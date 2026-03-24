How often should you use a hair mask? A trichologist and hairstylist give their definitive answers
Under or overusing hair masks can limit their benefits, so we've pinpointed the perfect schedule
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Hair masks have so many incredible benefits, but are you over or underusing them?
Even the best hair masks can be tricky to get right. And while you've hopefully discovered the best shampoo and conditioner for your hair and are confident in knowing how often you should wash your hair, it can be hard to know where a mask fits in.
Armed with three industry hair experts who reveal the true number, our expert-led guide is here to answer exactly how often you should be taking the time to deep-treat your hair.Article continues below
How often should you use a hair mask, according to two hair experts
According to the pros, it comes down to hair type and how damaged it is. Viviscal Ambassador and Trichologist, Hannah Gaboardi, breaks it down for us. "For curly hairstyles and coarse hair, a mask should be used with every wash, as curly and coarse hair has more porous properties and loses moisture faster than finer hair." She continues, "For damaged, bleached hair, a mask could also be used on every wash; as the hair is damaged, dehydrated, and lacking proteins."
It's important to understand your hair type before investing in a mask, as overuse can also cause issues. Jack Luckhurst, Global Ambassador for Colour Wow, explains, "fine or oily hair should use a hair mask less than once a week to avoid buildup." But it's trial and error, so start with once a week and adapt where necessary - you know your hair best.
Nourishing mask
RRP: £36
This ultra-rich mask is proven to restore the hair’s moisture barrier in just five minutes, transforming hair from dry and brittle to silky-soft and bouncy. Use this if you've got dry and damaged strands from heat styling - it will help resurrect them instantly.
Strengthening mask
RRP: £35
Amika The Kure Hair Mask is packed with proteins, plant butters, and bond fortifying technology to help rebuild broken strands. Suitable for all hair types and textures, this strengthening mask is ideal for those with fragile hair or parched, splitting ends.
Defining mask
RRP: £24
Waves, curls and coils will benefit from this deeply nourishing formula. It's made using rich shea butter, coconut and prickly pear to hydrate without weighing your curls down.
What is a hair mask?
Now that we've explained how often you should use one, it's important to understand what hair masks actually are and what they do for your hair.
Living Proof stylist and abassador, Hollie Rose Clarke, tells us that hair masks are a "treatment that works on a deeper level of the hair, nourishing, repairing, hydrating and strengthening." She explains that hair masks "contain active ingredients that can work into the inner layer of the hair (known as the cortex) to add moisture, proteins and nutrients, while also repairing damage and strengthening your hair."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
What are the benefits of hair masks?
Hair masks are incredible, targeted treatments that have an array of amazing benefits. They are especially brilliant at rescuing damaged hair, and help rebuild, restore and renew your tresses.
"A good hair mask will transform your hair’s health," states Clarke. "They can provide deep conditioning and intense hydration to the hair, which penetrates deeper than your conditioner."
Which ingredients should you look out for?
Picking the mask with the right ingredients is crucial. Gaboardi tells us that, "Masks that contain keratin, amino acids and protein help rebuild structure and retain strength. Whereas hair masks, that contain oils (such as argan oil) and lipids, help smooth and protect the hair strand by creating a sealant which helps retain moisture."
Luckhurst agrees that, "matching ingredients to your hair’s needs is key to avoiding over-moisturising or protein overload." Finding your perfect mask match is just as important as learning how often you should use a hair mask, to help you get the most out of them.
Does everyone need to use a hair mask?
While you don't have to use anything richer than a conditioner, if you're wondering how to get healthier hair, masks might be the answer.
Clarke warns, "If you never use a hair mask, you might find your hair to be weaker, as the cuticle has been left open post-shampoo. This can lead to dryness and a brittle texture to the hair, which can be more prone to breakage, as well as colour fade and a lack of shine."
Masks are like miracle workers for your hair. They boost health, happiness and keep your strands looking strong, soft and shiny. There's no reason not to mask up.
Annie Milroy is the Beauty Writer for Woman & Home and other publications.
She spent three years studying Journalism and English Language at the University of Portsmouth before starting her career in magazines in 2017. After nearly 10 years in the beauty industry, she's grown very fond of any product that can give her that 'my skin but better' finish, and anything that hydrates her seemingly always parched face.
When she’s not working, she’s shamelessly watching back-to-back Real Housewives episodes, spending all her time with her families foster dogs, and hunting down the best carb spots London has to offer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.