How often should you use a hair mask? A trichologist and hairstylist give their definitive answers

Hair masks have so many incredible benefits, but are you over or underusing them?

Even the best hair masks can be tricky to get right. And while you've hopefully discovered the best shampoo and conditioner for your hair and are confident in knowing how often you should wash your hair, it can be hard to know where a mask fits in.

Armed with three industry hair experts who reveal the true number, our expert-led guide is here to answer exactly how often you should be taking the time to deep-treat your hair.

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How often should you use a hair mask, according to two hair experts

According to the pros, it comes down to hair type and how damaged it is. Viviscal Ambassador and Trichologist, Hannah Gaboardi, breaks it down for us. "For curly hairstyles and coarse hair, a mask should be used with every wash, as curly and coarse hair has more porous properties and loses moisture faster than finer hair." She continues, "For damaged, bleached hair, a mask could also be used on every wash; as the hair is damaged, dehydrated, and lacking proteins."

It's important to understand your hair type before investing in a mask, as overuse can also cause issues. Jack Luckhurst, Global Ambassador for Colour Wow, explains, "fine or oily hair should use a hair mask less than once a week to avoid buildup." But it's trial and error, so start with once a week and adapt where necessary - you know your hair best.

What is a hair mask?

Now that we've explained how often you should use one, it's important to understand what hair masks actually are and what they do for your hair.

Living Proof stylist and abassador, Hollie Rose Clarke, tells us that hair masks are a "treatment that works on a deeper level of the hair, nourishing, repairing, hydrating and strengthening." She explains that hair masks "contain active ingredients that can work into the inner layer of the hair (known as the cortex) to add moisture, proteins and nutrients, while also repairing damage and strengthening your hair."

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What are the benefits of hair masks?

Hair masks are incredible, targeted treatments that have an array of amazing benefits. They are especially brilliant at rescuing damaged hair, and help rebuild, restore and renew your tresses.

"A good hair mask will transform your hair’s health," states Clarke. "They can provide deep conditioning and intense hydration to the hair, which penetrates deeper than your conditioner."

Which ingredients should you look out for?

Picking the mask with the right ingredients is crucial. Gaboardi tells us that, "Masks that contain keratin, amino acids and protein help rebuild structure and retain strength. Whereas hair masks, that contain oils (such as argan oil) and lipids, help smooth and protect the hair strand by creating a sealant which helps retain moisture."

Luckhurst agrees that, "matching ingredients to your hair’s needs is key to avoiding over-moisturising or protein overload." Finding your perfect mask match is just as important as learning how often you should use a hair mask, to help you get the most out of them.

Does everyone need to use a hair mask?

While you don't have to use anything richer than a conditioner, if you're wondering how to get healthier hair, masks might be the answer.

Clarke warns, "If you never use a hair mask, you might find your hair to be weaker, as the cuticle has been left open post-shampoo. This can lead to dryness and a brittle texture to the hair, which can be more prone to breakage, as well as colour fade and a lack of shine."

Masks are like miracle workers for your hair. They boost health, happiness and keep your strands looking strong, soft and shiny. There's no reason not to mask up.