RRP: £19.99 to £59.99

Weight variation: 4kg-12kg If you're looking for an affordable kettlebell, try Everlast's classic design. Available in a range of weights, from 4kg to 12kg in 2kg increments, this cast iron bell has a vinyl-coated base to absorb shock when dropped during workouts, which not only helps to protect my floors but also minimises noise during my workouts. Again, I really rated the wide handle with the Everlast kettlebells as they offered a comfortable grip, felt secure, and were easy to use when I was doing double-handed movements like kettlebell swings and goblet squats. However, I did feel a narrower handle would have been better for more comfortable and seamless single-handed exercises, like single-arm swings and presses, which is something the experts also informed me of. Overall, I enjoyed using this kettlebell during my home and yoga mat workouts. I like that I can build on my set with heavier weights from the same range when I'm ready to progress too. Best of all, these bells are affordable at retail price but are also currently on sale at Sports Direct. Buy it if: you want an affordable kettlebell with a range of weights available. Don't buy it if: you plan to do a lot of single-handed movements as the handle may be too wide.

Best premium 4. Ziva Performance Rubber Kettlebell RRP: £29.99 to £239.99

Weight variation: 4kg to 32kg If you're already training with kettlebells and ready to invest in quality equipment at a premium price tag, check out Ziva's range of Performance Rubber Kettlebells. You'll often find these bells in gyms worldwide, as they are high quality and very durable. If you do invest, you know you'll have them for years to come. Made from solid cast iron, Ziva kettlebells feature a nickel-coated handle and rubber finish on the base. They are long-lasting, easy-to-use and shock-absorbent. I found this pick of the best kettlebells comfortable to use and very versatile. Although the handle is wide and perfect for double-handed movements (think swings and goblet squats), it wasn't so wide that I felt uncomfortable or insecure when using it for single-handed exercises such as snatches or lunges. If you're committed to growing your kettlebell collection and ready to invest, you can find Ziva bells in a huge range of weights, from 4kg to 32kg. Buy it if: you already train with kettlebells and are ready to invest in high-quality equipment. Don't buy it if: you are new to strength training, on a budget, or unsure about working out with kettlebells.

Best adjustable 5. YANZHI Adjustable Kettlebell Weights RRP: £29.99

Weight variation: 5lbs to 12lbs (2.2kg to 5.4kg) "This is a kettlebell I used almost every day when I first started strength training," says Digital Health Editor Grace Walsh. "I didn't have a lot of storage space so an adjustable kettlebell was perfect for me. I found it easy to use, switching between the weight plates with just the press of a button. The YANZHI Adjustable Kettlebell Weight has an unexpected premium feel to it as well, which you wouldn't expect with the price tag." "My only gripe is that I had to stop using the weight when I progressed with my workouts. I'd still be using it today if you could add extra plates to the rack but you can't buy these separately and the design doesn't support it." However, it can be a great option for quick, lightweight bursts of exercise snacking through the day, as you're unlikely to work up much of a sweat. "If you are looking for something heavier for longer-term use, APEX has an adjustable kettlebell up to 50lbs on Amazon, which I've since bought for my home workouts." Buy it if: you have limited space for storing your kettlebells and don't need heavy weights Don't buy it if: you need a weight above 12lbs (5.4kg) or you have plenty of storage space as there are other, better options

Best over 10kg 6. KEFL Soft Kettlebell RRP: £14.99 to £34.99

Weight variation: 3kg to 12kg Looking for a heavier kettlebell? This is another favourite of our digital health editor. "I have three of these kettlebells in my collection and they are my absolute favourites. They come in pleasing blue and pink shades and the weight is made of iron sand rather than cast iron, with a PVC non-slip cover. This makes the bottom of the kettlebell completely soft - a savour for my wooden floors and anyone sitting on the floor below me." If you're new to strength training, the soft landing - relatively so, it's still a kettlebell after all - can help avoid any movement-related injuries. "I find them very easy to use either one- or two-handed as they have a wide grip. The only thing I'd say is that, much like other kettlebells, they tend to take up a fair amount of space." Buy it if: you want a heavier weight without the damage risk to your floors. Don't buy it if: you need an even heavier weight above 12kg

Best set in kg 7. Yaheetech 20kg Kettlebell Set 4pcs Picking up a set of kettlebells is the quickest way to introduce these weights into your routine. This set by Yaheetech, for sale on Amazon, is a great option. "I've had two of these for the past three years in my collection. They're affordable and easy to use with wide-set handles and a wide base," says Grace. "These kettlebells aren't as premium in quality as others I've tried like the KEFL Soft Kettlebell. Instead of the standard cast iron, they're made from hard plastic with a cement filling. While this doesn't make much of a difference when you're using them, they are a little bulkier than other options. I also don't feel they are as hard-wearing as alternative cast-iron options. However, for the price, these are not to be sniffed at."

Best set in lbs 8. Everlast 30lb Kettlebell Set RRP: £22.99

Weight variation: 5lbs to 15lbs (2.2kg to 6kg) Everlast's 30lb Kettlebell Set is perfect for those who are new to strength training and want a set of weights they can mix and match during their workouts. This set contains three cast iron bells weighed in pounds, rather than kilograms. It includes 5lbs, 10lbs and 15lbs, offering a total of 30lbs (13kg) in weight. The wide handle and textured plastic coating make these weights easy to lift and grip, and the flat base and matching stand protect my floors and make for easy storage in between workouts. I loved having a variety of weights available so that I could swap throughout my workout when I felt I needed to go heavier or lighter. This set is super affordable too, and is currently on sale for under £20. However, it's worth noting that the heaviest kettlebell at 15lbs is roughly around 7kg and therefore may not be suitable for those who are already strength training with dumbbells and want heavier weights to support their progression. Also, if you'd prefer to use weights in kg rather than lb, another set may be more suitable. Buy it if: you want a kettlebell set so you can mix and match your weights. Don't buy it if: you want to progress with heavier weights in your workouts or would prefer weights in kilograms.

How we tested the best kettlebells

We tested all the best kettlebells in this round-up while strength training. This included exercises, such as squats, kettlebell swings, weight arm rows and lunges. We rated our top picks based on the weights available, the type of kettlebell and its performance - three key factors to consider when shopping for kettlebells.

Weight: We tested a range of kettlebells of different weights to offer our top picks for beginners and experienced strength trainers alike. We also considered if the kettlebells we tested were available in a range of other weights so that you can build on your collection and challenge yourself with heavier bells over time.

We tested a range of kettlebells of different weights to offer our top picks for beginners and experienced strength trainers alike. We also considered if the kettlebells we tested were available in a range of other weights so that you can build on your collection and challenge yourself with heavier bells over time. Type: From standard kettlebells to kettlebell sets and cast-iron options with wide handles to competition designs with narrow handles, with so many different types of kettlebells and multiple materials out there, we tested a range to bring you this edit of the best. We looked at the types best suited for at-home workouts, the most comfortable and versatile types, how easy they were to store, and if the material could protect the floors.

From standard kettlebells to kettlebell sets and cast-iron options with wide handles to competition designs with narrow handles, with so many different types of kettlebells and multiple materials out there, we tested a range to bring you this edit of the best. We looked at the types best suited for at-home workouts, the most comfortable and versatile types, how easy they were to store, and if the material could protect the floors. Performance: A sturdy grip and easy-to-hold handle are essential to perform your exercises safely and without worrying that your kettlebell might slip as you sweat. We also considered whether it was possible to progress with the kettlebells we tested so that the product you invest in can grow with you as you become stronger and more confident in your kettlebell workouts and dumbbell workouts for beginners.

How to choose the best kettlebell for you

Consider the weight: If you're new to strength training, Danni Tabor, strength training specialist and co-founder of Lift Studio LDN, advises investing in smaller weights such as 4kg or 8kg kettlebells. If you're already a seasoned strength trainer and want to add kettlebells to your workouts, she recommends opting for two 6kg or 10kg kettlebells.

If you're new to strength training, Danni Tabor, strength training specialist and co-founder of Lift Studio LDN, advises investing in smaller weights such as 4kg or 8kg kettlebells. If you're already a seasoned strength trainer and want to add kettlebells to your workouts, she recommends opting for two 6kg or 10kg kettlebells. Look at different types: The best kettlebells come in different types, from cast iron options to competition designs. Cast iron options suit most people and are usually most popular for workouts at home as they have a handle wider than the bell itself, which is easy to grip and allows for more variety in movement. Competition designs have smaller handles, which are great for seamless one-armed movements. But they may be harder to grip, especially if you are unfamiliar with kettlebells.

The best kettlebells come in different types, from cast iron options to competition designs. Cast iron options suit most people and are usually most popular for workouts at home as they have a handle wider than the bell itself, which is easy to grip and allows for more variety in movement. Competition designs have smaller handles, which are great for seamless one-armed movements. But they may be harder to grip, especially if you are unfamiliar with kettlebells. Choose the best material for you: You'll also find kettlebells made from different materials. Consider if you want a kettlebell with a smooth enamel coating or a soft, rubbery anti-slip material, and if a textured handle will offer you a better grip. "Popular coatings include unfinished iron, rubber, powder coating and military-grade e-coating," explains Paris. "Typically, the coating will add longevity to your kettlebell. When considering a home gym set-up, consider outer sleeves, which make a decent option as these would add more protection to your floor and surroundings.".

What is the best kettlebell for a beginner?

If you’re doing strength training for beginners at home, our experts recommend opting for lower-weighted kettlebells to get started. As you progress and become stronger, you can increase the reps of each exercise to challenge yourself further or invest in heavier bells.

“For a beginner, I'd recommend a cast iron kettlebell due to its versatility (as it has a wider handle and can be used for a range of workouts)," explains Paris. "I'd typically start at around 4kg up to 12kg, and suggest doubling up the weight so you have a pair of the same weight and size to work with. Depending on the exercise, you can focus on using one kettlebell and then add in another or increase the weight of your bell incrementally to challenge yourself further."

Can you get fit using kettlebells?

Kettlebells will take you a long way in your fitness journey but a variety of equipment and workouts is always best. "Variety opens up your exercise selection which keeps things more interesting especially when you have been training for a while," Tabor tells us.

However, the great thing about strength training, whether with kettlebells, dumbbells, resistance bands, body weight or a mix, is that the possibilities are endless and you can progress and challenge yourself with small changes as you get stronger.

Tabor explains: "With a squat, as an example, you can add reps, increase sets, increase weight, slow down the tempo, use pauses at the bottom, perform split leg squats (single leg variation), or perform more reps in the same amount of time.” There are also many different types of squats you can choose from and switch between, depending on which muscles you want to target during your workout.

Ultimately, there is no right or wrong way to train. If you enjoy exclusively working out with kettlebells, you should embrace it. You are more likely to develop a sustainable workout routine if you enjoy the exercise you are doing. "It all comes down to your goals, time, accessibility and likes/dislikes regarding training and exercise," Paris adds. "With a good variety of weights among your kettlebell arsenal, you can get fit and strong just using your kettlebell."

