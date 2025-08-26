I'm a strength coach - these 3 standing ab exercises are my favourite plank alternatives for a stronger core

If you wince when you think about ab workouts, you're not alone. Pilates enthusiasts aside, most of us don't enjoy working our core muscles with exercises like planks and crunches, which is why standing ab exercises come in so handy.

Not only can you avoid sweaty gym floors or getting up close and personal with your living room carpet, but they are the best core exercises to do at home, says Kate Rowe-Ham, a certified personal trainer, women's fitness coach, and strength specialist, who is also the founder of Owning Your Menopause.

"Standing ab exercises train your core in a way that mimics how you use it every day - upright, moving, twisting, rotating, and stabilising, so they are more functional than planks," she explains.

Want to give them a try? Here, Kate reveals her favourite 3 standing ab exercises and how to do them.

What are standing ab exercises?

Standing ab exercises are designed to target the core muscles, including the abdominals and obliques, from a standing position. Doing so not only boosts strength in the trunk but also has benefits for the entire body.

"They improve posture and balance while being easier on the wrists, shoulders, and lower back," says Kate. "This makes them a brilliant alternative for anyone who struggles with a plank."

You can do standing ab exercises as part of a dumbbell core workout or a bodyweight workout for beginners, depending on your current fitness levels.

How to do standing ab exercises

Standing wood chop

The standing wood chop is a "fantastic, full-core move that mimics how we actually move in everyday life, reaching, twisting, and lifting," says Kate.

"It builds rotational strength, targets the deep core muscles (like the transverse abdominis), and teaches your body to generate and control force, a skill we use for everything from putting on a seatbelt to carrying shopping bags. It’s powerful, functional, and satisfying," she says.

Here's how to do a standing wood chop:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and clasp your hands together.

If you're doing it with a dumbbell or medicine ball, hold this securely.

Start with your arms raised diagonally above one shoulder.

Rotate through your torso and “chop” down across your body toward the opposite hip.

Return to the starting position with control and repeat.

Standing side bend

Don't underestimate this one, Kate warns. It may look easy, but it "directly targets the obliques, improves side-to-side movement, and supports better posture and spinal alignment," she says.

"It’s brilliant for strengthening the muscles around your waist, which help protect your lower back," she adds, making this one of the best back exercises to do as well.

Here's how to do a standing side bend:

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.

You can do it with your hands behind your head (bodyweight version) or by holding a dumbbell in one hand down by your side.

From there, slowly bend your torso to one side, as if you’re trying to reach your rib toward your hip.

Squeeze through your obliques to come back up.

Keep your hips square and avoid leaning forward or backwards

Standing side crunch

We promised no planks, but crunches are still on the menu - and standing side crunches are one of the best. "It’s a brilliant way to fire up both the obliques and the lower abs while also working your balance, coordination, and hip mobility," says Kate. "Because you’re moving dynamically, your heart rate lifts too, so it gives you a little cardio boost alongside core strengthening."

Here's how to do a standing side crunch:

Start standing tall with your hands lightly behind your head.

Drive your right knee up towards your right elbow, crunching through the side of your waist.

Lower back down and repeat on the same side before switching, or alternate sides throughout.

To make it harder, hold a light dumbbell or small ball overhead as you bring your elbow and knee together.

Not keen on crunches? You could always try shoulder taps or leg raises instead to fire up your obliques and lower core muscles.

Do standing ab exercises really work?

Yes, standing ab exercises are a great way to improve your core strength, boost full-body stability, mobility, and balance, says Kate. "They train your core in the way it's actually designed to function. Unlike floor-based movement, where you're braced against the ground, standing work forces your muscles to stabilise you against gravity while you move," she explains.

But the benefits of standing ab exercises don't stop there. "They also activate the deep stabilisers, like the transverse abdominis, obliques, and muscles around your spine and hips," says the strength coach. "These are the muscles that keep you upright, protect your lower back, and help you resist unwanted twists or wobbles when you’re walking, lifting, or even just carrying a shopping bag."

And of course, if you're not a fan of a classic plank or side plank, standing ab exercises are the perfect alternative, as they are easier on the joints.

How often should you do standing ab exercises?

Little and often is the key to building a stronger core with standing ab exercises, says Kate. "Just 10 to 15 minutes, two to three times a week can make a real difference to your strength, posture, and stability," she reveals. "The trick is consistency."

"Try a set of side bends while the kettle’s boiling, a few standing side crunches after you’ve been sitting at your desk for a while, or some wood chops while you’re waiting for dinner to cook."

It's the "little bursts like this" that add up over time, she notes, so you can train your core muscles and reap the benefits without having to spend dedicated time on a dumbbell core workout, for instance.

Standing ab exercises vs plank