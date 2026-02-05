How to remove tubing mascara, gently and with minimal fuss - according to pros

Tubing mascaras have stolen the hearts of beauty experts and enthusiasts everywhere, but is removing them really as easy as it seems? Industry pros weigh in, outlining exactly why they've become such standouts among the sea of popular mascaras.

The best tubing mascaras are beloved for their long-wearing, innovative formulas, which wrap or tube, as we should say, around your natural lashes, defining and enhancing their length - without flaking, smudging or appearing clumpy. The real selling point, though, is just how easy they are to remove, compared to some of the best volumising mascaras lets say, or full-on waterproof formulas, that stubbornly cling to your lashes, for better or worse, and thus take multiple cotton pads and many, many squirts of the best makeup removers, to banish. Tubing mascaras, however, are a very different and rather game-changing story.

So, in case you're new to them or are hesitant to swap out your old, trusty mascara for a tubing one, we've quizzed the experts on how to remove them and what you'll need or more actually, what you won't need...

How to remove tubing mascara, according to experts

As mentioned, the enticing trait of a tubing mascara is that, unlike some of its waterproof and drama-giving counterparts, it doesn't require any makeup remover. In fact, all you need is warm water...

How to remove a tubing mascara

"Tubing mascaras are formulated with pigmented polymers that wrap around the lash, rather than traditional oils and waxes. This means that warm water and very gentle pressure, rather than traditional oil-based cleansers, are needed to make the tubes slide off the lashes," details Mr Alex Day, Consultant Ophthalmologist. "Soaking of the lashes removes any adhesion, and the tubes usually slide off in a single piece.

"The safest technique is to hold a clean, warm, wet cotton pad/ face cloth against the closed eye for 30 seconds and then gently wipe downwards until the tubes slide off intact."

Makeup artist and No7 Ambassador, Nic Chapman, also notes that this more gentle process of using water and a cotton pad makes a tubing mascara a good option for sensitive eyes, as there's no excessive rubbing needed. "The product should come off easily; if it doesn’t, then continue soaking your lashes for a few seconds longer." And if there's still any mascara residue remaining, Chapman says to just repeat the process again or else, "a micellar water like the No7 Cleansing Micellar Water can help remove the last stubborn bits that water alone can’t remove."

You can also just use your fingertips and some warm water if you find yourself without a cotton pad or just prefer not to use them. Drita Paljevic, Director of Artistry and Makeup at Kevyn Aucoin, says to "use warm water and gently rub with your fingertips. The mascara will slide off in tubes, the same way it was applied, without tugging and pulling."

What is a tubing mascara?

In case a tubing mascara is a completely new concept to you, Professional Makeup Artist, Emily Wood explains that, "Tubing mascaras use a unique tube-like polymer formula that wraps around each lash individually, rather than just coating the lash in pigment. This not only creates a more defined, lengthened look but also allows for easy removal with just warm water, no need for harsh rubbing or makeup removers."

Chapman also notes that they create a tube effect, "helping to create long lashes that are clump-free. Not only that, but the formula helps avoid any smudging or flaking and is lightweight and gentle, making it great for those with oily skin or sensitive eyes." She recommends the tubing No7 Pro Artist Mascara, especially, "as it builds definition, lengthens and lifts my lashes, creating a lovely open eye effect."

Why are tubing mascaras so popular?

As we know, tubing mascaras are beloved for their easy removal, but also for their long-wearing, lash-lengthening effect.

"Tubing mascaras have become a favourite because they’re effortless and clean," notes Paljevic, "It doesn't smudge or smear under the eyes, and once you apply it in the morning, it stays put until you wash your face at night. It’s truly a no‑mess, all‑day formula."

They work for everyone, but "especially for people who want long‑lasting wear without the heaviness of waterproof formulas," says Paljevic.

