The hydrating face mist that Halle Berry 'can't live without' for a healthy, glowing complexion

Ever wondered how Halle Berry achieves her youthful red carpet glow? We've discovered her secret, and our beauty team approves.

Boasting an array of luxurious formulas and made using natural Japanese ingredients, it should come as no surprise that many A-list beauty routines make home to some of the best Tatcha products.

You might have already heard of the cult favourite Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream, which is a favourite amongst our very own woman&home beauty team, thanks to its nourishing, glow-inducing formula. But, Halle Berry has hailed its lightweight sister product as the one beauty product she just can't live without having in her routine - and we'd have to agree.

The luxurious skin mist Halle Berry cannot live without

Boasting thousands of highly-rated reviews on the Tatcha website (seriously, it's racked up over two and a half thousand of them), it seems Halle isn't the only fan of this face mist.

Halle's Favourite Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist View at Tatcha $49 at Amazon $49 at Sephora RRP: £48 Essentially acting as a spray-on moisturiser, this ultra-fine mist gently graces your complexion with a layer of hydration, while imparting an enviable dewy glow. The formula arrives equipped with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, red algae, squalane and Japanese camellia oil, which work to seal in moisture and maintain a strong skin barrier.

Speaking in an interview with Elle Canada, the actress offered a rare insight into her makeup arsenal, which included the buy behind her unfalteringly radiant complexion. Reminiscing on how the product was brought to her attention, she revealed: “My makeup artist, Jorge Monroy, introduced me to Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor)

The face mist in question has gone on to become a firm favourite within Berry's beauty collection, she adds: "I was sceptical the first time he wanted to spray it on top of my freshly applied makeup, but now I can’t live without the natural dewy effect it creates."

Designed to instantly refresh, hydrate and boost radiance of the skin, this slimline spritz is perfect for popping into your handbag for top-ups while on the go. Not to mention, it also works brilliantly when applied over the top of makeup for a seamless, glowy finish. While the formula is suitable for any skin type, the brand dubs it particularly useful for those with dry and mature complexions.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to apply Tatcha's Dewy Skin Mist

This spritz can be used in a plethora of ways throughout your beauty routine - imagine it as a spray-on moisturiser. Use the milky mist to prime your skin for a glowy effect prior to applying makeup, to refresh and hydrate your complexion during the day or over the top of your makeup for a seamless finish.