I've discovered my dream winter moisturiser that leaves my skin plump and glowy

I've tried a multitude of moisturisers, from drugstore to high-end, but none of them ticked all the boxes of my unpredictable combination skin's needs - that was until I tried Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream...

In my opinion, Tatcha has created one of the best face moisturisers available on the market. Founded in 2009, the brand rose to popularity boasting a stellar lineup of luxury Japanese skincare, in particular gaining traction for their best-selling Dewy Skin Cream a decade later. Despite the moisturiser in question only being a recent addition to my skincare arsenal, its results are so impressive that it has secured a place in my daily regime.

Offering the smooth, plump and radiant complexion that I've been longing for, as well as a much-needed dose of hydration as the temperatures dip, here's why the cult classic Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream is now my go-to winter moisturiser...

Why Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is the moisturiser I've been dreaming of

Coinciding with the rise in popularity of the glass skin trend, Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream gained cult status in the beauty world thanks to its hydrating and glow-boosting formula. As for its luxurious packaging, the moisturiser is housed in an opulent, heavyweight lilac pot, equipped with a beautiful gold metal spatula located on its lid.

While I'm an avid user of this moisturiser (trust me, I'll never stop raving at how impressive it is), it's also rumoured to have a number of celebrity fans, including the likes of Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston...

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha the Dewy Skin Cream 50ml

RRP: £67 for 50ml

If you're seeking to achieve a glowing-from-within complexion, then look no further. This best-selling cream is formulated with a cocktail of Japanese botanicals, such as purple rice, Okinawa algae and ginseng, plus hydrating hyaluronic acid, to help boost the skin barrier, leaving the complexion feeling balanced and looking luminous. This radiance-boosting moisturiser not only offers long-lasting hydration but also protects your complexion from the effects of pollution. Whether used in the morning or the evening, this rich textured cream is perfect for quenching thirsty skin.

Collage of photos of Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream (L-R) Image of the purple cream open with a gold spatula inside, image of a hand holding the cream and swatch of the lilac cream on the back of a hand

The clue is in the name when it comes to this gem, which unlocks a healthy and dewy complexion. It hydrates dry patches on my combination skin excellently, without any irritation or leaving a greasy film. Although it boasts a hefty price tag, a little does go a long way, with just a pea-sized amount needed to moisturise your entire complexion.

For the most part, the formula dries down to a comfortable tackiness while also locking in the moisture all day long, leaving my skin with a supple bounce. Personally, I've had great success when using this cream as my daily morning moisturiser. Whether I'm having a no-makeup day or opting for full coverage, its hydrating formula makes a perfect base for makeup - especially as it doesn't pill.

Alternative hydrating moisturisers

While Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream has become a staple in my everyday beauty routine this season, I can appreciate that it is on the pricier side of skincare buys. However, there are some great alternatives that provide similar results and boast slightly more affordable price tags, such as picks from Glow Recipe and Beauty Pie...

Beauty Pie Japanfusion™ Power Elixir Moisturizer
Beauty Pie Power Elixir Moisturiser

RRP: £18

Harnessing the powers of Japanese Beauty, this moisturiser is infused with pombe yeast extract, jabara extract and Delaware grape to help re-energise, brighten and protect the skin. The outcome? A hydrated, plumped and lifted complexion, plus an enviable luminous glow.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Moisturiser

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Moisturiser

RRP: £35

Arriving in a whipped gel-cream formula, this lightweight Glow Recipe moisturiser excels at hydrating and balancing the skin with its polyglutamic acid, hyaluronic acid, and plum stellar ingredient lineup. Perfect for those with combination skin, this cream offers long-lasting moisture, support of the microbiome and balances oils, all while boasting a healthy dewy glow.

Beauty of Joseon Dynasty Cream

Beauty of Joseon Dynasty Cream

RRP: £21

Unlock glass-like skin with Beauty of Joseon's debut and best-selling product, the Dynasty Cream. Suited to an array of skin types, this creamy moisturiser is formulated with traditional Korean ingredients such as rice bran water, ginseng water, plus squalane and niacinamide, to deliver an instant nourishing hit of hydration - as well as protecting the skin barrier and regulating excess oil.

