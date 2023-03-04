The 8 best waterproof mascaras that’ll stay in place whatever the weather

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lengthening, volumizing and curling to an impressive degree, there’s just one area that mascara often doesn’t do well in: resisting water. That’s where the best waterproof mascaras come in very handy.

Yes, some of the best mascara buys will withstand rain, tears, and even a dip in the ocean. And while historically you may have had to compromise a little on the look of the mascara in order for it to withstand wetness, waterproof formulas have come on in leaps and bounds and many look as good as their non-water repelling counterparts.

That said, there are some general downsides to these water-repelling buys. "Some waterproof mascaras can stick to the lashes like glue and are very difficult to remove at the end of the day," explains Nima Pourian, UKLASH (opens in new tab) founder. "This can lead to excessive rubbing of the eyes or even cause some mascara to stay on the eyelashes – both of which can cause unnecessary lash fall-out and can make your eyelashes weaker." Not only do you want a good-quality formula, therefore, but knowing how to remove waterproof mascara properly is also a must.

If you aren't planning on swimming or shedding a few tears, makeup artist and podcast host Rose Gallagher (opens in new tab) actually recommends trying one of the best tubing mascaras for daily wear, as they're that little bit easier to remove and will resist smudging. However, she does note that: "If you’re going on holiday you’re going to need it, because if tubing mascara removes with water, a pool would obliterate it!"

On that note, whether you're planning ahead for that summer vacation or you just want something that'll last through a weekly swim, below we've reviewed the best waterproof mascaras to help you find one that matches your preferences and budget.

How we tested the best waterproof mascaras

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

First and foremost, all of these mascaras have been tested to see how well they stay in place when faced with water. But during the rigorous testing process, our beauty expert took note of all of the following factors to determine how good of a mascara it is overall and to decide if it's worthy of a place in our edit.

How well it withstood water

Ease of application

If it clumped or flaked

How well it wore throughout the day

Number of shades available

Packaging

Price

The best waterproof mascaras reviewed by a beauty editor

(Image credit: Benefit )

1. Benefit Badgal BANG! Waterproof Mascara Best waterproof mascara for standout lashes Specifications RRP : $28 / £24.50 Key features: Provitamin B5 to condition, volumizing and lengthening Colors: Black Today's Best Deals View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Urban Outfitters (US) (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Creates standout lashes + Tapered brush is great for angling into the inner corner + Promises up to 36 hours of wear Reasons to avoid - Not for fans of natural-looking, fluttery lashes

Many waterproof versions of well-loved mascaras tend to have slightly different results to the original option, but we couldn't see much of a difference between Badgal BANG! and the non-waterproof edition. Not only that, but as well not smudging all over the place when met with water the defined look stayed largely intact. As for how it feels to wear, the formula also contains provitamin B5 to condition your lashes, and indeed we found that it didn't feel drying throughout the day.

We would say that if you prefer a fluttery, delicate and understated lash look, this probably won't be the right waterproof mascara for you. But if you like your lashes to have impact with an ultra-black finish and you need them to resist pool water or tears, you can put your trust in this Benefit number.

(Image credit: Maybelline )

2. Maybelline Sky High Waterproof Mascara Best drugstore waterproof mascara Specifications RRP : $12.99 / £11.99 Key features: Flexible brush, bamboo extract, fiber-infused Colors: Black Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Doesn't add a lot of volume

Springing onto the makeup scene just over two years ago, the original Maybelline Sky High Mascara quickly found viral fame and is now one of the go-to affordable options on the market, touted by many as one of the best lengthening mascaras. Its die-hard fans were no doubt as delighted as we were when its sky-high capabilities were made swimming pool-ready, too, thanks to this waterproof edition.

Like the original version, it’s best for those who want length more than volume from their mascara, and while it does feel a little drier to apply we found that it still packs a good lengthening punch. Most importantly, though, it stayed on our lashes when met with water, and we therefore think it's a brilliant option if you can't afford to splash out on a more luxurious price tag.

(Image credit: Too Faced)

3. Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara Best waterproof mascara for volume Specifications RRP: $28 / £25 Key features: Formula contains collagen, peptides, porcelain flower to nourish lashes Colors: Blac Today's Best Deals View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Hourglass-shaped wand that catches all lashes + Moisturizing ingredients + Very volumizing Reasons to avoid - Could be too volumizing for some

One of the best volumizing mascaras, the original Better Than Sex mascara has a stellar reputation, and those mega lifting and volumizing capabilities also come in a waterproof edition. Just like the original, the hourglass-shaped wand catches sparser lashes in the inner and outer corners of the eye brilliantly, and lifts all of them up to add a great amount of volume to lashes.

The formula has also been designed with your lashes in mind, thanks to moisturizing porcelain flower extract, and has an ultra-black finish. If volume is your number one priority, you can rest easy knowing that this one will last you through any occasions where waterproof mascara is required. And on a completely aesthetic note, the bubbled design of the packaging is pretty satisfying, no?

(Image credit: Essence )

4. Essence Lash Princess Waterproof Mascara Best affordable waterproof mascara Specifications RRP : $4.99 / £3.30 Key features: fiber brush, perfume, alcohol and parabens free Colors: Black Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Great balance of length and volume Reasons to avoid - There are more premium-feeling options out there

We don't think that anybody out there would test this mascara and not be wowed given its almost ridiculously low price tag. The original Essence Lash Princess mascara is consistently the number one best-selling mascara on Amazon, so we had high expectations for its waterproof little sister; thankfully, she delivers!

Lash Princess Waterproof strikes that great balance between adding length and volume with a lovely jet black finish. Sure, there are more luxuriously-packaged mascaras out there, but we believe it's all about the performance, and this mascara withstands water without getting too clumpy. So, if the budget is small and you want to spend as little as possible on your waterproof mascara, give this a whirl.

(Image credit: MAC )

5. MACStack Waterproof Mascara Best buildable waterproof mascara Specifications RRP : $28 / £26 Key features: Promises to be endlessly stackable Colors: Black Today's Best Deals $28 at MAC (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very buildable + Promises 24 hours of wear + Creates fanned-out volume Reasons to avoid - Can be tricky to remove

Hot off the beauty press is the waterproof edition of MAC's much-raved-about MACStack mascara, which launched last year. What sets it apart is that it's described as being infinitely buildable – or "stackable" – with some users demonstrating the ability to apply up to 40 or even 100 stacks, which you'll be glad to hear has carried through to the waterproof edition.

What we like most about this mascara, as well as its buildability, is the fanned-out volume it creates. As is a characteristic of waterproof mascaras, we'd note that it can be a little tricky to get off (a testament to its staying power), but it's nothing that a couple of rounds with a good bi-phase remover can't handle. If you want to really be able to build volume with your mascara without the risk of clumping, this is a great one for the job.

(Image credit: UKLASH)

6. UKLash Volume Boost Mascara Best waterproof mascara for fluttery lashes Specifications RRP : $17 / £12.99 Key features: Vitamins E and B5, keratin, oil-free Colors: Black Today's Best Deals View at UKLash (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Natural-looking volume + Curved brush gets right into the root + Flexible wear + Oil-free Reasons to avoid - Not mega volumizing

If the thought – let alone the feel – of rock-hard lashes makes you cringe, this option from UKLASH is a very worthy contender for your new waterproof mascara. With a handy curved brush that fits easily into the roots for easy application that builds well, we found that lashes feel soft and feather-like while wearing, so there's no danger of crispy-feeling, dried-out lashes here.

Despite its name, do note that the volume this mascara gives is on the understated side, so if you prefer standout dramatic volume to a more natural look you may want to look into one of the volumizing options further up our list. But if fluttery and elegant-looking lashes are your bag, this lovely buy will see you through a trip to the beach and then some.

(Image credit: SUQQU)

7. SUQQU Eyelash Waterproof Mascara Best waterproof mascara in colorful options Specifications RRP : $31 / £29 Key features: Oil-based formula Colors: Black, taupe, dark brown Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available in multiple color options + Nourishing formula Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

As well as proving it's earned its waterproof badge, SUQQU's Eyelash Waterproof Mascara builds impressively easily and doesn't feel at all dry, no doubt thanks to its oil-based formula. We found that it added a lovely amount of definition and volume to our lashes and the curl lasted well.

Not only did the formula perform well, but looks-wise we loved the pitch black shade that made our eyes pop – but this one is also worth checking out if you're interested in mascara shades other than black, as it comes in other options such as taupe and burgundy. It'll cost you a pretty penny, so won't be an option for those who can't splash out on their mascara, but if that's not a problem for you, we say go for it.

(Image credit: Lancôme )

8. Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara Best waterproof mascara for straight lashes Specifications RRP : $30 / £24 Key features: 125 different bristle lengths, gel emulsion formula Colors: Black Today's Best Deals View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) View at Bergdorf Goodman (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Curved brush lifts lashes well + Lashes feel slightly flexible + Promises up to 24 hours of wear Reasons to avoid - Could be more lengthening

There are so many brilliant Lancôme mascaras that one of their waterproof options had to make the cut. Like its non-water-withstanding counterpart, Lash Idôle Waterproof creates beautiful fluttery lashes thanks to multi-length bristles that catch on to every lash to add length and definition.

While we always recommend curling your lashes first, thanks to its angled brush head you can really wiggle this wand into the root of the lashes to lift them, making it one of the best mascaras for straight lashes in particular. The formula is a little drier than the original, as is common with waterproof mascaras, but the results are still really pretty and left our lashes feeling slightly flexible. Best of all, though, it didn't smudge all over the place when met with water, so it's one that you can rely on. Kudos!

How to choose the best waterproof mascara