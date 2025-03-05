Apple Fitness+ review: I've been carrying the ultimate home workout app in my pocket for years without realising

I have used a lot of workout apps over the years – Sweat, Strava, Pliability – to help stay motivated and focused when it comes to staying active. But I need a fitness app to meet specific requirements, and up until a few months ago, I hadn't found one that suited me

I need workouts to have variety and structure to ensure I’m working my whole body each week, rather than just staying in the comfort zone of exercises I enjoy. I also need my best workout apps to plan each week so I don’t waste my exercise time deciding what to do. While many apps I’ve tried do these things, up until a few weeks ago, I had yet to find one that did it all in a way that felt easy and fuss-free. Little did I know I’d been carrying around one of the most underrated workout apps in my pocket for years. If you're a fan of the newest Apple Watch or the brand's other products, you'll be as pleased to discover this as I was.

In-built on my iPhone’s fitness app, I had no idea of the breadth of content that lives on Apple Fitness+. When I started exploring the app in detail, I couldn't believe I hadn’t found it sooner. No matter what you want to do - walking, yoga, strength, cardio - or where you want to do it - at home, in the gym or pool - there is something here for every fitness level and every discipline.

Looking through the library, I was immediately impressed. But what were the workouts actually like? I have been using the app for the last five weeks almost every day – here’s why I’ll be sticking with it.

Apple Fitness+ review

1. It's made me add new exercises to my routine

One of the main reasons I wanted to try Apple Fitness+ was for the strength training classes. It's my comfort zone when it comes to exercise, and I knew if I used it for nothing else, I would take full advantage of that part. However, I've wanted to start doing yoga and meditation a few times a week for ages now - Apple Fitness+ gives me access to all of this (and more), for every fitness level.

I recently added 'Yoga for Beginners with Molly' to my weekly routine, which practices common standing poses like Mountain and Chair. I've found it a good introduction to yoga and getting used to moving my body differently to strength training.

Also a total newcomer to meditation, I started with the five-minute sessions focused around sleep, to help detach from my devices and practise gratitude for the day before bed. I was sceptical of how beneficial five minutes would actually be - but I've found it to be a really calming and positive way to end each day.

I set up to do Apple Fitness+ in my living room with a comfortable mat to do yoga, but you don't need any equipment. (Image credit: Future)

2. I can dance without feeling embarrassed

Dancing is one of my favourite ways to build cardiovascular strength and general fitness. Unfortunately, there are very few regular dance classes near me, and anyway, I know I would feel attending one quite daunting. While I love the concept of dancing like no one is watching, I have yet to embrace it fully.

Apple Fitness+ has a full dance programme, with many sessions led by award-winning dancer and choreographer Alex Wong. With these, I felt free to dance as a workout in the comfort of my own home. You can choose between dance classes where you change steps throughout the song or others where you can learn a routine that comes together at the end. I love both, and I cannot tell you the joy this particular section of the app brings me every week.

3. It makes me walk more

Being Apple, access to the world's biggest stars comes with the territory. Time to Walk is an audio walking feature on Apple Fitness+ where you can listen to stories from inspirational people across various subjects. On my rest days, I love to go for a long walk and this feature has so far proved to be a lovely companion and a great alternative to podcasts.

I recently listened to Hannah Waddingham's 30-minute session while out on a walk. Not only was it fascinating hearing her talk about her rise to fame, but the conversational-style content made it feel like I was out listening to an old friend – a refreshing change to the tired playlist I rely on so often. Prince William and Jamie Lee Curtis are next on my list to go for an early morning walk with.

Time to Walk features stories from the likes of Prince William, Hannah Waddingham, and Jamie Lee Curtis. (Image credit: Apple)

4. Apple Fitness+ really challenges me

As someone who has done strength training for the best part of two decades, I am well-versed in strength training at home with dumbbells and body weight classes. But I have to say, the Apple Fitness+ classes humbled me. I was excited to try the 3 Perfect Weeks of Strength programme, but I was apprehensive it might be a bit too targeted to beginners and I would breeze through it.

I’ve never been happier to be proved wrong. The way these classes are structured makes them accessible to all. If you have experience with lifting weights, you can easily choose a resistance and a range of motion that challenges you. And if you are a total beginner, there is always someone in the class demoing a scaled-back option, which isn't something many other strength training apps offer. The trainers also offer advice on techniques to help make things a little easier with each new movement.

In my three-week programme, the movements changed as the programme progressed. Week one, for example, is all about progressive overload (gradually increasing the weight used to challenge the muscles). This is where the platform could use a little help - if you're a seasoned lifter, this concept will make perfect sense to you but if you're a newcomer, you might need to do a quick Google to get the jist. I feel like there could have been more explanation - certainly at the start - as to why those types of movements were being used.

Each class has two instructors, one demonstrating the full exercise and other offering scaled-back version for those new to the workout or exercise type. (Image credit: Future)

5. It takes the planning out of exercise

One of my favourite features of Apple Fitness+ is that it tells me what to do every day - with a little help, of course. It’s as simple as selecting a day you know you will be exercising, the type of exercise(s) you want to do, and voilà - you have a week’s worth of exercises ready and waiting for you to do on those days.

You can also filter the workouts by the instructors you like to work with and the type of music/playlists you find inspiring to exercise with. The app takes all the information and builds it into a custom plan you can put on repeat. I have set mine in four weekly blocks, at the end of which I build another plan to add more variety. It was rare last month that the app suggested a workout in the area I had chosen that I didn't like or needed to change.

I also really like how it works out what you need to do and how often you should lift weights. For example, as I do strength training four times a week, it has filled my plan with two days of full body strength, one with a focus on the upper body and the other on the lower body so I get a well-rounded programme.

It takes the confusion and stress out of planning an exercise routine, which takes time I don't have - and it makes me think about how I want to use my time. In the last couple of weeks, I've developed a better cool-down habit which has helped my mind and body adjust to my workouts better, for example. When a session ends, the app sends an auto prompt to see if I want to do a 10-minute mindful cooldown, which I almost always do. I certainly notice the difference in how sore I feel the next day if I skip it.

All plans on Apple Fitness+ are adjustable and customisable so you can find a set that works for you. (Image credit: Apple)

What are the downsides of Apple Fitness+?

One of the biggest frustrations I've found with the app is not being able to scroll through the videos. I realise the point is to follow them without skipping parts or jumping ahead, but there have been a few occasions recently where I have accidentally exited the app or my internet signal has failed mid-workout, and by the time I get back in, the video has restarted. I have had to give up on sessions a couple of times because of this, which was enormously frustrating.

I would also love to see improvements in the warm-ups and cool-downs in the actual sessions themselves. I have separate videos for these, which works as the videos can be stacked together to immediately follow one another, but if you jump straight into a workout, the warm-up is often no longer than a few minutes. The cool-down is even shorter. Knowing how important these warming up and cooling down segments are to avoid injury and sore muscles, it's something I'm particularly conscious of.

Finally, the coaches are superb in demonstrating the exercises and explaining form and technique, but I have found, on more than one occasion, a lack of context or explanation as to why a certain move or technique is being used. While I wouldn't expect an in-depth account, understanding why a certain style or technique is being used I think works wonders for motivation.

Is Apple Fitness+ worth it?

It's a resounding yes from me. I've used Apple Fitness+ for over a month and found it hard to go more than a day without using it as there are so many different types of workouts to explore, from guided walks and mindfulness sessions to full-strength training workouts. If you want it, there are also treadmill workouts and indoor cycling programmes to follow, so along with strength and mobility, you'll certainly get your fill of cardio.

Exercise is a staple in my life and in my family's life, so being able to share a library of fitness content with them at no extra cost is also another great benefit and makes the platform excellent value for money. Using Family Sharing, I can share my Apple Fitness+ subscription with all of them (up to five family members is the limit) - and it's under £10 a month. There is so much content on here you can do at home, removing the need for gym membership – when it comes to value for money, this platform is truly hard to beat.

Also, if you buy a new iPhone or Apple Watch, you can get three months of Apple Fitness+ for free so you can try it for yourself without paying a penny. This applies to all new devices, so if you've bought one in the last few months, be sure to check.

What do I need to do Apple Fitness+?

The answer to that will really depend on what exercises you want to use it for. For some - walking, dance, yoga mat workouts, meditation, HIIT - you will need nothing at all or very little to get started, for others - strength training, full-body Pilates and yoga – you might need equipment like a good yoga mat, a treadmill, dumbbells, a rowing machine, or a stationary bike.

But, as you can use Apple Fitness+ on your iPhone as well as your smart TV, you can also take your subscription to the gym with you and follow along on the equipment here.

There are so many workouts on Apple Fitness+ where all you need is yourself to get started and equipment needn't be a consideration. That said, if you do start exploring the exercises that need equipment, it's all very simple, and the most inexpensive items you can get hold of very easily.