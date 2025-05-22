Forget hours at the gym - this Meredith Shirk workout is only 7 minutes and boosts strength, mobility, and flexibility

It’s a common problem: we want to exercise, but time is a barrier. Summoning up the motivation to do an hour-long gym session or strength training class, plus time spent showering and changing afterwards, is usually enough for us to say, “Ah, tomorrow…”. So, is it any surprise that an easy full-body workout (that doesn’t leave you dripping in sweat and can be completed in the time it takes to drink a coffee) is going viral?

Online trainer Meredith Shirk’s 7-minute full-body toning workout is attracting millions of views on YouTube, but why? It's a seemingly random number, but it might just be the sweet spot between a 5-minute workout and a 10-minute workout, the research says.

A study published in the American College of Sports Medicine’s Health and Fitness Journal examined a 7-minute workout (not Shirk’s) alongside existing research, concluding that just a few minutes of high-intensity circuit training can help decrease body fat, boost muscular fitness and increase VO₂ max – a key measure of cardiovascular health. We need more than seven minutes to maintain fitness (the NHS recommends at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity exercise), but short duration workouts are beneficial, partly because they are accessible and likely to be repeated.

But is Meredith Shirk’s mini routine worth doing? I tried it out to see if I could notice a difference after just seven minutes of exercise, and whether it’s the kind of workout I would add to my regular week. Plus, two PTs share their thoughts and tips with woman&home for how to get the most out of it, and why Shirk’s workout could be particularly beneficial for women over 40.

Who is Meredith Shirk?

Meredith Shirk is an American personal trainer specialising in fitness for women over 40 and the founder and CEO of multimillion-dollar brands, including Svelte Training. Her profile has been growing since 2012, and her (almost) one million YouTube subscribers tune in to her workout videos, led by her and Svelte coaches.

A quick browse of her YouTube library will reveal a wealth of short home workouts to try, whether you’re looking to burn fat, tone and strengthen, stretch or relieve pain. There’s a series of seated routines (to fix back pain or exercise with mobility exercises), ‘knee-friendly’ exercises, and specific workouts for women over 50.

But her 7-minute full-body toning workout is attracting the most attention by far. It may be four years old, but it’s gaining popularity again and has recently hit 4.6 million views.

I tried Meredith Shirk's 7-minute workout

Promising a full-body workout, Shirk’s low-impact routine aims to tone your legs, glutes, core, arms, shoulders and back with a bit of light cardio to raise the heart rate.

My first impression of the workout was good - you can do it anywhere, and Shirk's sunny Florida backdrop inspired me to clear a space on the outdoor decking and grab some vitamin D in the morning sunshine.

I chose to do it straight after the school run and before I got stuck into work, as morning exercise always helps boost my brain for the day ahead. It’s also short enough to work as a break between tasks, at lunchtime, or as a quick exercise snack before dinner.

Forget any equipment, you don't need it. I also loved how I didn't have to rearrange chunks of my day or have time to overthink anything. You're done before you know it.

The actual workout in full is 10 minutes long, though, as I discovered on my first watch. Shirk takes you through a short warm-up of squats, hip openers, and bow bends (important before any high-intensity exercise) before previewing each exercise. All ahead of the actual 7-minute workout.

After a few run-throughs, I could skip this part to shorten my session to the actual 7-minute workout.

The 7-minute workout involves 12 exercises, done for 30 seconds each with minimal rest in between. The idea is to keep moving throughout, and the sequence goes:

Squat punch

Bent-over delta (pull arms back to V shape, squeezing shoulder blades)

Knee hover (bear position hold)

Boxer bounce

Superman swimmers

Squat hold (aka chair pose)

Angel pumps (standing, pumping arms at shoulder height)

Knee to chest (on back) with butterfly hip openers

Knee kick-back (on all fours)

Jumping jacks into predator jacks (aka a squat jump into open arms)

Around-the-world elbow plank (rotating your hips)

Reverse push-up (pushing back into child’s pose with knees hovering above the ground)

The Meredith Shirk 7-minute workout includes some standing exercises and some where you'll need to lie down on a yoga mat. (Image credit: Kerry Law)

Shirk calls the final three exercises the ‘cool down’, although the pace and intensity felt the same as the previous moves to me. She frequently gives options to modify each exercise if you’re struggling, so it’s not intimidating for beginners, but I wanted to push myself. Luckily, Shirk suggests options to ramp up the difficulty on moves, such as faster Superman swimmers or predator jacks.

Keeping up with her pace and doing the up/down alternation between standing and floor moves helped boost the workout's cardio effects.

It reminded me of the popular Joe Wicks bodyweight workouts I used to do during Covid lockdowns. Like Wicks, Shirk’s approach is encouraging and inclusive, and you feel that with each move taking just 30 seconds, you can blast it with your best before it’s all over. It’s achievable without being too easy, so the motivation to do it again is high, and as anyone knows, when you’re actually motivated to exercise, you’re halfway there.

If you're familiar with the dead bug and other Pilates home workout exercises, you'll find this session comes second nature. (Image credit: Kerry Law)

Does the 7-minute workout work?

After doing the Meredith Shirk workout, I certainly felt it in my thighs and glutes, which was unsurprising considering how many of the moves involved a squat position. It also reminded me to engage my core, even after the workout, which I often forget to do throughout the day.

As the 7-minute workout is low-impact with some light cardio, it didn’t leave me breathless and sweating. According to my fitness tracker, my heart rate barely crept into zone 2, which is considered the fat-burning level. I’m not a fan of HIIT, so this is a bonus in my book, but those looking for high-intensity movement should try elsewhere.

Shirk’s 7-minute workout isn’t comprehensive or long enough to replace anything in my fitness routine, but it’s a decent all-rounder that’s dinky enough to add into my schedule. On weeks where I struggle to find the time for proper gym sessions or I’ve been too busy for my swimming workout, it will be easy to set aside less than ten minutes for a quick blast of Shirk’s workout. It’s something I want to build into my day, rather than something I must endure.

Benefits of the Meredith Shirk 7-minute workout

1. Helps improve muscle mass

Even without weights, experts agree this workout could be one of the best exercises for women over 40. “After 40, we naturally lose muscle mass (a process known as sarcopenia), which slows our metabolism, and increases the risk of weight gain and injury,” says Ellie Adomaite, PT and regional manager at YOUR Personal Training.

“Building and strengthening muscle keeps the metabolism active, supports joint health and mobility, boosts energy, and protects against age-related bone loss and chronic conditions such as osteoporosis and diabetes.”

Strong muscles also protect the knees, hips, and spine, says PT Sarah Campus, the founder of LDN MUMS FITNESS. "This helps reduce back pain, improves alignment, encourages good posture, and improves balance, which is key for minimising the risk of falls [in the future]."

2. Improves mobility

Several exercises in the Meredith Shirk workout support lower body strength, which protects your joints, says Campus. “Squats engage muscles around the knee, calves and ankles, and strengthening these areas reduces the risk of injuries and enhances joint stability. Also, the exercises are low impact, meaning they’re suitable for those wanting to protect their joints while building strength.”

Some moves also help maintain hip mobility, which “is crucial for overall functional movement as you age, and can also help prevent lower back and hip-related issues,” she adds. They could also be useful for those with tight hips looking to stretch them out.

3. Boosts cardiovascular health

The routine’s format of short bursts of exercises with short periods of rest is similar to HIIT, without the high intensity. This type of exercise still raises the heart rate, says Campus, which supports cardiovascular endurance.

It could make the workout one of the best exercises for longevity. By combining cardio with strength work and mobility, this short workout could contribute to healthy ageing.

To make it harder and reap some high-intensity exercise benefits, Campus suggests adding weights to the routine or increasing the tempo.

4. Improves core strength

Although not core-specific, after the knee hover hold, plank and Superman swimmers, you'll definitely feel the effects of this workout in your core. Shirk also reminds you to engage your core during other moves, such as angel pumps and squats, during the routine.

A strong core has multiple benefits. “Engaging the abdominal and lower back muscles supports better posture and balance," says Campus. Not only that, but a study published in the Journal of Behavioural Science found that core exercises contribute to overall athletic performance. This means you could be a better swimmer, lift heavier in weight training, or find activities (such as tennis) easier.

5. It's free

Importantly, the Meredith Shirk 7-minute workout is completely free to do. While the PT-turned-influencer sells several training and nutrition programs on her website, this video is completely cost-free to follow. It requires no equipment and no subscription.

It's also very time efficient, making it more accessible for women. “This is a great time-efficient option for women over 40 who simply want to get moving, build some baseline strength and stay active without any high-impact moves. It does a great job of covering all bases in a very short period. [You can do it at home] and it’s designed with everyone in mind, not just gym users, so is incredibly accessible," says Adomaite.

Campus says you also won’t feel wiped out after doing it, making it suitable for all times of day. “The workout structure has periods of active recovery and stretching which helps maintain muscle flexibility and reduces the risk of muscle soreness. Plus, the balance ensures that the body remains agile and ready for more workouts on following days.”

Tips for doing the Meredith Shirk workout at home